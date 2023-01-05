Read full article on original website
16 Celebs Who Were Spotted In Minnesota And Wisconsin In 2022
It seems like 2022 was the year of the celebrity in Minnesota - and Wisconsin! It may seem random but we had many celebrity sightings over the course of the year. The list includes movie stars and major artists, to say the least. Why would a celebrity want to spend...
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Long Live Minnesota? Where Each State Ranks for Life Expectancy
As a child you don't fully understand what old means. I remember thinking as a child that my parents were so much "older" and thinking 40 was soooo old. I was a little jerk, come to think of it, because now that I am in my 40's I know that wasn't that old at all. Especially, when you start looking at studies that is all based on life expectancy.
Corner Turned: Minnesota Days Are Getting Longer And Longer
One of the hardest parts of enduring a Minnesota winter is dealing with the fact that the sun only seems to be out for a couple of hours every day from November to oh, about May or so. However, the days have actually been getting longer since the end of...
There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff
Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
When Will Girl Scout Cookies Go on Sale in Southeast Minnesota?
I've heard Girl Scout cookies have gone on sale in parts of the country today. Rochester, Minnesota is not one of those places, unfortunately. So don't go running to your nearest HyVee yet to see if a Girl Scout has a stand set up. I've got the scoop on when we WILL see Girl Scout cookies for sale in our area!
Minnesota Has Three $1 Million Unclaimed Lottery Tickets
With the Mega Millions creeping back up to another billion-dollar jackpot, three people in Minnesota have yet to claim their $1 million prize. The next drawing for the Mega Millions is coming up on Tuesday (1/10/23) with a jackpot of $1.1 billion. This will be the fourth time in just over four years that the jackpot has topped $1 billion. If someone wins on Tuesday, it would be the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
See This in a Minnesota Store? You Know What Time of Year It Is
When you go out shopping during this time of year, and you run into these types of things for sale in the apparel department, you can probably guess what time of year it is. In Minnesota, if you see swim suits on display and it's January, completely way too cold to wear anything like this, it's time to book a vacation. Most people want to get out of the "frozen tundra" at least for a week or so to get a break from the snow and cold and recharge the batteries, so to speak. When you come back, it's usually enough of a break from this weather so you can have a more positive attitude about the rest of the winter.
Jackpot for Lottery Game Played in Minnesota Now Over $1 Billion
Undated (KROC-AM News)- There was once again not a jackpot winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions Drawing. That means the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has now risen to $1.1 billion. It’s the fourth time in the game’s 20-year history the jackpot has eclipsed the $1 billion mark. The cash option for Tuesday’s jackpot is estimated to be $568.7 million.
Is Driving In A Funeral Procession Legal in Minnesota?
SHOULD WE REALLY BE STOPPING FOR A FUNERAL PROCESSION?. I've always wondered...are funeral procession procedures an actual "REAL" thing that all states do, or is it a made-up rule that we all abide by out of respect for our dearly departed? Are there written guidelines in our Minnesota Driver's Manual regarding funeral processions? Here is what I found.
Twin Cities Woman Killed in Northern MN Snowmobiling Accident
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Albertville woman was killed in a snowmobile accident in northern Minnesota’s St. Louis County Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were dispatched to the report of a snowmobile crash about 30 miles north of Hibbing around 1:15 p.m. Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced 55-year-old Nancy Grieman dead at the scene.
How Do You Know If You Have Ice Dams On Your Minnesota House?
Do you ever wonder if you have to worry about ice dams on your house? If you own a home in Minnesota, you definitely need to keep an eye on your roof. Ice dams can cause lots of problems for homeowners, and being prepared ahead of time can save you lots of money on repairs to your home. Here is what you need to know.
Yes, It Is Illegal To Shovel/Snowblow Into The Street In Minnesota
Wouldn't it be nice to just shovel the snow from your driveway into the street, making it the snowplow's problem? While it sounds nice and would get your grass cleared more quickly, it is definitely illegal (and dangerous) to do this in Minnesota. The law is not a two-way street,...
Is it Weird or No? Every Minnesota Winter I find One Activity Oddly Satisfying!
Weather. It is often the topic of discussion for Minnesotans and it really has been this winter with the amount of white stuff we've gotten so far. Just this week alone, over a couple of days we got 13.8 inches and we haven't even hit the middle of the season yet. So hold on everyone, this could be a bumpy ride.
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
What Are the Odds Minnesota Experiences a Polar Vortex This Winter?
We might already have over 40 inches of snow, but winter is just starting. We had some brutally cold temperatures already in December of 2022, and luckily January is off to a mild start (at least temperature-wise.) In years past mid-late January has brought us long stretches of bitter cold, below-zero temperatures. And February hasn't been much better.
Minnesota Lottery: Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $340 Million
No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to an estimated $340 million for Monday night's drawing. Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $1.1 billion dollars. The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday were: 35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14. A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and...
