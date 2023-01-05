ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?

I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff

Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
Minnesota Has Three $1 Million Unclaimed Lottery Tickets

With the Mega Millions creeping back up to another billion-dollar jackpot, three people in Minnesota have yet to claim their $1 million prize. The next drawing for the Mega Millions is coming up on Tuesday (1/10/23) with a jackpot of $1.1 billion. This will be the fourth time in just over four years that the jackpot has topped $1 billion. If someone wins on Tuesday, it would be the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.
See This in a Minnesota Store? You Know What Time of Year It Is

When you go out shopping during this time of year, and you run into these types of things for sale in the apparel department, you can probably guess what time of year it is. In Minnesota, if you see swim suits on display and it's January, completely way too cold to wear anything like this, it's time to book a vacation. Most people want to get out of the "frozen tundra" at least for a week or so to get a break from the snow and cold and recharge the batteries, so to speak. When you come back, it's usually enough of a break from this weather so you can have a more positive attitude about the rest of the winter.
Jackpot for Lottery Game Played in Minnesota Now Over $1 Billion

Undated (KROC-AM News)- There was once again not a jackpot winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions Drawing. That means the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has now risen to $1.1 billion. It’s the fourth time in the game’s 20-year history the jackpot has eclipsed the $1 billion mark. The cash option for Tuesday’s jackpot is estimated to be $568.7 million.
Is Driving In A Funeral Procession Legal in Minnesota?

SHOULD WE REALLY BE STOPPING FOR A FUNERAL PROCESSION?. I've always wondered...are funeral procession procedures an actual "REAL" thing that all states do, or is it a made-up rule that we all abide by out of respect for our dearly departed? Are there written guidelines in our Minnesota Driver's Manual regarding funeral processions? Here is what I found.
Twin Cities Woman Killed in Northern MN Snowmobiling Accident

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Albertville woman was killed in a snowmobile accident in northern Minnesota’s St. Louis County Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were dispatched to the report of a snowmobile crash about 30 miles north of Hibbing around 1:15 p.m. Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced 55-year-old Nancy Grieman dead at the scene.
Minnesota Lottery: Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $340 Million

No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to an estimated $340 million for Monday night's drawing. Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $1.1 billion dollars. The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday were: 35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14. A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and...
