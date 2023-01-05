ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
While no longer with Packers, Davante Adams kept blazing Hall of Fame path in 2022

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
He’s no longer catching passes from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, but former Packers receiver Davante Adams kept blazing a Hall of Fame path while with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 season.

Entering the season finale, Adams has 95 catches for 1,443 yards and 14 touchdowns in 16 games. He already set a new franchise record for receiving yards, and he’s two touchdowns away from tying the team record for receiving scores.

Overall, Adams ranks 10th in the NFL in receptions, third in receiving yards and first in touchdowns. His 171 targets rank second behind Justin Jefferson.

Adams was recently named to his sixth-straight Pro Bowl and he could be headed for a third consecutive All-Pro selection, given his numbers.

Per the NFL, Adams can become – with one more touchdown catch in Week 18 – just the fifth player in history with multiple seasons catching 15 or more touchdown passes. He’d join Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Marvin Harrison, all Hall of Famers. Adams previously caught 18 touchdown passes in 2020.

Adams is also just five catches away from another 100-catch season. If he gets there this year, Adams will join Harrison and Antonio Brown as the only players in NFL history with three straight seasons catching at least 100 passes and producing at least 1,300 receiving yards.

Despite Adams’ excellence, the Raiders’ season spiraled out of control and is now ending with quarterback Derek Carr on the bench. Last week, Adams caught seven passes for 153 yards and two scores from backup Jarrett Stidham against the San Francisco 49ers.

Adams has eight games with 100 or more receiving yards and five with two or more touchdown catches.

Now in his ninth season, Adams has 764 catches, 9,564 receiving yards and 87 touchdowns over 132 games. He ranks 41st in NFL history in catches, 59th in receiving yards and 15th in receiving touchdowns.

Unable to agree on a new deal and knowing he wanted to be in Las Vegas, the Packers traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round pick earlier this year.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

