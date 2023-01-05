Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City man killed after rolling truck in Wheeler County
WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — An Oklahoma City man is dead after his pickup truck left the roadway and rolled during an accident on Sunday night on SH 152. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened at about 11:25 p.m., about eight miles west of Sweetwater, Okla.
okcfox.com
KATT Radio hosts 38th annual blood drive for Oklahoma Blood Institute
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — KATT Radio hosted their 2023 blood drive on Saturday at eleven locations across Oklahoma. In 1985, KATT Radio became the first media outlet in the state to partner with the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI). Over 38 years, tens of thousands of KATT listeners have donated blood and saved more than 250,000 lives.
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits Naughty Axes Playhouse
Malcolm Tubbs visits Naughty Axes Playhouse in Del City. For more information on when they are open or the activities they have call (405) 450-4213 or click here.
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt says he plans to prioritize education in second term
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While Governor Kevin Stitt campaigned on the premise of making Oklahoma a “top ten state,” many metrics suggest there’s still a way to go. The governor kicks off his second term Monday with an inaugural ball in Oklahoma City. However, he outlined his priorities for the next four years at Friday’s ball in Tulsa.
okcfox.com
OG&E donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels for new OKC delivery route
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OG&E announced a donation and special partnership with St. Luke's United Methodist Church to support Meals on Wheels Oklahoma City. The OG&E Energy Corp. Foundation donated $50,000, allowing Meals on Wheels to add a new route to their service in West Oklahoma City. OG&E employees will serve as volunteers and help with the delivery of meals.
okcfox.com
Seminole County dog missing for nearly three years found in Maud, reunited with owners
Maud, Okla. (KOKH) — A mastiff is finally reunited with his family after he went missing nearly three years ago in Seminole County. Candace Harjo was heartbroken when her mastiff, Capone, went missing in 2020. She had raised him since he was a puppy. "He was in the kennel...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify victim from weekend homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South Drexel just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found 38-year-old Rocky Gonzalez dead in the...
okcfox.com
Former Oklahoma school band director sentenced to 18 months in federal prison
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former band director with the Marlow Public School System was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for a sexual offense involving a student, U.S. Attorney Robert Troester announced Monday. A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against William Joseph Daniel in June...
okcfox.com
Feeding The Multitude: Local ministries come together to give back to homeless in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sunday afternoon different ministries from throughout Oklahoma City came together to help the homeless in downtown Oklahoma City, giving them a warm meal, clothes, blankets, and other supplies. Sunday marked the six-year anniversary for Feeding the Multitude, and they say the event began with just...
okcfox.com
Seminole man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Interstate 40
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A 62-year-old Seminole man was killed Saturday in an auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 40. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tommy Jones was walking in the eastbound inside lane of traffic on Interstate 40 and was struck by a pick-up truck. The accident happened at mile...
okcfox.com
UAB members, associates convicted as part of probe into prison-based drug trafficking
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization resulted in 69 people associated with the Universal Aryan Brotherhood being convicted across multiple state and federal cases, U.S. Attorney Robert Troester announced on Monday. Troester said the investigation culminated with the sentencing of Chance Alan...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County Commissioners hold emergency meeting over $600K clerical error
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An over $600,000 clerical error almost put the Oklahoma County Jail Trust in the red. County commissioners held an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon to prevent that from happening. To avoid issues with payments already sent out to vendors, the Oklahoma County Board of...
