Norman, OK

Oklahoma City man killed after rolling truck in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — An Oklahoma City man is dead after his pickup truck left the roadway and rolled during an accident on Sunday night on SH 152. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened at about 11:25 p.m., about eight miles west of Sweetwater, Okla.
KATT Radio hosts 38th annual blood drive for Oklahoma Blood Institute

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — KATT Radio hosted their 2023 blood drive on Saturday at eleven locations across Oklahoma. In 1985, KATT Radio became the first media outlet in the state to partner with the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI). Over 38 years, tens of thousands of KATT listeners have donated blood and saved more than 250,000 lives.
Malcolm visits Naughty Axes Playhouse

Malcolm Tubbs visits Naughty Axes Playhouse in Del City. For more information on when they are open or the activities they have call (405) 450-4213 or click here.
Gov. Stitt says he plans to prioritize education in second term

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While Governor Kevin Stitt campaigned on the premise of making Oklahoma a “top ten state,” many metrics suggest there’s still a way to go. The governor kicks off his second term Monday with an inaugural ball in Oklahoma City. However, he outlined his priorities for the next four years at Friday’s ball in Tulsa.
OG&E donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels for new OKC delivery route

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OG&E announced a donation and special partnership with St. Luke's United Methodist Church to support Meals on Wheels Oklahoma City. The OG&E Energy Corp. Foundation donated $50,000, allowing Meals on Wheels to add a new route to their service in West Oklahoma City. OG&E employees will serve as volunteers and help with the delivery of meals.
Oklahoma City police identify victim from weekend homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South Drexel just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found 38-year-old Rocky Gonzalez dead in the...
Former Oklahoma school band director sentenced to 18 months in federal prison

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former band director with the Marlow Public School System was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for a sexual offense involving a student, U.S. Attorney Robert Troester announced Monday. A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against William Joseph Daniel in June...
Seminole man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Interstate 40

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A 62-year-old Seminole man was killed Saturday in an auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 40. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tommy Jones was walking in the eastbound inside lane of traffic on Interstate 40 and was struck by a pick-up truck. The accident happened at mile...
UAB members, associates convicted as part of probe into prison-based drug trafficking

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization resulted in 69 people associated with the Universal Aryan Brotherhood being convicted across multiple state and federal cases, U.S. Attorney Robert Troester announced on Monday. Troester said the investigation culminated with the sentencing of Chance Alan...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

