Springfield Hospital seeking Apple Blossom Cotillion Directors
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – According to the American Heritage Dictionary, tradition means “a time-honored practice or a set of such practices.” Keeping traditions, like the Apple Blossom Cotillion, alive requires people and a strong commitment to the “practice.” For years, there certainly has not been any lack of commitment from individuals such as Pam Church, Carrie Jewell, Larry Kraft, Marie Laplante, Tracy Austin, and numerous others… years of volunteer dedication since the Cotillion’s inception in 1957.
LTE Cappellini on Plymouth Bond Vote
In Spring 2021, the Town of Plymouth contracted with Maclay Architects in Waitsfield, Vt. Maclay completed a Net Zero energy report and requisite building renovation plan for the current Plymouth Town Hall facility, which can be found on the Town of Plymouth’s website. At the time, the projected cost...
LTE: Kaminski on Plymouth Bond Vote
The Plymouth Selectboard hired McClay Architects due to their experience and track record with designing energy efficient, well insulated projects. This is not a net zero project. Early in the design phase, we discussed using that as our goal. However, we determined it was cost prohibitive. The current design has propane heaters in the garage bays and there is a back up propane boiler for extreme conditions. The design calls for a heat pump system that will provide temperate air through the municipal office area. Solar is just an option at this time. The design will result in a well-insulated building that will meet Vermont energy codes. The current building has no ventilation. Mold is prevalent and the existing insulation is dramatically below today’s standards. This condition is unhealthy and uncomfortable for our employees and residents who come to the building. The current temperature is difficult to maintain with drafty windows and doors. The office employees use electric heaters in the office area due to uncontrolled cold air infiltration. The current building uses twice the energy for heating compared to a similar building in this environment. The roof has leaked for many years and the design calls for a new, well-insulated roof system with a four-foot overhang on the eves, which will keep water from running down the side of the building as it currently does. These conditions stated are facts and the design was based on modern building practices and energy codes. We believe a clean, modern, energy efficient building will help attract and retain quality employees. Options have been explored utilizing other town properties. These are inadequate for meeting the town’s needs. Voting yes for the bond will cost a typical homeowner about $90 per year for a home valued at $300,000.
LTE: Kullman on Plymouth Bond Vote
I support the bond acquisition and full weatherization project of our municipal building. What began as a project to repair a leaky roof and upgrade its insulation evolved into a well thought out process to look at the building as a whole. Our municipal building itself has good bones and meets the needs of our highway, administrative, and fire departments.
A Vermont family farm for 225+ years
LUDLOW, Vt. – Smith Maple Crest Farm, located in Shrewsbury, Vt., was established circa 1790. The seventh Smith generation still farms it today. Dairy and sheep herds and maple sugaring were the initial focuses of the family farm. As years and markets changed, dairy and sheep herds were phased out while maple sugaring remained. Grass fed beef became the livestock part of the farm. The Smith’s, Willard “Jeff” and Mary have wonderful stories to share of the Smith Maple Crest’s past history and its present farming operation on Thursday Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m., at Fletcher Memorial Library in Ludlow.
Local Appeal hearing on Perry Mountain development
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – The Charlestown Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) will hold a public meeting on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. in the community room at 26 Railroad St. Charlestown, N.H. to hear an appeal brought by the Perry Mountain Community Group (PMCG). The appeal challenges the selectboard’s 3-2 decision to issue permits for a barn/garage and for a 10,000 square foot, five-bedroom residence near the top of Perry Mountain.
Live poetry in Chester
CHESTER, Vt. – It’s time to pull out your poetry notebook for Series II of the Stone Village Poetry Experience in Chester. The poetry slams and workshops will be led by Tuck Wunderle and surprise guest collaborators. Poetry slams and workshops will take place in January, February, and March at the First Universalist Parish in Chester’s Stone Village. All are invited to take part. Whether you come to share your poetry or to listen, we guarantee you will have fun and be inspired.
Arol Ward Jr., 2022
GRAFTON, Vt. – Arol Ward Jr. passed away at Springfield Hospital on Dec. 31, 2022. A longtime resident and business owner in Grafton, Vt. A private service and burial in Grafton will take place with family this week. To view the full obituary please go to www.fentonandhennessey.com. Arrangements have...
Gayle E. Mousley, 1953-2022 🇺🇸
ALSTEAD, N.H. – Gayle E. Mousley (nee Johnson), 69, of Alstead passed away on Monday Dec. 26, 2022 at Monadnock Community Hospital. Arthur and Elizabeth (Reitmeier) Johnson welcomed their daughter on Jan. 23, 1953. Born in Lakewood, N.J. and raised in Manahawkin, N.J.. Gayle was a 1972 graduate of Southern Regional High School.
Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem at Next Stage
PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present New England’s acclaimed folk/roots quartet Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem at Next Stage on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem feature four-part vocal harmonies, indelible songs, fiddle, acoustic and electric guitars, bass,...
