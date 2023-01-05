Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
wdhn.com
The Texans Job Actually Looks Desirable to Potential Coaches, If You Can Stomach Why It’s Open
David Culley and Lovie Smith were both one-and-dones. But Houston may have suitors for a rebuild that could eventually pay off. When a coach gets fired from what appears to be an absolute circus of a job, most people will ask: Who on Earth would sign up for that next?
wdhn.com
Steelers Criticized for Mock CPR Celebration in Win Over Browns
Although the routine isn’t new to the NFL, Sunday’s celebration was poorly timed. One of the Steelers’ sack celebrations against the Browns on Sunday was poorly timed, to say the least. After Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during Pittsburgh’s 28–14 win on Sunday,...
wdhn.com
NFL Official Explains Changing Playoff Rules After Canceled Game
The decision confused those who thought the league already had clear guidelines in place. The NFL owners passed a resolution to change the AFC playoff rules on Friday after the league officially declared the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game a no contest in the wake of the medical emergency suffered by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Though the league did its best to accommodate rather unique and sensitive circumstances, some have found themselves confounded by the decision to bypass already agreed upon rules for a new system.
wdhn.com
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Won’t Play vs. Bengals on Sunday, per Report
The third-year player came back from a torn ACL at midseason. View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will not play on Sunday in preparation for next week’s wild-card playoff game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Dobbins returned in the middle of the...
wdhn.com
Report: McVay’s Future With Rams in Question As He Weighs a 2023 Return
The Los Angeles coach is under contract with the franchise to the end of the 2026 season. The future of Rams coach Sean McVay in the City of Angels is reportedly up in the air. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McVay has been weighing a lot of things that have...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Breaking: NFL General Manager Fired On Monday Morning
Black Monday, recognized as the day following the end of the NFL's regular season, is officially upon us. The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly firing general manager Steve Keim. The move comes after the team finished the year with a 4-13 record, good for last in the NFC West. ...
wdhn.com
Damar Hamlin set ‘every alarm off in the ICU’ celebrating Buffalo Bills kickoff return
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In their first game since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, the Buffalo Bills returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Josh Allen said the play was ”just spiritual. … You can’t draw that one up or write that one up any better.”
wdhn.com
MMQB Week 18: Emotional Bills Win, Eagles Gets Jalen Hurts Back
Links to all our coverage of NFL Week 18, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Sean McDermott, Andy Reid, Nick Sirianni, Zac Taylor and Pete Carroll. Welcome to Week 18 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 18, plus more from our staff.
wdhn.com
Tom Brady Breaks NFL Single-Season Completions Record
The Buccaneers quarterback broke his own record set last season. Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season on Sunday when he eclipsed his previous mark of 485 from 2021. In the first year of 17-game regular season, Brady completed 485 passes, and he now...
wdhn.com
Report: Broncos Seek Permission to Interview Rams DC Raheem Morris
Morris joins Dan Quinn and Jim Harbaugh among reported candidates for the vacant head coaching role. In addition to requesting permission to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the Broncos also are seeking permission to interview Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their vacant head coaching position, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
wdhn.com
Report: Lovie Smith in Talks With Texans Over Job Status Concerns
For the second year in a row, Houston may be exploring a head coaching change. Texans coach Lovie Smith has begun meeting with franchise owner Cal McNair to plead his case for a second year with the team, amid concerns that he may be fired at the end of a likely league-worst season in Houston, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
wdhn.com
Bears Clinch No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The battle for the top spot bounced back and forth between two teams on Sunday. With the Bears’ 29–13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, on top of the Texans’ 32–31 win against the Colts, Chicago officially secured the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft for the first time since 1947.
wdhn.com
Packers' Matt LaFleur Sounds Off On Quay Walker
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was none too happy with the conduct of his rookie linebacker in Sunday's loss to Detroit. The Packers had a chance to clinch the final spot in the NFC playoffs, but fell short, losing 20-16 to NFC North rival Detroit Sunday at Lambeau Field. The loss was bad enough, but the manner in which they took that loss will be remembered for a long time.
wdhn.com
Lil Wayne Weighs in on Whether Packers Should Retain Aaron Rodgers
The rapper is an avid Green Bay fan, and he let his opinion be known after Sunday’s loss. Less than a day after the Packers were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Lions, one of the team’s most famous fans sounded off on Twitter and appears to want the team to move on from star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
wdhn.com
TCU Offensive Star Reportedly ’50-50’ for CFP National Championship
The Horned Frogs’ running back is reportedly on the fence about playing in Monday’s big game. TCU running back Kendre Miller hopes that he will be able to play in the Horned Frogs’ clash against Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night.
