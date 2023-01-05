Read full article on original website
Government Technology
San Benito Schools Sold Computers Containing Student, Staff Info
(TNS) — A computer company owner said Friday an auction house sold him San Benito school district computers containing employees' and students' personal data. David Avila, co-owner of Brownsville-based RDA Technologies, said his company bought about 700 district computers during a July 23 South Texas Auction Co. auction before discovering at least 11 computers' hard drives contained district data including employees' and students' names, phone numbers, addresses, students' grades and some bank account information.
Police search for man armed with rifle during robbery
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a man caught on surveillance during an aggravated robbery on New Year’s Eve. On Dec. 31, a man wearing a t-shirt and jeans was recorded on video walking along the 1300 block of Calle Planeta, police said. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville […]
Weslaco man sentenced to eight years for deadly crash
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was sentenced to state jail Monday after a 2020 crash left one man dead. Gerardo Tamez III was sentenced to eight years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, Hidalgo County records show. Tamez was arrested Sept. 19, 2020 on charges of manslaughter, intoxication manslaughter with […]
Complex
Woman Jailed After Allegedly Luring Man Into Aggravated Robbery on Snapchat
A Texas man and woman have been charged in connection with an alleged Snapchat-initiated scam that resulted in the victim being robbed and assaulted. In short, per a report from regional outlet KXAN-TV, Stephanie Navarro and Francisco Martinez Jr. (pictured above and below, respectively) were arrested in the Weslaco area after the former allegedly lured a man to an apartment with the intention of robbing him.
Hidalgo County man shot neighbor’s labradoodle, deputies say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Daniel Cruz, 24, was arrested on Jan. 6 on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animal kill/poison, according to Hidalgo County jail records. The arrest and charges stem from events that happened […]
Woman protects herself with pocket knife against man with machete, deputies say
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County man was arrested after attempting to cut a woman with a machete, authorities said. Aldo Lopez, 32, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 7, deputies responded to the 900 block of […]
Police say 20-year-old behind string of auto thefts, including stolen gun
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A string of vehicle burglaries and the theft of a handgun have lead to the arrest of a 20-year-old man in Weslaco, police say. Nathan Andrew Delgado, 20, was arrested Thursday and arraigned Saturday on charges that included four counts of burglary of vehicle, class A misdemeanors; one count of theft […]
CCSO: Man violated court orders; narcotics later found in his residence
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who violated court orders was arrested and then faced additional charges following a search of his home Thursday, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said. Antonio Quezada, 30, was arrested Thursday on charges of violation of certain court orders, possession of controlled substance PG1, possession of marijuana, and manufacture/delivery of controlled […]
Police: Woman in elf beanie follows men home and vandalizes Camaro
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a woman who authorities say allegedly followed two men and then vandalized and spray-painted a Camaro, with damages exceeding $10,000. Cheyenne Lavon Flores was arrested on two counts of stalking and one count of criminal mischief, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to a probable cause affidavit […]
Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according […]
KRGV
McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation
The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
Man claims self-defense in Weslaco stabbing, police say
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly punctured another man’s lung, police say. Santos Rivera was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Christmas, Dec. 25, 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral that states Rivera had allegedly […]
KRGV
McAllen police seeking man wanted on charge of indecent assault
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 63-year-old man wanted on a charge of indecent assault. Gustavo Rios is wanted in connection to an assault that reported to McAllen police early Wednesday morning that occurred on the 1900 block of N 24th St., according to a news release.
sbnewspaper.com
District Court bailiff arrested
On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at about 6 p.m., Cameron County Sheriff’s Investigators were informed of a video posted on Facebook in which an off-duty Cameron County District Court Bailiff, identified as Armando Lozano, can allegedly be seen discharging a firearm in the direction of several habitations. According to...
CCSO: Homeowner pins down alleged burglar until deputies arrive
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized a home and was pinned down by a property owner who returned home, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Elias Garcia, 26, was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s […]
KRGV
Brownsville police: 13 suspects arrested in connection with string of car thefts
A total of 13 people were arrested in the span of five months as part of an investigation into an auto theft ring, according to the Brownsville Police Department. The arrests began September 2022 when three individuals – Jacob Guevara Martinez, Marco Antonio Salas and Rogelio Rivera — were arrested after stealing vehicles from Sunrise Mall and attempted to cross into Mexico in the stolen vehicles, according to a news release.
kurv.com
Deadly Smuggling Run Results In Murder Charge Against Sullivan City Man
A murder charge has been filed against a Sullivan City man stemming from a deadly human smuggling crash north of La Joya two months ago. 24-year-old Raul Botello was speeding away from a DPS trooper who had tried to pull him over on Mile 7 Road the morning of November 2nd. But Botello lost control of his pickup truck after turning onto Jara Chinas Road, the truck flipped over several times, and several undocumented immigrants were thrown out.
Willacy County authorities searching for man suspected of robbery
WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of a robbery. Mario Martinez, 33, of Raymondville, is wanted on suspicion of robbery, a second-degree felony, according to police. Deputies described Martinez as a 180-pound, 5-foot 8-inch man with black hair and brown […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 997 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 997 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, January 3 through Thursday, January 5. A man from Weslaco and a female from Mission died as a result of the virus. All the deceased individuals were not up-to-date with...
Helen Ramirez appointed as Brownsville city manager
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission announced the appointment of its newest city manager during a special meeting held Monday. Following an executive Helen Ramirez was announced as the city’s first female city manager by Mayor Trey Mendez. According to agenda documents, the appointment of Ramirez authorized Mendez to execute a contract with […]
