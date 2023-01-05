NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Defense can win a lot of games and Northwestern State proved that on Saturday in a 67-58 win against Nicholls. The Lady Demons (5-8, 1-2) forced seven fourth-quarter turnovers and held Nicholls (3-11, 0-3) scoreless for a nearly seven-minute stretch in the first half and the final two minutes of the game to secure its first Southland Conference win of the season.

