LSUA ends two game skid beating the Mustangs 79-69
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Generals end their two-game losing streak, beating the University of Southwest Mustangs, 79-69. LSUA took full command from start to finish. At the end of the first half, they led 42-39, shooting 53 percent from the floor. In the second half, the defense picked it up...
LSUA falls to 3-11 after a tough loss to the Mustangs
Defense can win a lot of games and Northwestern State proved that on Saturday in a 67-58 win against Nicholls. January 6 marks the traditional start of Carnival season, which means that, once again, krewes in Central Louisiana are preparing to celebrate.
Defense helps propel Lady Demons to win over Nicholls
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Defense can win a lot of games and Northwestern State proved that on Saturday in a 67-58 win against Nicholls. The Lady Demons (5-8, 1-2) forced seven fourth-quarter turnovers and held Nicholls (3-11, 0-3) scoreless for a nearly seven-minute stretch in the first half and the final two minutes of the game to secure its first Southland Conference win of the season.
Fairview Alpha Elementary School Closure
Due to major plumbing issues, Fairview Alpha Elementary School will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. All Fairview Alpha students will return to campus on Monday, Jan. 9. All other Natchitoches Parish Schools will remain open tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
Cenla doctor speak on Damar Hamlin's injury
LSP releases video of officer-involved shooting on Rapides Ave from November. Louisiana State Police released body-worn camera footage, dashboard camera footage and 911 calls/audio from an incident that happened on November 24, 2022, where an Alexandria Police Department officer shot and wounded a suspect while attempting to make an arrest in the Rapides Avenue area.
Mike Small formally enrolls as attorney for Master Trooper Kory York in Ronald Greene death investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small has formally enrolled as the attorney for Master Trooper Kory York, one of the five law enforcement officers indicted in connection with the May 10, 2019 death of Ronald Greene. An arraignment date has been scheduled for February 22, 2023, in...
Leesville man accused of molesting juvenile
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of molesting a juvenile, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Raymond D. Heaton III, 33, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2023. Heaton has been booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s...
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
‘Rapides Parish FREADom Fighters’ oppose proposed library policy change
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - With one week until the Rapides Parish Library Board of Control votes on a proposed collection development policy amendment, a local group, the Rapides Parish FREADom Fighters, took their protest of the change further than December’s board meeting. “What is the purpose of this...
Notice of Death – January 2, 2023
In following his wishes, a private committal service next to his parents at Beulah Cemetery will be held in the near future. Service: Saturday, January 7 at 10 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Glyndal Elizabeth Berry Gandy. October 14, 1934 – December 20, 2022. Service:...
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
Boyce police arrest driver, passenger in high speed chase
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department arrested a driver and a passenger after a high speed chase on Friday, January 6. Police said around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, a green Sonata ran a stop sign on Hayward B. Joiner. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver began speeding on Hwy 8, then I-49, with speeds that reached up to 130 mph. Officers called for assistance to stop the vehicle.
New year brings new partnership for ‘Stop the Violence’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria chapter of Stop the Violence recently formed a new partnership that will allow the organization to provide more resources to kids in Cenla. Reverend James Jones Jr., a Cenla native, runs a program called ‘Gangsters 4 Christ’ based in Los Angeles. The program has...
Louisiana man commits crime on purpose to go back to jail for free room and board
LOUISIANA (KLFY) A Louisiana man told police he committed a crime hours after being released from jail so that he could go back behind bars for free room and board. Kenneth D. Hunt, 39, of Lake Charles threw a rock and busted the glass on the front door at the main entrance of the jail, the […]
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
2 arrested after 70 lbs of mushroom chocolate bars seized during I-49 traffic stop
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects were arrested after deputies with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit seized 70 pounds of mushroom chocolate bars during a traffic stop on I-49 on January 5. RPSO said that deputies initiated a traffic stop on a blue Subaru on I-49 for...
