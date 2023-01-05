ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Southwest to reimburse passengers impacted by holiday cancellations

By Alanna Flood
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWjrc_0k4qCuLa00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Southwest airlines cancelled thousands of flights during the holiday travel rush that caused chaos, and extra expenses for many travelers.

If you were one of the thousands of people whose travel plans were disrupted over the holiday, you will likely be able to to get most expenses covered by the airline.

Southwest apologizes, gives customers frequent-flyer points

Travelers who were effected by a flight cancellation or delay from December 24 through January 2nd are able to get refunds from the airline. The first step is to go to the airline’s website and fill out a form. You’ll need your reservation confirmation numbers, but you’ll only have to fill out the form once for all the travelers on your reservation.

Travel experts saying in the light of this debacle, there are ways to protect your travel plans moving forward.

“You always want to know the terms and conditions of your ticket and you always want to ask is this changeable, is this refundable, can I get a credit if I cancel, ” said Anne Lischwe, travel sales manager at AAA Northeast.

Senate plans hearings on Southwest holiday meltdown

Southwest is also reimbursing what it calls “reasonable” requests for hotel, rental cars, food, and other expenses incurred due to the disruption. Customers submit receipts via the forms on the company’s website.

Southwest attributed the historic holiday meltdown to severe weather forcing operational changes of an unprecedented volume.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Small businesses persist despite record high inflation

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we head into 2023, small businesses continue to open their doors after the COVID-19 pandemic and record high inflation. Frankie’s Pizza is the newest small business to open its doors in Longmeadow. Owner Frankie Ferrentino was joined by local and state representatives, who are celebrating a resurgence of small businesses in western Massachusetts.
LONGMEADOW, MA
WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Public Market is Now Hiring Floor Staff

WORCESTER - The Worcester Public Market is now hiring floor staff to greet customers, clear tables and help the market's vendors. The market is hiring multiple floor staff members for light duty tasks. Hours are flexible but reliable candidates must be able to work weekends. Interested candidates can walk into...
WORCESTER, MA
WWLP

January thaw gets people outdoors

Sunshine and warm January temperatures are encouraging people to spend time outside. Many people walking throughout Springfield's forest park - having fun with their four legged companions and making the most of this sunny Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Next storm on the map

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Our next round of wet weather is scheduled for Thursday night and Friday. It will once again be rain with a very wet day to end the work week. For now, high pressure is building in to deliver plenty of clear sky through Wednesday. Temperatures by day will continue to be above normal/mild. At night it’s as expected in January. Any time there’s a clear sky in this month, it’s pretty likely we’ll see teens and 20s. When there’s a snow cover, it can be even colder than if there is none. Our ground isn’t even frozen yet. Read more on snow below!
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms

RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

39K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy