2 postal workers robbed minutes apart in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood

By Andrew Smith
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — Two postal workers were robbed minutes apart Thursday morning in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood.

The first robbery was reported around 11:15 a.m. in the 400 block of 117th Street and the second robbery was reported around 11:26 a.m. in the 11700 block of South Halstead Street, police said.

String of crimes near Wicker Park leave residents, alderman looking for answers

In both cases, the carriers were standing outside when a person got out of a dark-colored SUV, displayed a firearm and demanded property, according to the Chicago Police Department.

No injuries were reported in either incident, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation by Chicago ‘s Area Two detectives and U.S. Postal Inspectors.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service declined to release additional details citing the open investigation but is urging anyone with information to call 877-876-2455.

