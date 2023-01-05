Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
KELOLAND TV
As snow days mount, Tea schools utilize ‘virtual days’
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Across South Dakota, many schools have already had a handful of snow days this winter. During the mid-December blizzard, many schools in central South Dakota had three or four snow days. In Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls School District has had three snow days of no school this year.
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
KELOLAND TV
Man in wheelchair struggles on snowy sidewalks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls wants to remind homeowners and businesses to make sure they scoop their sidewalks clear of snow. While it may be easy for some of you to get around on unshoveled walks, that’s not the case for everyone. It’s...
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
KELOLAND TV
Lewis Drug explains what the new year means for insurance
Forget the bubbly and the new calendar, one of the most important things that arrived at midnight on New Year’s Eve was the start of a new health insurance year. And if you are already feeling overwhelmed and are putting off that doctor’s appointment or picking up that new prescription, we’ve got some help for you.
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Continued growth in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2022 brought another big year for Sioux Falls as the city continues to see a lot of growth. Thousands of more people call the city home. An estimated $1.9 billion in building permits were issued last year, breaking a record set in 2021. In...
KELOLAND TV
Is fast or slow better for driving over potholes?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is a rough ride across many paved streets these past few weeks, especially in Sioux Falls as snow, ice and plowing have all combined to gouge out deep, jagged holes and crevices in the city streets. Hitting these holes, especially at driving speed,...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, January 8
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Governor Kristi Noem is beginning the first full day of her second term in office. Noem, along with several constitutional officers and state lawmakers, took the oath of office Saturday in Pierre.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 8th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy a day of free winter outdoor fun during Frosty Frolics in Sioux Falls. Activities wrap up today with a Snowman Hunt starting at 1 p.m. from Pasley Park to Spencer Park. That’s followed by K9 Root Beer Keg Races at Spencer Dog Park starting at 3:30 p.m. There are also free skate rentals at all city outdoor rinks.
KELOLAND TV
The problem of potholes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the City of Sioux Falls continues to clear the streets of snow, a new problem has emerged. The melting snow has exposed a sea of potholes in Sioux Falls streets. “They’re starting to pop up, just like they typically would every year, but...
dakotanewsnow.com
Homestyle cooking offered at Kaladi’s Bistro
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This locally-owned bistro offers nothing but comfort, from its homecooked meals to its cozy environment. It is a perfect place to eat out without all of the stress. “You come in, you get to chat with friends. I’ve had people here before that...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 7th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Frosty Frolics is a celebration of winter activities in Sioux Falls. Today’s events include a Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m. at Spencer Park; Storytime with hot chocolate and crafts at 9:30 a.m. at Prairie West Library; Ice Fishing Frenzy at 10 a.m. at Family Park; cardboard sled I-Kid-A-Rod at 1 p.m. at Morningside Park Shelter and a Nature Stroll from 1-4 p.m. at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum. There are also free skate rentals at all city outdoor rinks. Frosty Frolics end Sunday.
KELOLAND TV
Looking back at the snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s winter storm paralyzed much of southeastern KELOLAND, with some towns reporting more than two feet of snow. For some communities like Sioux Falls, life came to a standstill. If you didn’t have a 4-wheel drive, you weren’t moving. And even 4-wheel drive didn’t guarantee you wouldn’t get stuck. More than a foot of snow, on top of up to 20 inches already on the ground in places, was more than enough to shut down travel.
KELOLAND TV
Jacks win national title; Noem sworn into 2nd term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 9! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. It was a sea of blue in the South Dakota State tailgate area as thousands of Jackrabbits fans geared up for the game enjoying much warmer weather than we have here at home.
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
kelo.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
siouxfalls.business
Boss’ Pizza replaces Minervas in Yankton
Boss’ Pizza & Chicken has expanded to another city in South Dakota. The newest franchise location is in the Best Western Kelly Inn in Yankton and is called Boss’ Pizza & Chicken Sports Bar. After Minervas, which had been in the space for 20 years, decided not to renew its lease, Aaron and Kimberly Ocampo signed on with Sioux Falls-based Boss’ and took over the location Dec. 1.
KELOLAND TV
Dry pattern continues; No bitter cold for now
The weather pattern this week is looking mostly dry and quiet in large sections of KELOLAND. We have had some patchy fog, including this view from our Eureka LIVE CAM. The snow cover map hasn’t changed much over the weekend. Sioux Falls still has 19″ on the ground.
Puppy stolen in the middle of the night from Sioux Falls pet shop
A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies.
Comments / 0