FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers and Many Tigers Have Strong Showing on Class 2A All-State TeamUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Many and Winnfield Dominates District 3-2A All-District ListUnder The Radar NWLAWinnfield, LA
LSUA men's beat University of Southwest 79-69
Defense can win a lot of games and Northwestern State proved that on Saturday in a 67-58 win against Nicholls. Alexandria Mardi Gras Association preps for 2023 season. January 6 marks the traditional start of Carnival season, which means that, once again, krewes in Central Louisiana are preparing to celebrate.
Demons cruise past Nicholls to give Gipson first SLC win
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - For the second game of the first full weekend of Southland Conference play, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team made a few tweaks. And did those tweaks ever pay dividends. The Demons shook off consecutive losses to start conference play with an emphatic 68-48 win...
LSUA falls to 3-11 after a tough loss to the Mustangs
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The LSUA women’s basketball team lost a close game at home to the University of the Southwest Mustangs, 67-63. The Generals trailed in the first half, but Amani Gray scored six straight points to tie the game up in the third quarter. From there it was...
LSUA ends two game skid beating the Mustangs 79-69
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Generals end their two-game losing streak, beating the University of Southwest Mustangs, 79-69. LSUA took full command from start to finish. At the end of the first half, they led 42-39, shooting 53 percent from the floor. In the second half, the defense picked it up...
Defense helps propel Lady Demons to win over Nicholls
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Defense can win a lot of games and Northwestern State proved that on Saturday in a 67-58 win against Nicholls. The Lady Demons (5-8, 1-2) forced seven fourth-quarter turnovers and held Nicholls (3-11, 0-3) scoreless for a nearly seven-minute stretch in the first half and the final two minutes of the game to secure its first Southland Conference win of the season.
Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston City Council has announced that a Buc-ee’s is confirmed to be coming to Ruston. On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the Ruston City Council held a meeting where they voted on a proposal from the Texas-based company. The City of Ruston said in a...
‘Rapides Parish FREADom Fighters’ oppose proposed library policy change
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - With one week until the Rapides Parish Library Board of Control votes on a proposed collection development policy amendment, a local group, the Rapides Parish FREADom Fighters, took their protest of the change further than December’s board meeting. “What is the purpose of this...
Mike Small formally enrolls as attorney for Master Trooper Kory York in Ronald Greene death investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small has formally enrolled as the attorney for Master Trooper Kory York, one of the five law enforcement officers indicted in connection with the May 10, 2019 death of Ronald Greene. An arraignment date has been scheduled for February 22, 2023, in...
New year brings new partnership for ‘Stop the Violence’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria chapter of Stop the Violence recently formed a new partnership that will allow the organization to provide more resources to kids in Cenla. Reverend James Jones Jr., a Cenla native, runs a program called ‘Gangsters 4 Christ’ based in Los Angeles. The program has...
Boyce police arrest driver, passenger in high speed chase
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department arrested a driver and a passenger after a high speed chase on Friday, January 6. Police said around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, a green Sonata ran a stop sign on Hayward B. Joiner. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver began speeding on Hwy 8, then I-49, with speeds that reached up to 130 mph. Officers called for assistance to stop the vehicle.
2 arrested after 70 lbs of mushroom chocolate bars seized during I-49 traffic stop
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects were arrested after deputies with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit seized 70 pounds of mushroom chocolate bars during a traffic stop on I-49 on January 5. RPSO said that deputies initiated a traffic stop on a blue Subaru on I-49 for...
