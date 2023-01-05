Read full article on original website
EW.com
Amen! The first trailer for Lifetime's Gwen Shamblin movie starring Jennifer Grey is here
"The higher the hair, the closer to God." Gwen Shamblin — the bouffant-sporting megachurch leader and weight-loss guru who died in a 2021 plane crash — is getting the Lifetime movie treatment, and EW has the exclusive first look at the trailer. Premiering Feb. 4, Gwen Shamblin: Starving...
EW.com
Making M3GAN: How everyone's favorite killer robot was brought to life
It's one thing to program a movie robot to talk and even kill. But how do you get that sucker to dance? That was one of many problems facing filmmaker Gerard Johnstone after he signed on to direct the just-released horror hit M3GAN, about an android who becomes homicidally protective of her young charge Cady (Violet McGraw).
EW.com
Emma Corrin recalls painkiller-induced bee hallucinations they had on set of upcoming FX series
Oh, honey. Emma Corrin thought they were being swarmed by bees while filming an upcoming miniseries following a wisdom teeth procedure. The My Policeman star, who uses they/them pronouns, told British Vogue the buzzy debacle was their funniest on-set experience as part of the magazine's 2023 Hollywood Portfolio, admitting that it was an unproductive work day.
EW.com
Jamie Lee Curtis' life-changing connection to Princess Diana started with her on a pee break
When nature calls, nature really calls. Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about the life-changing connection she made with Princess Diana that started with an ill-timed pee break, of all things, in the newest edition of Time to Walk — the Apple Fitness+ audio experience feature on iPhone and Apple Watch.
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
EW.com
Sally Field reveals a potential date with Steven Spielberg led to their decades-long friendship
Sally Field's 50-year friendship with filmmaker Steven Spielberg began with a little matchmaking. The actress introduced her former Lincoln director and the rest of The Fabelmans team as recipients of the Vanguard Award at the 34th Palm Springs Film Awards on Thursday, where she reminisced about the first time she met Spielberg circa the late 1960s. The reason for their initial meeting, according to Field, was a potential date.
EW.com
Rooney Mara almost quit acting after Elm Street remake: It 'was not a good experience'
Rooney Mara seemingly had her own nightmare to endure on the set of A Nightmare on Elm Street. In an interview with the LaunchLeft podcast, the two-time Oscar nominee said she could have quit acting altogether after her experience on the 2010 horror remake. It wasn't until working with director David Fincher on 2011's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo that her perspective changed.
EW.com
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig break down that bonkers White Noise dance sequence
Warning: This article contains spoilers for White Noise. Writer-director Noah Baumbach's adaptation of White Noise doesn't feature many major deviations from Don DeLillo's 1985 novel about the Gladney family and their encounter with an "airborne toxic event." The one big exception comes at the conclusion of the film, when Baumbach has his characters literally dance away from the text in an extended choreographed sequence which accompanies the end credits. The scene takes place in a supermarket and finds the cast, including leads Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, grooving through the aisles to the sound of a specially-recorded LCD Soundsystem track entitled "new body rhumba."
EW.com
M3GAN dances into a killer $30 million debut, Avatar 2 becomes 7th-highest global release
M3GAN and her viral, memefied dance moves made a killing at the box office during opening weekend. Director Gerard Johnstone's M3GAN, centered on a murderous AI doll that develops self-awareness and becomes hostile to anyone who comes between her and her human companion, exceeded expectations at the domestic box office with a $30.2 million debut, per Comscore.
EW.com
Golden Globes 2023 winner predictions: EW picks who should and will win
After a starless, non-televised ceremony in 2022 as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tried to climb its way out of scandal, the Golden Globes are (seemingly) back. Movies including The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, and TV series The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary all stand to win big.
EW.com
Netflix cancels Inside Job despite previous season 2 renewal, creator is 'heartbroken'
The Netflix culling continues. After canceling a number of series towards the end of 2022, including Midnight Club, Blockbuster, Warrior Nun, and Fate: The Winx Saga, the streaming service has reversed a previous course and decided to axe the animated conspiracy theory comedy Inside Job. The show was previously renewed...
EW.com
It ain't no lie! Joey Fatone's still got it in surprise 'Bye, Bye, Bye' drag brunch performance
You never know who's gonna drop in for drag brunch in South Beach. Joey Fatone, My Big Fat Greek Wedding guest — and secretly the best member of *NSYNC — looked like a snack when he paid a visit to Miami Beach's world famous Palace restaurant on Sunday. But unlike other boozy brunch guests, the drag queens didn't mind him stealing the spotlight.
EW.com
The Mosquito Coast star Melissa George talks explosive season 2 finale and future of the show
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Mosquito Coast season 2 finale. On Friday, season 2 of thriller-drama The Mosquito Coast concluded in literally explosive fashion for the on-the-run Fox family of Melissa George's Margot, Justin Theroux's Allie, Logan Polish's Dina, and Gabriel Bateman's Charlie. Allie seemed to sacrifice his life to save Charlie, blowing up Ian Hart's highly dangerous William Lee, and leaving the rest of his family to make a new home on a remote part of the coast. Indeed, the season finale had the distinct whiff of a series finale, although George is hopeful that Apple TV+ will commission a third season.
EW.com
Female conductor referenced in TÁR slams the film as 'anti-woman'
Marin Alsop, the renowned conductor referenced by Cate Blanchett in TÁR, has slammed the acclaimed drama as "anti-woman." Alsop said the film's premise — centered on a lesbian conductor at the height of her career being accused of abuse by young women — offended her "as a woman," "as a conductor," and "as a lesbian" in an interview with The Sunday Times.
EW.com
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's new trailer teases big trouble from Kang the Conqueror
Big things are happening in the Quantum Realm. Marvel dropped the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania during Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship, teasing a super-sized look at the third Ant-Man film. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are both back as Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, and the new film will officially kick off Phase 5, Marvel's next era of storytelling.
