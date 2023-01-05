Read full article on original website
Related
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker Was Originally A Much More Difficult Game
While "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker" is looked at today as one of the best games in the franchise, there was a time before its release when many gamers scoffed at the game. With its cartoonish visuals and uncharacteristically cute character designs, the game was not what fans were expecting after the more grown up-direction that the series had taken with "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" and its sequel.
Link Was Originally Going To Use A Theramin In The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker
When most people think about "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker," one of the first images that always comes to mind is Link orchestrating with a magic conductor's baton in order to create music. He uses it to sail his ship, but he also does it to induce a number of other magical effects. It's one of the most important mechanics that players will need to use as they travel across the islands in order to rescue Link's sister Aryll from the sinister sorcerer Ganon. In many ways, the use of this baton is the defining feature of the game, but most players probably don't know that it was originally supposed to be a completely different instrument.
Zelda: Breath Of The Wild's Guardian Stalkers Were Actually Inspired By Octoroks
Anyone who's played "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" knows the frenzied feelings of panic and fear when encountering a Guardian Stalker somewhere across the plains of Hyrule. Once these hulking robotic behemoths have their eye set on the player, they'll pursue them relentlessly, firing highly-damaging laser beams that can set everything in their path ablaze. If that wasn't terrifying enough, they have one of the most anxiety-inducing piano riffs across gaming as the intro to their theme music.
The Giant Turtle In Zelda: Majora's Mask Was Based On The World's Oldest Twins
With more than thirty games in its long-running history, it's no surprise that "The Legend of Zelda" series boasts a number of secrets and stories behind the production of each entry. From the intricate "Zelda" timeline to the origins of Tingle, there's seemingly no end to the interesting tidbits that go into the creation of this venerable franchise's titles.
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
Why Glover Died With The Nintendo 64
In some ways, "Glover" feels like a fever dream of the Hamburger Helper mascot coming to life. However, "Glover" isn't an imagined nightmare; it's a lackluster puzzle platforming game starring a sentient glove running around a brightly colored world on a playful bouncy ball. The game was released on Nintendo 64, PC, and PlayStation, but never moved to newer generations of consoles. In fact, "Glover" never went much of anywhere, and seems to have quietly died with the N64.
Is One Piece Odyssey Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"One Piece Odyssey" is an upcoming game developed by ILCA (I Love Computer Art) and published by Bandai Namco. Fans of the franchise have a lot to celebrate these days as the long journey of the Straw Hat Pirates seems to be getting more attention now than ever before. In addition to the manga and anime going through some climactic story arcs, there's also the upcoming live-action Netflix adaptation to look forward to. Still, "Odyssey" seems to be something special. Not only is it an original story written by none other than manga author Eiichiro Oda himself, but the exploration, gameplay, and mechanics look much more expansive than what fans have seen in most of the games from the franchise so far.
Is Like A Dragon: Ishin Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Officially changing its English name from "Yakuza" to "Like a Dragon," the series known as "Ryū ga Gotoku" has rocketed from "cult classic" to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years (via PlayStation). With 19.8 million sales as of 2022 (per Sega), it's joined the likes of "Monster Hunter" and "Final Fantasy" in the top 10 best-selling RPG franchises in Japan (via Capcom and Square Enix).
Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons Won't Connect: Here's How To Fix It
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles available, even though its hardware isn't the most advanced. Part of that appeal can be attributed to Nintendo's excellent set of IP, like "Super Mario Bros." and "The Legend of Zelda," but the Switch's portability also makes it easy to pick up and take on the go, no matter where gamers want to play. There's one problem that no one has been able to solve, however – at least not permanently.
The Last Game Boy Color Game Released In North America Was Tied To A Blockbuster Film
Despite lasting a third as long as the original Game Boy (per Pocket-lint), the Game Boy Color made a significant splash in its market tenure. Hits that have been remastered like "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," and the three "Pokémon" Game Boy Color games have remained fan favorites to this day. Outside of first-party titles, the movie industry cut out a slice of the pie as well. For example, Nintendo partnered with LucasArts and Disney Interactive to release "Star Wars Episode 1: Racer" and "Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue" respectively. One movie-based game even went down in history as the last official game for the Game Boy Color.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: The Fastest Kart Setup In The Game
In "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," Nintendo has found a "Mario" game that grows more popular every year, driving people to the franchise to the tune of nearly $50 million in sales (per Nintendo). With so many players racing each other from couches across the globe, many have likely settled on a favorite character and kart combination befitting their play style. "Deluxe" rolled out a derby of customization options: 42 characters (including Miis) and dozens of karts, wheels, and gliders. But only a handful of these options can make the racer as fast as mechanically possible.
DidYouKnowGaming Called Nintendo's Copyright Bluff
DidYouKnowGaming is one of the biggest gaming documentary YouTube channels. With over 2.3 million subscribers, the channel discusses everything from lost games, gaming history, and deep dives into gaming related topics. Last year, Nintendo took down one of the channel's videos about "The Legend of Zelda," upsetting fans everywhere. At the time, the minds behind Did You Know Gaming were intent on challenging the copyright strike, which paid off.
The Sequel To Mario Paint That Was Exclusive To The Nintendo 64DD
The "Mario" games started as pure platformers, but Nintendo has featured the Italian plumber in a growing number of spin-offs over the decades. He appears in racing titles like "Mario Kart," sports entries such as "Mario Golf," brawlers like "Super Smash Bros." and even tactical, cover-based strategy shooters such as "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle." Far from new, this genre-bending trend started soon after the first "Mario" installments released in the '80s.
Is Pokemon Actually Coming To Fortnite?
On the surface, a "Pokémon" and "Fortnite" crossover seems like the most fitting, likeliest collaboration ever. Those colorful and energetic critters would fit right into that bombastic and over-saturated world that's already full of franchise references no one ever thought they'd see together in one game. From indie hits like "Goat Simulator" all the way to media titans like "Marvel's Avengers," and even long-running classic anime series like "Dragon Ball Z," "Fortnite" has nearly collected every notable item in today's pop media zeitgeist during its evolution from a much darker game to the unreal spectacle we know today — why not add the world's highest-grossing franchise (per Statista) to the list?
How To Get Hollow Heart In Vampire Survivors
With over almost 90,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam and a recent DLC drop that added more characters, locations, and weapons to the game, "Vampire Survivors" is an indie game success story many are taking a stab at -– or a bite at, as the case may be. The key to poncle's roguelite action horror – that started on itch.io according to its fandom wiki page – is surviving an onslaught of enemies who come in waves. Naturally, this type of sustained battle requires a decent HP buffer –- enter Hollow Heart, an item that players won't want to go without.
The Original Street Fighter Arcade Cabinets Had Punchable Pads Instead Of Buttons
"Street Fighter" is one of the longest-running video game series of all time. Not only has the series lasted so long, but it also has a special place in many gamers' hearts as their favorite fighting game series of all time. When the original 2D fighter "Street Fighter" landed in arcades in 1987, it wowed gamers with its impressive graphics and gameplay. The gameplay was so superb, in fact, that it spawned five mainline sequels, with "Street Fighter 6" launching in 2023. However, despite some similarities in gameplay, the original "Street Fighter" looks much different than "Street Fighter 6."
Zelda: Ocarina Of Time's Manga Tells Us What Happened To Link's Father
Several heroes known as Link have appeared over the course of the long and complex "The Legend of Zelda" timeline. Most haven't had much family to speak of. While uncles or grandparents have raised a few iterations of the iconic figure (per Screen Rant), players rarely hear anything about his parents. Much like the protagonists in "Pokémon," another classic Nintendo series, Link often appears as a child somehow lacking any adult supervision who goes off to have adventures in the wild. This is certainly the case in "Ocarina of Time."
Why Snaking In Call Of Duty Is So Controversial
Frequent players of one of the many multiplayer modes in "Call of Duty" or its battle royale component "Warzone 2.0" have likely encountered "snaking." Snaking involves swiftly moving between a prone and crouching position when behind cover to peek over the barrier and survey the area (via Dexerto). On the surface, this might seem like a smart and effective tactic for "Call of Duty," especially in a competitive environment. However, it's become a controversial move at the center of several heated discussions.
SVG
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0