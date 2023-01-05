Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Devastating house fire in Tooele leaves home a total loss
TOOELE, Utah — A home is a total loss after a devastating fire Saturday night. Cpt. Bucky Whitehouse of Toole Fire Department said the home was a total loss despite firefighters hours-long efforts from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. fighting the fire. The fire was at 700 West Vine...
KSLTV
Fire causes severe damage to attached garage, no injuries
MURRAY, Utah — A fire garage fire could have been worst if it wasn’t for a closed door. Unified Fire spokesman Kelly Bird told KSL they were called to a garage fire on 4897 South Wasatch Blvd at approximately 5 p.m. Monday. The fire caused significant damage to...
kjzz.com
Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
West Valley City woman still in hospital after hit-and-run
A West Valley City woman is still fighting for her life after being critically injured in a hit-and-run crash caused by a man on meth in a stolen truck
KSLTV
Utah veteran reunited with dog tags
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Connections can be made with the click of a button, and social media was able to connect a South Jordan dentist and a Cedar City veteran in a very special way. “I was a very young dentist, I traveled to Vietnam with Operation Smile, so...
18 year-old man in critical condition following crash in Eagle Mountain
An 18 year-old Eagle Mountain man is in critical condition after he pulled in front of a Jeep in Eagle Mountain Saturday night, causing the highway to close for several hours.
KSLTV
Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other’s window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
kjzz.com
Off-road vehicle causes thousands of dollars worth of damage at new West Jordan park
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A new park in West Jordan sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage after officials said an off-road vehicle drove on the grass. Officials with the city said on Dec. 19 that tire marks were spotted in the grass at Maple Hills Park. "It...
kjzz.com
Interstates reopen after semi crashes saturate morning traffic issues
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Road conditions left thousands of people delayed Friday morning as overnight rain turned to snow right as the morning commute began -- with crashes happening almost immediately and continuously. By 10 a.m., lanes on major highways had reopened after the Utah Highway Patrol responded...
Murray resident's dog critically injured after attack by off-leash dog at park
Charlie Thronson was walking his dogs, Theo and Sweet Pea, for the final time at Murray Park before moving to North Carolina when the unthinkable happened.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Man arrested for murder in connection to West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was arrested and faces multiple charges for his alleged involvement in a West Valley City shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead. Dylan Upshaw, 21, was booked into jail for murder and obstruction of justice, both felony charges. His arrest comes one week...
New details released after driver on meth kills pedestrian, injures several others
A Utah man is facing several charges after allegedly smoking methamphetamine, stealing a truck, fleeing an accident, crashing into several vehicles, and killing a pedestrian on New Year's Eve, according to West Valley City Police.
Walmart offers drone delivery at two Utah locations
The national retail corporation Walmart has brought drone delivery to two locations in Utah -- Herriman and Lindon.
kjzz.com
Parents upset over amount of info released about precautionary lockout at Granger High
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District has responded after some parents expressed frustration over the way a lockout was handled at Granger High School. District officials said the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday while police looked for a suspect in “suspicious circumstances."
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah
Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
