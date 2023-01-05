ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele County, UT

KSLTV

Devastating house fire in Tooele leaves home a total loss

TOOELE, Utah — A home is a total loss after a devastating fire Saturday night. Cpt. Bucky Whitehouse of Toole Fire Department said the home was a total loss despite firefighters hours-long efforts from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. fighting the fire. The fire was at 700 West Vine...
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

Fire causes severe damage to attached garage, no injuries

MURRAY, Utah — A fire garage fire could have been worst if it wasn’t for a closed door. Unified Fire spokesman Kelly Bird told KSL they were called to a garage fire on 4897 South Wasatch Blvd at approximately 5 p.m. Monday. The fire caused significant damage to...
MURRAY, UT
kjzz.com

Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Utah veteran reunited with dog tags

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Connections can be made with the click of a button, and social media was able to connect a South Jordan dentist and a Cedar City veteran in a very special way. “I was a very young dentist, I traveled to Vietnam with Operation Smile, so...
CEDAR CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other’s window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
UTAH STATE

