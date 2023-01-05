Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Skills and temperament
The most important decisions affecting the everyday lives of Goodhue County residents are made at the local level. The county board is responsible for making sure county roads and bridges are repaired and plowed, ensuring that broadband is available in rural areas, as well as allocating funds so the well-being, safety and health of all citizens, from newborns to the elderly, is maintained.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Weekly planner: Danger Committee, Artist’s Way, more coming to Red Wing
Time and date: Noon on Friday, Jan. 13, through 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Location: Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery, 418 Levee St. This exhibition features and celebrates nearly 50 talented member artists of Red Wing Arts. The artwork showcased in this eclectic exhibit includes a wide variety of media, styles and techniques.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Learns by listening
Although we have already voted in the pre-election, we feel compelled to share our thoughts for supporting Susan Betcher for the Goodhue County board. We have known Susan and her family for most of our adult lives. Susan is a graduate of Red Wing High School and a longtime resident of Wacouta Township in Goodhue County.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Knows, understands residents
We would like to provide the following testimony as to why Susan Betcher should be elected to Goodhue County Board of Commissioners District 5. We have known Sue and her family for over 20 years. During this time, we have seen her serve as a Wacouta Township supervisor. As she served in this role, she was able to navigate situations that were rather contentious and could have developed into a nasty public hearing.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Downtown snow removal
After walking in the Red Wing downtown area, I was shocked at the number of areas on the sidewalks that had not been cleared of snow. I emailed the mayor and the City Council on the city’s website. Mayor Wilson responded quickly and told me he would check it out. I later received an email from Becky Norton, who told me that due to the number of storms, and the tight budget, the city could not clear the sidewalks in a timely manner. (This was four days after the last snow.)
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Photos: Historic house for sale comes with great location and updates
This historic home in Lake City is 164 years old. The house is in a great locations. Across the street is Patton Park. The property is also two blocks from down town, shopping and beaches. Along with being a great house, this property would be an ideal vacation rental. Recent...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area boys basketball: Jan. 7
Lake City powered ahead for a 63-44 win over Caledonia in the Southern Minnesota Hoops Festival. The Tigers had a big first half thanks to Hunter Lorenson. He scored 17 of his 24 points in the first half and started by making his first six shots from the field. Keegan...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Improving Wingers gymnastics team reach midpoint in season
In its first dual meet of the calendar year, the Red Wing gymnastics team improved on their score from the previous meet. Still incorporating new skills and adjusting routines, the Wingers were able to earn three more points Friday night against Kasson-Mantorville than in the previous meet. The KoMets edged...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers boys hockey lose lead, tie Winona
In the battle for the Barge Rope, Red Wing and Winona combined for 12 goals on Saturday. The Winhawks scored three goals in the third period to tie the game. Neither team scored in overtime and the game ended in a 6-6 tie. Red Wing fell behind 2-0 in the...
Comments / 0