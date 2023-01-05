After walking in the Red Wing downtown area, I was shocked at the number of areas on the sidewalks that had not been cleared of snow. I emailed the mayor and the City Council on the city’s website. Mayor Wilson responded quickly and told me he would check it out. I later received an email from Becky Norton, who told me that due to the number of storms, and the tight budget, the city could not clear the sidewalks in a timely manner. (This was four days after the last snow.)

2 DAYS AGO