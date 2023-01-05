ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

northwestmoinfo.com

Arkansas Woman Charged With Harassing Daviess County Couple

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – Daviess County authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of an Arkansas woman who they say harassed the parents of a man with whom she is in a relationship. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office twenty-eight year old Caitlyn Wolf of Fort Smith,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
5NEWS

Crain Volkswagen of Fayetteville files suit over a rival lot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to a recent article from Arkansas Business, a month-old Volkswagen dealership in Rogers is open and thriving, but an established Fayetteville dealer is asking the courts to put the brakes on its new rival. The dispute has placed a spotlight on two of Arkansas’ better-known...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash

The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam

JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
GROVE, OK
cassville-democrat.com

Seligman ATM burglarized overnight

Vehicle stolen from Arkansas used in crime, abandoned nearby. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is seeing information on the whereabouts of three suspects who allegedly burglarized an ATM machine in Seligman early Saturday. A release from the Office said at about 1:18 a.m. Saturday, a white Ford one-ton pick-up...
SELIGMAN, MO
KTLO

Boone County man arrested for stabbing man after altercation

A Boone County man has been charged with battery after he stabbed another man in an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department were dispatched to a residence in response to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the victim told law enforcement he let 28-year-old Norman Hardesty borrow...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville

ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Mercy has hired 32 doctors, specialists in recent months

Mercy said Monday (Jan. 9) it has hired 32 doctors and specialists toward its goal of hiring 100 as part of a $500 million expansion plan in Northwest Arkansas. The expansion is geared to meet the region’s growing population. The $500 million plan would double Mercy’s regional primary care...
ROGERS, AR
KYTV

Aurora, Mo. man charged for armed robbery of a Wheaton gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Aurora is being charged in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a Wheaton gas station this week. According to court records, 38-year-old Jonathan Worthington of Aurora has been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe

JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
talkbusiness.net

Cromwell relocates NWA office in downtown Springdale

Progress on a multimillion-dollar commercial renovation project in downtown Springdale took a tangible step forward in December with its first tenant. Cromwell Architects Engineers has established a 5,000-square-foot office for 10 employees on the second floor at 100 W. Emma Ave. It’s part of a more extensive redevelopment of the former First Security Bank complex, including retail, restaurant and office uses.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KOLR10 News

Driver identified in fatal U.S. 65 crash north of Springfield

UPDATE 1:40 P.M. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this morning. According to the MSHP report, Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Greene County Examiner’s Office following this morning’s crash. UPDATE 12:15 P.M. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

