Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
What I love about Eureka Springs, ArkansasJustina PriceEureka Springs, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Arkansas Woman Charged With Harassing Daviess County Couple
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – Daviess County authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of an Arkansas woman who they say harassed the parents of a man with whom she is in a relationship. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office twenty-eight year old Caitlyn Wolf of Fort Smith,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to his second homicide in 30 years – how long will his sentence be this time?
TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge in connection to the death of Toni Elizabeth Moran. Jimmy Gene Kelly Jr., 53, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to second-degree murder in Indian Country and felon in possession of a firearm.
Former Centerton Animal Shelter director will not face charges related to unnecessary euthanasia
The former Centerton Animal Shelter director accused of unnecessarily euthanizing dogs won't face criminal charges.
Crain Volkswagen of Fayetteville files suit over a rival lot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to a recent article from Arkansas Business, a month-old Volkswagen dealership in Rogers is open and thriving, but an established Fayetteville dealer is asking the courts to put the brakes on its new rival. The dispute has placed a spotlight on two of Arkansas’ better-known...
Fayetteville bars bring awareness on date rape drugs being used
Recently, Maxine's Tap Room posted on Facebook warning people to look out for date rape drugs being slipped into drinks.
Group petitions against Washington County jail expansion
The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition has started a petition for a special election. This is in response to the Washington County Quorum Court voting in favor of allocating around $18 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to a jail expansion.
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam
JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
cassville-democrat.com
Seligman ATM burglarized overnight
Vehicle stolen from Arkansas used in crime, abandoned nearby. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is seeing information on the whereabouts of three suspects who allegedly burglarized an ATM machine in Seligman early Saturday. A release from the Office said at about 1:18 a.m. Saturday, a white Ford one-ton pick-up...
KYTV
Springfield emergency room doctors seeing more cases of children consuming cannabis edibles
Barry County authorities search for suspects who stole a truck, money from an ATM. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding three men who stole a truck and broke into an ATM. Updated: 9 hours ago. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees brighter skies returning after our storm...
KTLO
Boone County man arrested for stabbing man after altercation
A Boone County man has been charged with battery after he stabbed another man in an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department were dispatched to a residence in response to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the victim told law enforcement he let 28-year-old Norman Hardesty borrow...
KHBS
New Fort Smith legislator prepares for 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a newly elected Arkansas State Representative for District 50, Zack Gramlich (R) is getting ready to represent central and south Fort Smith in the 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock while also learning how to be a new father. "This is Bonnie Lynn Gramlich,...
The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville
ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
Washington County justice of the peace resigns shortly after taking oath of office to be judge’s chief of staff
After taking his oath of office on Jan. 3, Justice of the Peace for District 1 in Washington County Lance Johnson, tendered his resignation as a member of the quorum court.
talkbusiness.net
Mercy has hired 32 doctors, specialists in recent months
Mercy said Monday (Jan. 9) it has hired 32 doctors and specialists toward its goal of hiring 100 as part of a $500 million expansion plan in Northwest Arkansas. The expansion is geared to meet the region’s growing population. The $500 million plan would double Mercy’s regional primary care...
KYTV
Aurora, Mo. man charged for armed robbery of a Wheaton gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Aurora is being charged in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a Wheaton gas station this week. According to court records, 38-year-old Jonathan Worthington of Aurora has been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe
JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
Fort Smith crews respond to Boston Street residential fire
Fort Smith Police are currently assisting with safety as crews battle a residential structure fire in the 1500 block of Boston Street.
talkbusiness.net
Cromwell relocates NWA office in downtown Springdale
Progress on a multimillion-dollar commercial renovation project in downtown Springdale took a tangible step forward in December with its first tenant. Cromwell Architects Engineers has established a 5,000-square-foot office for 10 employees on the second floor at 100 W. Emma Ave. It’s part of a more extensive redevelopment of the former First Security Bank complex, including retail, restaurant and office uses.
Driver identified in fatal U.S. 65 crash north of Springfield
UPDATE 1:40 P.M. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this morning. According to the MSHP report, Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Greene County Examiner’s Office following this morning’s crash. UPDATE 12:15 P.M. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 […]
Comments / 0