ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Speeding, impairment cited in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 pedestrians on sidewalk

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man had Xanax in his system when he caused a crash that killed two pedestrians who were standing on a sidewalk, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s office.

That information was revealed Thursday morning during the arraignment for Fernando Jose Reyes in North Las Vegas Justice Court, where he is facing numerous charges related to a Monday crash that killed 51-year-old Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Robert Ray as they stood on a sidewalk near Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWDta_0k4qC9O200
Tracy Sundberg and Randall Robert Ray. The couple was struck by a car as they stood on a sidewalk. (Credit: Sundberg family)
Second pedestrian dies after being struck while standing on sidewalk

According to the arrest report, North Las Vegas police said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from Reyes and his vehicle; he also allegedly showed signs of impairment such as slowed speech and eye movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8fle_0k4qC9O200
Fernando Jose Reyes faces numerous charges in crash that killed two pedestrians. (NLVPD)

The arrest reports said Reyes, who was driving a Suzuki XL7, first backed into a car on Aliante and the 215 overpass. He allegedly sped away from that crash scene, ran a red light, struck two cars, spun out of control, and went onto the sidewalk where Ray and Sundberg were standing. Data downloaded from the vehicle showed that Reyes was traveling at 56 mph in a 35 mph zone one second before the crash.

Police said Reyes grabbed a backpack from his vehicle and ran from the crash scene, but was followed by witnesses and a man who tackled him to the ground and held him until police arrived.

North Las Vegas police: Driver accused of fatal DUI crash hit 2 vehicles, 2 pedestrians before running from scene

Sundberg was thrown 43 feet and landed in bushes nearby. Ray slid and tumbled into a rock-filled area. The report, which said Sundberg died after arriving at the hospital, listed Ray’s injuries as a broken shoulder, broken wrist, broken pelvis, and a broken knee, all of which required surgery. Ray died the following day.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQ6TZ_0k4qC9O200
    Crash on Aliante Pkwy. near Nature Park claims the lives of two pedestrians on the sidewalk. (Credit: NLV Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PyhB6_0k4qC9O200
    Crash on Aliante Pkwy. near Nature Park claims the lives of two pedestrians on the sidewalk. (Credit: NLV Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3r6v_0k4qC9O200
    Crash on Aliante Pkwy. near Nature Park claims the lives of two pedestrians on the sidewalk. (KLAS)

Following the crash, Reyes “didn’t show any concern about the collision or the injuries sustained by the pedestrians,” the report stated.

During a search of Reyes’ backpack, police confiscated more than 25 grams of cannabis substances and 11 cannabis vape pens, and a cartridge.

Blood toxicology reports on Reyes are pending.

Reyes is due to appear in Clark County District Court on Jan. 9, 2023. He remained in custody in North Las Vegas as of Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 9

Rod Jones
4d ago

I just walked by there and it is chilling to see the memorial on the corner. my condolences to the family for their loss. 🙏

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man chased down street, shot to death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man chased down a neighborhood street was shot to death early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting was reported around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue near Bruce Street, east of the downtown area. Metro police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police look for vehicle in New Year’s Eve homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was believed to have been used in a homicide on New Year’s Eve. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 12:25 a.m. on Dec. 31, officers responded to calls of a vehicle that had collided with a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man shot, killed during argument in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed during an argument Friday night. According to a news release, officers were dispatched to a mobile home park near the 800 block of North Lamb Boulevard at about 11:58 p.m. Friday in response to multiple calls advising of a shooting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigating after woman found dead in residence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a residence Sunday afternoon. According to a news release, officers received a report of an unresponsive woman who was found inside a residence in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man found dead in flood channel near apartment complex

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a homicide early Monday morning in the east valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Topaz Street, north of Tropicana near Tompkins. A man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds was found dead in a flood channel behind an apartment complex in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman dies one week after crash in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead a week after a crash in the west Las Vegas valley. The incident occurred at the intersection of Westcliff Drive and Antelope Way around 2:07 p.m. on Monday, January 2. According to the investigation, a 2009 Nissan Cube was traveling south...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dallasexpress.com

Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station

Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada sees fewer fatal crashes in 2022 than 2021, state reports

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The State of Nevada saw slightly fewer fatal crashes in 2022 than in 2021, the office of Traffic Safety reported recently. According to the data, there were 385 fatalities in 2021, while there were 382 fatalities in 2022, a decrease of .78%. There were a...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Alleged Las Vegas serial killer accused of killing 3rd victim

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stabbing at least four unhoused people and killing two of them in September 2022 has been connected to an earlier stabbing death, Las Vegas police announced Monday. Christopher Martell, 33, is now accused of stabbing and killing 43-year-old Jeffrey Philip Pridgen on Feb. 15, 2022. Pridgen was […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Crash, stalled car cause traffic delays on US 95 near Eastern Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple incidents on U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue caused significant traffic delays on Monday morning. A crash and several stalled-out cars caused a miles-long backup in both directions. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a crash blocking the left lanes of U.S. 95...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy