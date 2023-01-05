Speeding, impairment cited in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 pedestrians on sidewalk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man had Xanax in his system when he caused a crash that killed two pedestrians who were standing on a sidewalk, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s office.

That information was revealed Thursday morning during the arraignment for Fernando Jose Reyes in North Las Vegas Justice Court, where he is facing numerous charges related to a Monday crash that killed 51-year-old Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Robert Ray as they stood on a sidewalk near Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive.

Tracy Sundberg and Randall Robert Ray. The couple was struck by a car as they stood on a sidewalk. (Credit: Sundberg family)

According to the arrest report, North Las Vegas police said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from Reyes and his vehicle; he also allegedly showed signs of impairment such as slowed speech and eye movement.

Fernando Jose Reyes faces numerous charges in crash that killed two pedestrians. (NLVPD)

The arrest reports said Reyes, who was driving a Suzuki XL7, first backed into a car on Aliante and the 215 overpass. He allegedly sped away from that crash scene, ran a red light, struck two cars, spun out of control, and went onto the sidewalk where Ray and Sundberg were standing. Data downloaded from the vehicle showed that Reyes was traveling at 56 mph in a 35 mph zone one second before the crash.

Police said Reyes grabbed a backpack from his vehicle and ran from the crash scene, but was followed by witnesses and a man who tackled him to the ground and held him until police arrived.

Sundberg was thrown 43 feet and landed in bushes nearby. Ray slid and tumbled into a rock-filled area. The report, which said Sundberg died after arriving at the hospital, listed Ray’s injuries as a broken shoulder, broken wrist, broken pelvis, and a broken knee, all of which required surgery. Ray died the following day.

Crash on Aliante Pkwy. near Nature Park claims the lives of two pedestrians on the sidewalk. (Credit: NLV Police)

Following the crash, Reyes “didn’t show any concern about the collision or the injuries sustained by the pedestrians,” the report stated.

During a search of Reyes’ backpack, police confiscated more than 25 grams of cannabis substances and 11 cannabis vape pens, and a cartridge.

Blood toxicology reports on Reyes are pending.

Reyes is due to appear in Clark County District Court on Jan. 9, 2023. He remained in custody in North Las Vegas as of Thursday.

