Gephardt Daily

Ogden City police arrest murder suspect who reported shooting death of woman he says ‘refused to leave’ his residence

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been charged with the shooting murder of a 24-year-old woman found deceased in his central Ogden residence. Suspect Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County jail nearly nine hours after he alerted Ogden City police. Officers responded to the scene, near 2200 S. Jefferson Ave., just before 6 a.m. Sunday.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Gun, knives, and drugs recovered by police in traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say they have arrested a man and recovered a gun, multiple knives, and illegal drugs after a routine traffic stop. 44-year-old Rodney Austin was booked into Salt Lake county Metro Jail facing charges such as felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, drug-related charges, and multiple warrants among other charges.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

16-year-old Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Teenager

A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30 Years Ago. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

13 juveniles accused of using skateboards to assault man at The Gateway in November

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have arrested 13 juveniles accused of assaulting a man at The Gateway shopping center in November. Salt Lake City Police Department's robbery and violent crime squad identified and arrested 13 minors for investigation of riot and aggravated assault charges; five of the 13 minors are accused of felony levels of riot and aggravated assault.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

24-year-old woman killed in Ogden shooting

OGDEN — A 24-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound early Sunday, Ogden police said. About 6 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. When police arrived, they discovered a 24-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound. Police arrested 21-year-old Garrett...
OGDEN, UT
upr.org

Ogden police launch investigation after woman found dead from gunshot wound

Ogden police officers responded to a call regarding the death of a 24-year-old woman shot and killed in Ogden early Sunday morning. A post uploaded to the Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page says that officers arrived at the incident just before 6 a.m. and discovered the shooting victim, discovering that she died after suffering a gunshot wound.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Woman arrested for Sept. murder of professional bull rider in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested in connection with a domestic violence murder that happened in September. Salt Lake City Police issued a press release that said 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley was arrested in Houston, Texas, under an arrest warrant, charging her with one count of Domestic-Violence Murder and nine-counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Suspect in custody after fleeing from crash in Magna

MAGNA, Utah — One person is in custody after fleeing from a rollover crash Saturday night. According to Unified Police, the driver rolled over their car near 9200 West Magna Main Street at approximately 9:40 p.m. After searching for them, police found them and placed them in custody. Police...
MAGNA, UT
kjzz.com

13 juveniles arrested in assault at The Gateway mall

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thirteen minors have been identified and charged after an assault of an employee at The Gateway mall. The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2022, when Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight at the mall. "During the investigation, officers learned an employee...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Heber City Police Department Shift Report: 1/6

HEBER CITY, Utah-Friday, the Heber City Police Department released its shift report for January 5. Case #2301-0237/Keep the Peace: Mother and son involved in a dispute requiring police assistance. Case #2301-0267/Public Nuisance: Business owner was warned about legal requirement to remove snow on the sidewalk at 600 S. Main, Heber...
HEBER CITY, UT
ksl.com

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ogden crash

OGDEN — Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. About 5:30 a.m., a vehicle with three occupants was northbound in the 3500 block of Riverdale Road. The vehicle was speeding and failed to stop at the Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road intersection, according to police.
OGDEN, UT

