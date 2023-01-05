Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Gephardt Daily
Ogden City police arrest murder suspect who reported shooting death of woman he says ‘refused to leave’ his residence
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been charged with the shooting murder of a 24-year-old woman found deceased in his central Ogden residence. Suspect Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County jail nearly nine hours after he alerted Ogden City police. Officers responded to the scene, near 2200 S. Jefferson Ave., just before 6 a.m. Sunday.
ABC 4
Gun, knives, and drugs recovered by police in traffic stop
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say they have arrested a man and recovered a gun, multiple knives, and illegal drugs after a routine traffic stop. 44-year-old Rodney Austin was booked into Salt Lake county Metro Jail facing charges such as felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, drug-related charges, and multiple warrants among other charges.
ABC 4
Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
Utah white supremacy gang member arrested for suspected drug dealing
Three men have been arrested for suspected drug use on Wednesday, Jan. 4, while police were serving an arrest warrant to a white supremacy gang member and convicted felon from West Payson.
ksl.com
2 men ordered to stand trial for killing man in his truck, throwing body on Bangerter Highway
SALT LAKE CITY — Third District Judge Patrick Corum ordered two men to stand trial for aggravated murder on Thursday, determining there was sufficient evidence they killed a man and left his body along Bangerter Highway. Mario Alberto Carreto-Morales, 24, and Raul Jaimes Cortez, 31, will stand trial for...
ABC 4
16-year-old Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Teenager
A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30 Years Ago. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30...
ksl.com
13 juveniles accused of using skateboards to assault man at The Gateway in November
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have arrested 13 juveniles accused of assaulting a man at The Gateway shopping center in November. Salt Lake City Police Department's robbery and violent crime squad identified and arrested 13 minors for investigation of riot and aggravated assault charges; five of the 13 minors are accused of felony levels of riot and aggravated assault.
ksl.com
24-year-old woman killed in Ogden shooting
OGDEN — A 24-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound early Sunday, Ogden police said. About 6 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. When police arrived, they discovered a 24-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound. Police arrested 21-year-old Garrett...
kjzz.com
WATCH: Several agencies, community members respond to lengthy Taylorsville goat chase
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Residents of a private Taylorsville community were given a scare Sunday afternoon when they noticed police vehicles patrolling the area, only to find out that multiple agencies had been dispatched on reports of a goat on the go. Community members told 2News that the chase...
upr.org
Ogden police launch investigation after woman found dead from gunshot wound
Ogden police officers responded to a call regarding the death of a 24-year-old woman shot and killed in Ogden early Sunday morning. A post uploaded to the Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page says that officers arrived at the incident just before 6 a.m. and discovered the shooting victim, discovering that she died after suffering a gunshot wound.
KSLTV
Woman arrested for Sept. murder of professional bull rider in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested in connection with a domestic violence murder that happened in September. Salt Lake City Police issued a press release that said 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley was arrested in Houston, Texas, under an arrest warrant, charging her with one count of Domestic-Violence Murder and nine-counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm.
West Valley City woman still in hospital after hit-and-run
A West Valley City woman is still fighting for her life after being critically injured in a hit-and-run crash caused by a man on meth in a stolen truck
KSLTV
Suspect in custody after fleeing from crash in Magna
MAGNA, Utah — One person is in custody after fleeing from a rollover crash Saturday night. According to Unified Police, the driver rolled over their car near 9200 West Magna Main Street at approximately 9:40 p.m. After searching for them, police found them and placed them in custody. Police...
kjzz.com
13 juveniles arrested in assault at The Gateway mall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thirteen minors have been identified and charged after an assault of an employee at The Gateway mall. The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2022, when Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight at the mall. "During the investigation, officers learned an employee...
13 minors charged after allegedly beating Gateway mall employee
Salt Lake City Police have identified and charged 13 minors for the assault of a man at The Gateway mall.
Man faces murder charges in death of Ogden woman
A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Ogden in the area of Jefferson Avenue and 22nd Street
‘Extremely icy conditions’: UHP troopers responding to large number of crashes
Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers are reportedly responding to a large number of crashes on Salt Lake County freeways due to "extremely icy conditions."
hebervalleyradio.com
Heber City Police Department Shift Report: 1/6
HEBER CITY, Utah-Friday, the Heber City Police Department released its shift report for January 5. Case #2301-0237/Keep the Peace: Mother and son involved in a dispute requiring police assistance. Case #2301-0267/Public Nuisance: Business owner was warned about legal requirement to remove snow on the sidewalk at 600 S. Main, Heber...
ksl.com
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ogden crash
OGDEN — Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. About 5:30 a.m., a vehicle with three occupants was northbound in the 3500 block of Riverdale Road. The vehicle was speeding and failed to stop at the Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road intersection, according to police.
KSLTV
Mother charged in brutal abuse death of 3-year-old can’t withdraw guilty plea, judge says
OGDEN, Utah — A mother charged with aggravated murder in the malnourishment death of her 3-year-old daughter cannot withdraw her guilty plea, a judge ruled Friday. Brenda Emile, 28, was scheduled to be sentenced in October. But right before proceedings began, she asked to withdraw her guilty plea. In...
Comments / 2