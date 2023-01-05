ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

New to Montana? Instead of 911, Try Calling the Newcomer Hotline

Wacky 911 calls have been happening forever. You've probably laughed at some of the funniest that have been compiled on the internet, like these examples from People.com. Among the hilarity, is the story of a mom who called 911 after opening a delivery that contained styrofoam packing peanuts. Her son is allergic to peanuts and she was freaking out. Pretty dumb, right?
Why a Sitcom Set In Montana Would Be The Most Popular Show Ever

I know many Montanans aren't exactly eager to have another show set in Montana, this woman's rant about fans of Yellowstone moving here really made that clear to me, and last night's cringey Jeopardy question definitely added fuel to the fire. Montanans are even fighting back now, our TikTokers are trying to scare potential new residents away with our cold weather. So I get that this idea might be a hard sell, but I love sitcoms and I love Montana, and the urge to combine the two is impossible to ignore.
Expecting this Year? See the Top Baby Names Trending in Montana

If you're expecting a child this year, then you have plenty on your mind. From preparing your home for that bundle of joy to keeping up on doctor's appointments, there's a great deal involved in the process. Add to that list, coming up with a name for your precious little one. Perhaps your plan is to name your baby after a beloved family member. Many people also like to go the route of choosing baby names that are traditional, new fangled or trending for the moment.
Beware of Trapping Season in Montana Injuring Your Dog

Trapping season started November 28 – and goes through March 15, 2023. These lovely folks are reminding all of us to be aware of snares on BLM land after an Idaho K9 Unit dog was caught in a snare just the other day. The handler with the K9 was able to set the dog free because they had wire cutters on them. The issue is not every human carries the snare cutters on their walks or hikes. Idaho's K9 unit Facebook states:
Obnoxious Social Media Influencer At Montana Ski Resort

I thought we had tried pretty hard to keep some of the more obnoxious "Social Media Creators" out of Montana, but I guess we didn't do a good enough job. Don't get me wrong some people here in Montana are creating some pretty good content. For example some TikTokers are creating some pretty funny content trying to warn Yellowstone fans about how cold it is in Montana.
Explore the Big Sky: 7 of the Best Montana Road Trips in 2023

As we welcome 2023, we wanted to look at some great opportunities to explore Big Sky country this year. Montana is a huge state. In fact, it's the fourth-largest state in the country. There definitely isn't a shortage of new things to explore. If you have a few things to check off of your Montana bucket list in 2023, you need to start planning soon.
