Top 10 things every kid who grew up in a small town did
I was not born or even grew up in Montana. I was an adult by the time I moved to Montana. My youth was spent in the neighboring state of South Dakota. I do however think my childhood was like many of those who grew up in a small Montana town.
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
New to Montana? Instead of 911, Try Calling the Newcomer Hotline
Wacky 911 calls have been happening forever. You've probably laughed at some of the funniest that have been compiled on the internet, like these examples from People.com. Among the hilarity, is the story of a mom who called 911 after opening a delivery that contained styrofoam packing peanuts. Her son is allergic to peanuts and she was freaking out. Pretty dumb, right?
Who Will Be The Newest Proprietor Of One Of Montana’s Greatest Places?
Everyone from Central Montana that has ever driven to Billings or Lewistown the route natives take has stopped at Eddie's Corner. It is such a Montana "landmark" it even has their own Facebook page. Eddie's Corner is etched into my childhood memories going from the farm in Choteau up to...
Jeopardy Easily Angers Many Montanans with a Single Question
Jeopardy has been around since the dawn of time it seems. It actually has been around since 1964. But, save that for another trivia night at your local pub. Regardless the show has been dishing out some serious quiz questions every weeknight for much of our lives. Since Jeopardy has...
What Exactly Does The First Number Mean On A Montana License Plate?
Living in Montana my whole life, I've gotten pretty good at telling where someone is from in the state by looking at their rig. You can generally tell by the first number on the plate you can tell they live in a certain county. There is a method to this...
High Depression Rates in Montana Means We Need Meditation
1 out of every 3 people in Billings, Montana suffers with depression. That means it could be the person sitting next to you, the person talking to you, it could be you. Why I learned to meditate and why it's more important now that I live in Billings. I’ve felt...
Why a Sitcom Set In Montana Would Be The Most Popular Show Ever
I know many Montanans aren't exactly eager to have another show set in Montana, this woman's rant about fans of Yellowstone moving here really made that clear to me, and last night's cringey Jeopardy question definitely added fuel to the fire. Montanans are even fighting back now, our TikTokers are trying to scare potential new residents away with our cold weather. So I get that this idea might be a hard sell, but I love sitcoms and I love Montana, and the urge to combine the two is impossible to ignore.
Top 10 Montana Counties With The Highest Crime Rates In The State
When it comes to crime in Montana, there are certain areas that are more dangerous than others. Of course, when you talk about crime, most people associate it with bigger towns and cities. However, according to data that was released in the Ravalli Republic, that's not necessarily the case here...
Expecting this Year? See the Top Baby Names Trending in Montana
If you're expecting a child this year, then you have plenty on your mind. From preparing your home for that bundle of joy to keeping up on doctor's appointments, there's a great deal involved in the process. Add to that list, coming up with a name for your precious little one. Perhaps your plan is to name your baby after a beloved family member. Many people also like to go the route of choosing baby names that are traditional, new fangled or trending for the moment.
Beware of Trapping Season in Montana Injuring Your Dog
Trapping season started November 28 – and goes through March 15, 2023. These lovely folks are reminding all of us to be aware of snares on BLM land after an Idaho K9 Unit dog was caught in a snare just the other day. The handler with the K9 was able to set the dog free because they had wire cutters on them. The issue is not every human carries the snare cutters on their walks or hikes. Idaho's K9 unit Facebook states:
Obnoxious Social Media Influencer At Montana Ski Resort
I thought we had tried pretty hard to keep some of the more obnoxious "Social Media Creators" out of Montana, but I guess we didn't do a good enough job. Don't get me wrong some people here in Montana are creating some pretty good content. For example some TikTokers are creating some pretty funny content trying to warn Yellowstone fans about how cold it is in Montana.
Explore the Big Sky: 7 of the Best Montana Road Trips in 2023
As we welcome 2023, we wanted to look at some great opportunities to explore Big Sky country this year. Montana is a huge state. In fact, it's the fourth-largest state in the country. There definitely isn't a shortage of new things to explore. If you have a few things to check off of your Montana bucket list in 2023, you need to start planning soon.
Montana Man Takes Big Plunge and Immediately Regrets it
Have you ever thought about going ice fishing in Montana? Well, we highly recommend avoiding this problem. Ice fishing is one of the most popular winter activities in Montana. Some folks love skiing or snowboarding, while some like gathering their friends and fishing on a frozen lake. Ice fishing can...
Montana Senate Majority Leader: Time for Judicial Reform
The people of Montana elect a Governor, they elect 150 lawmakers to craft legislation, they testify on bills, sometimes they themselves get to vote on a referendum or initiative. But all that work can be thrown into the trashcan thanks to one judge with a personal, political agenda. So how...
Hardest Job in Montana? MDT Snowplow Drivers Get My Vote
The reasons why Montana snowplow drivers have one of the most difficult jobs in the state make up a very long list. Not only does it take a special kind of person to do that job well, there are other factors this year making it even harder. People love to...
Montana’s Rosendale Says Opposition is Dug In on Speaker Battle
We got to hear from Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT02) in his own words on Thursday's Montana Talks statewide radio show. It was a quick update just before Rosendale walked to the floor of the US House for another round of voting. I started off the chat by asking if...
Dumped At a 4 Way? Montanans Weirdest Ways They’ve Been Dumped
Yesterday, I hopped on the Cat Country 102.9 Facebook Page and asked our country listeners what the weirdest way they've been dumped... simply because this could make for some WILD stories. Oh boy, you didn't disappoint me!. And of course, I have to participate. My personal weirdest way was in...
Montana Governor Touts Income and Property Tax Relief in Budget
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a Thursday morning press conference at the State Capitol in Helena, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said his proposed budget will reduce both income and property taxes for the vast majority of Montanans. Gianforte Promises over a Billion Dollars in TAX Cuts. Repeating a statement...
Montana Recreational Marijuana Sales Top New Highs in 1st Year
It's too soon to call it a record. But the sales of recreational marijuana in the first year of legalization exceeded initial estimates and tripled the number of sales of cannabis for medical use. Those are the takeaways from the release of sales numbers from the Montana Department of Revenue...
