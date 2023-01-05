ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronald Lee Merrow
4d ago

Homeless people are human beings also. So many of the people that are well off look down on people that are unfortunate not to have anything.

KPLC TV

Two accused of attempted murder in DeRidder shooting

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two individuals have been arrested after being accused of attempted murder following a shooting near Park Ave., according to the DeRidder Police Department. The department says officers and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding shots being fired near Park Ave. and Mays St....
DERIDDER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

1/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Castille Anthony Hebert, 43, 7117 Starboard Drive, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery, serious bodily injury.; direct contempt of court. Matthew Shane Knight, 47, Bastrop — theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000. Catrice Renee Thomas, 40,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur man accused of stealing eight catalytic converters from local business

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit detectives has charged a Sulphur man in the theft of eight catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at a business on. Coach Williams Drive. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives obtained video surveillance from the business and were able to identify...
SULPHUR, LA
KSLA

VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
DERIDDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur

29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with theft and property damage after he reportedly confessed to stealing eight catalytic converters from automobiles at a business in Sulphur.
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles

Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Doctor False Representation. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
OAKDALE, LA
KLFY News 10

Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in. Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO identifies suspect in residential burglary

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a residential burglary that occurred on December 31, 2022, has been identified, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Rainwater, of DeQuincy is wanted by BPSO for a forced-entry residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27. If you...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Eunice News

Deputy charged in bar rampage

A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy who went on a New Year’s Day rampage at a bar in the Eunice area has been charged and resigned, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Joshua John Courville, 32, of the 1300 block of Baron Avenue, Eunice is charged with sexual battery, simple battery and domestic abuse battery. All of the charges are misdemeanors. His bail was set at $5,000.
EUNICE, LA
KPLC TV

Owners of Capital One tower reach settlement with insurance company

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The owners of the Capital One tower have reached a settlement with their insurance company, KPLC has learned. The building received major damage during Hurricane Laura. After the tower sat for two years, some restoration work was done late last year. The dispute over insurance...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

