Ronald Lee Merrow
4d ago
Homeless people are human beings also. So many of the people that are well off look down on people that are unfortunate not to have anything.
KPLC TV
Two accused of attempted murder in DeRidder shooting
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two individuals have been arrested after being accused of attempted murder following a shooting near Park Ave., according to the DeRidder Police Department. The department says officers and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding shots being fired near Park Ave. and Mays St....
Lake Charles American Press
1/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Castille Anthony Hebert, 43, 7117 Starboard Drive, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery, serious bodily injury.; direct contempt of court. Matthew Shane Knight, 47, Bastrop — theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000. Catrice Renee Thomas, 40,...
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur man accused of stealing eight catalytic converters from local business
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit detectives has charged a Sulphur man in the theft of eight catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at a business on. Coach Williams Drive. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives obtained video surveillance from the business and were able to identify...
KSLA
VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with theft and property damage after he reportedly confessed to stealing eight catalytic converters from automobiles at a business in Sulphur.
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
calcasieu.info
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
Louisiana man commits crime on purpose to go back to jail for free room and board
LOUISIANA (KLFY) A Louisiana man told police he committed a crime hours after being released from jail so that he could go back behind bars for free room and board. Kenneth D. Hunt, 39, of Lake Charles threw a rock and busted the glass on the front door at the main entrance of the jail, the […]
KPLC TV
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Doctor False Representation. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Four minors arrested, charged after Saturday night chase involving stolen car ends in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — Four minors have been arrested and charged after a Saturday night police chase in Beaumont ended in a fiery wreck. It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Officers with the Beaumont Police Department were patrolling the area of Lucas Drive and Concord Road when they saw a stolen Hyundai Elantra.
Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in. Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling […]
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home in Louisiana and raping a woman he did not know on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a home invasion around 7:50...
KPLC TV
BPSO identifies suspect in residential burglary
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a residential burglary that occurred on December 31, 2022, has been identified, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Rainwater, of DeQuincy is wanted by BPSO for a forced-entry residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27. If you...
Eunice News
Deputy charged in bar rampage
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy who went on a New Year’s Day rampage at a bar in the Eunice area has been charged and resigned, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Joshua John Courville, 32, of the 1300 block of Baron Avenue, Eunice is charged with sexual battery, simple battery and domestic abuse battery. All of the charges are misdemeanors. His bail was set at $5,000.
KPLC TV
Owners of Capital One tower reach settlement with insurance company
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The owners of the Capital One tower have reached a settlement with their insurance company, KPLC has learned. The building received major damage during Hurricane Laura. After the tower sat for two years, some restoration work was done late last year. The dispute over insurance...
State Troopers investigating fatal crash in Vermilion Parish
Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on LA 167 at Lawrence Road. We will update this article as new information becomes available.
UPDATE: Two dead, three critically injured in crash just outside Maurice
Louisiana State Trooper Thomas Gossen said two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy. 167 just outside of Maurice city limits.
kjas.com
South LA crawfish suppliers say negative crop while Newton restaurant says no problems here
Crawfish suppliers in south Louisiana say that last year’s extremely hot summer and drought conditions followed by a bitterly cold weather event in December is negatively affecting this year’s crawfish supply. However, a Newton restaurant says they’re getting some nice size crawfish so far. A report filed...
This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the longest life expectancy in the state.
