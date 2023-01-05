Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Schedule: Two Games With Playoff Ramifications Saturday
The final week of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here and the playoff field is far from settled with just one game remaining for each of the league’s 32 teams. With plenty left to be decided, Week 18 will kick off on Saturday with two AFC games on the slate: Chiefs vs. Raiders and Titans vs. Jaguars.
Patriots Fallout Begins? Browns Request Jerod Mayo Interview
FOXBORO -- New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is already in high demand. Despite his team's season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Mayo’s defense was clearly the team’s top unit in 2022. The Pats led the NFL with seven defensive touchdowns and produced 30 takeaways, second to only the Dallas Cowboys (33). Of the NFL's 11 defenses creating the most turnovers, only the Patriots (2nd) and Houston Texans (7th) missed the playoffs.
Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame
Support continues to pour in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday Night Football recently. Cleveland Browns are joining other teams in the league by wearing shirts for Hamlin in the pregame. Cleveland will daunt these shirts out there today that say "Love...
Kyler Murray Will Have Input on Next Cardinals Coach, Owner Says
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after four seasons with the franchise. General manager Steve Keim also will not return, as he has elected to step down to focus on his health. Owner Michael Bidwill has his work cut out...
Odds Lions Beat Packers in Week 18
The Lions (8-8) travel to Lambeau Field this week for a must-see matchup with the Green Bay Packers (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. If the L.A. Rams upset the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the day Sunday, the aforementioned regular season finale between the Lions and the Packers becomes a play-in game to the playoffs for Detroit.
Dave Lapham Offers Less Than Ideal Injury Update About Bengals Guard Alex Cappa
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't sound optimistic about Alex Cappa playing in Sunday's playoff opener against the Ravens. The 27-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of Cincinnati's Week 18 win over Baltimore and didn't return to the game. "We'll see. It'll be tough...
Colts Lose to Texans, Face Most Important Offseason in 25 Years
The nightmare is finally over. An abysmal season for the Indianapolis Colts ended on Sunday as they fell to the Houston Texans 32-31. The Colts took the lead with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter but could not hang on as the Texans completed a Hail Mary attempt with 50 seconds remaining.
Report: Chris Ballard, Not Jim Irsay, to Lead Colts’ Coaching Search
The 2022 season is only a little more than 24 hours for the Indianapolis Colts, yet the offseason talk is in full swing. Much of the talk surrounding the Colts at this moment is about the search for their next head coach. After owner Jim Irsay fired former head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season and replaced him with former Colts All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as the interim, many thought that Irsay would be the man heading the search for the next full-time head coach. However, that may not be the case.
Seahawks vs. 49ers: Third Time’s a Charm? Here’s What Playoff History Says
As the saying goes, it's difficult for an NFL team to beat a quality opponent three times in one season. But while the Seattle Seahawks will be hoping that proves true when they battle the San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium in the wild card round next Saturday, does past precedent actually work in their favor?
Browns Request to Interview Seattle Seahawks Assistant for Open Defensive Coordinator job
Cleveland Browns have requested to interview their third defensive coordinator candidate. According to a report, the Browns requested to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach on defense Sean Desai. Desai now brings the list to three, as Cleveland has already requested to interview Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo. The Browns...
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: Live In-Game Updates
Well, folks, here we are. The regular season finale is finally upon us, and it is especially crucial for the New England Patriots. They are on the road to take on AFC East foes, the Buffalo Bills, in a game that is a win and in. Of course, they can still lose on Sunday and make the playoffs, but it would be much easier to to just win and not rely on outside help.
Broncos 2023 Head Coach Interview Tracker
After a shocking season wherein the Denver Broncos failed to come even close to meeting their Mile High expectations, the campaign came to a merciful end on Sunday. But at least the Jerry Rosburg-led Broncos punctuated the failed 2022 season on a positive note with a nice win over a division rival.
Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search
The first order of business for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 offseason is to hire a new head coach. While it is expected the Colts will undergo an extensive search for the next leader of their team, general manager Chris Ballard is not wasting any time submitting requests to interview candidates for the position.
Howie Roseman Should Win NFL’s Executive of the Year
The awards handed out at the end of the season may not reflect just how good of a year the Eagles had. There is really only one shoo-in, and that is general manager Howie Roseman, who should be the runaway winner for The Sporting News Executive of the Year. It...
Cowboys ‘Get to Suck On That!’ Jerry Loss to Washington; Top 10 Whitty Observations
10. Deja Boo - Dominated by Washington on offense, defense and special teams, this confidence-shaking 26-6 loss was eerily reminiscent of the Cowboys' 2007 finale in D.C. That year they entered with a 13-2 record and nothing to play for, used their starters only sporadically and lost to an 8-7 Washington team. "No biggie," we all shrugged. Until, that is, they lost their first playoff game to the Giants two weeks later.
Broncos’ Expected Timeline to Hire a New Head Coach
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on December 26, which gave the team the option for a slight head start on the coaching search. However, the Broncos weren't able to take full advantage of that because the NFL doesn't allow head-coaching interviews in the season's final two weeks. The Broncos...
A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision
On Saturday morning inside the L.A. Convention Center, Max Duggan sat behind a microphone at a podium, surrounded by a throng of members from the national media, two days before what will be the final game of his TCU career. His first game came on Aug. 31, 2019, a 39-7...
Detroit Lions Have Arrived on National Stage
The Detroit Lions will play in front of a nationally televised audience for the second time this season. After losing to the Bills on Thanksgiving, the Lions have earned their opportunity to play on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. In their first primetime appearance of 2022, the Lions young...
