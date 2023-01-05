Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Schedule: Two Games With Playoff Ramifications Saturday
The final week of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here and the playoff field is far from settled with just one game remaining for each of the league’s 32 teams. With plenty left to be decided, Week 18 will kick off on Saturday with two AFC games on the slate: Chiefs vs. Raiders and Titans vs. Jaguars.
Wichita Eagle
Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame
Support continues to pour in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday Night Football recently. Cleveland Browns are joining other teams in the league by wearing shirts for Hamlin in the pregame. Cleveland will daunt these shirts out there today that say "Love...
Wichita Eagle
Odds Lions Beat Packers in Week 18
The Lions (8-8) travel to Lambeau Field this week for a must-see matchup with the Green Bay Packers (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. If the L.A. Rams upset the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the day Sunday, the aforementioned regular season finale between the Lions and the Packers becomes a play-in game to the playoffs for Detroit.
Wichita Eagle
Browns Joel Bitonio Believes Right Pieces in Place, Though he is Aging and Wants to win Badly
Three things are a given; death, taxes, and Joel Bitonio giving some of the best guard play in the NFL. The Pro Bowl player did that again this year, despite the Cleveland Browns finishing with a 7-10 record. For Bitonio, it is another losing season, he's endured a lot of those in the nine seasons with the Browns.
Wichita Eagle
Mecole Hardman headlines Chiefs’ list of inactive players vs. Raiders in Las Vegas
The Chiefs are missing a pair of wide receivers for today’s Week 18 NFL game — the team’s regular-season finale. Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and rookie Skyy Moore (hand) are among the Chiefs’ seven inactive players for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Kyler Murray Will Have Input on Next Cardinals Coach, Owner Says
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after four seasons with the franchise. General manager Steve Keim also will not return, as he has elected to step down to focus on his health. Owner Michael Bidwill has his work cut out...
Wichita Eagle
LeBron Mum on Possible Lakers Trades, But Patience Might Be Waning
The Lakers are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row and six of their last seven, and are now tied for what would be the final spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. That turnaround, combined with the play of LeBron James and eventual return of Anthony Davis, means Los Angeles could go all in at the trade deadline.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens — Bengals Playoff Matchup Slated for Prime Time
BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Bengals playoff game is one of the marquee games of "Super Wild Card Weekend" and is scheduled for prime time. Baltimore and Cincinnati will play Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. on NBC. The other games are:. Saturday, January 14. NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 7...
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants Report Card vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Passing Grades Despite a Loss
If the oddsmakers were to be believed, the New York Giants were supposed to suffer a beating at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles that was worse than their Week 14 48-22 thrashing. Then again, the Giants weren't supposed to be the team with anything to play for in the...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Chris Ballard, Not Jim Irsay, to Lead Colts’ Coaching Search
The 2022 season is only a little more than 24 hours for the Indianapolis Colts, yet the offseason talk is in full swing. Much of the talk surrounding the Colts at this moment is about the search for their next head coach. After owner Jim Irsay fired former head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season and replaced him with former Colts All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as the interim, many thought that Irsay would be the man heading the search for the next full-time head coach. However, that may not be the case.
Wichita Eagle
Dave Lapham Offers Less Than Ideal Injury Update About Bengals Guard Alex Cappa
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't sound optimistic about Alex Cappa playing in Sunday's playoff opener against the Ravens. The 27-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of Cincinnati's Week 18 win over Baltimore and didn't return to the game. "We'll see. It'll be tough...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos 2023 Head Coach Interview Tracker
After a shocking season wherein the Denver Broncos failed to come even close to meeting their Mile High expectations, the campaign came to a merciful end on Sunday. But at least the Jerry Rosburg-led Broncos punctuated the failed 2022 season on a positive note with a nice win over a division rival.
Wichita Eagle
A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision
On Saturday morning inside the L.A. Convention Center, Max Duggan sat behind a microphone at a podium, surrounded by a throng of members from the national media, two days before what will be the final game of his TCU career. His first game came on Aug. 31, 2019, a 39-7...
Wichita Eagle
Browns Request to Interview Seattle Seahawks Assistant for Open Defensive Coordinator job
Cleveland Browns have requested to interview their third defensive coordinator candidate. According to a report, the Browns requested to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach on defense Sean Desai. Desai now brings the list to three, as Cleveland has already requested to interview Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo. The Browns...
Wichita Eagle
Giants Open as Slight Underdogs in NFC Wild Card Round
Although the New York Giants have been playing some of their better ball down the stretch--including in their losses to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 and to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18--the Giants open up this week as a 2.5-point underdogin Sunday's Wild Card game against the Vikings, according to SI Betting.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Sign Former First-Round WR to Reserve/Future Deal
The Kansas City Chiefs have the week off because they earned the AFC's only bye week for the first round of the conference playoffs. That doesn't mean the team isn't working, though, as general manager Brett Veach made an acquisition on Monday afternoon. After Field Yates of ESPN first reported...
Wichita Eagle
A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Schedule
With the Cleveland Browns finishing up their 2022 season with a 7-10 record, it is now known who Cleveland will have on the schedule next season. The Browns fell to the Steelers in a disappointing 28-14 loss to end their season. Next year at home, the Browns will play the...
