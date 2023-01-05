ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Wichita Eagle

NFL Schedule: Two Games With Playoff Ramifications Saturday

The final week of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here and the playoff field is far from settled with just one game remaining for each of the league’s 32 teams. With plenty left to be decided, Week 18 will kick off on Saturday with two AFC games on the slate: Chiefs vs. Raiders and Titans vs. Jaguars.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wichita Eagle

Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame

Support continues to pour in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday Night Football recently. Cleveland Browns are joining other teams in the league by wearing shirts for Hamlin in the pregame. Cleveland will daunt these shirts out there today that say "Love...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Odds Lions Beat Packers in Week 18

The Lions (8-8) travel to Lambeau Field this week for a must-see matchup with the Green Bay Packers (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. If the L.A. Rams upset the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the day Sunday, the aforementioned regular season finale between the Lions and the Packers becomes a play-in game to the playoffs for Detroit.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Kyler Murray Will Have Input on Next Cardinals Coach, Owner Says

View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after four seasons with the franchise. General manager Steve Keim also will not return, as he has elected to step down to focus on his health. Owner Michael Bidwill has his work cut out...
Wichita Eagle

LeBron Mum on Possible Lakers Trades, But Patience Might Be Waning

The Lakers are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row and six of their last seven, and are now tied for what would be the final spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. That turnaround, combined with the play of LeBron James and eventual return of Anthony Davis, means Los Angeles could go all in at the trade deadline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Ravens — Bengals Playoff Matchup Slated for Prime Time

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Bengals playoff game is one of the marquee games of "Super Wild Card Weekend" and is scheduled for prime time. Baltimore and Cincinnati will play Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. on NBC. The other games are:. Saturday, January 14. NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 7...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Report: Chris Ballard, Not Jim Irsay, to Lead Colts’ Coaching Search

The 2022 season is only a little more than 24 hours for the Indianapolis Colts, yet the offseason talk is in full swing. Much of the talk surrounding the Colts at this moment is about the search for their next head coach. After owner Jim Irsay fired former head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season and replaced him with former Colts All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as the interim, many thought that Irsay would be the man heading the search for the next full-time head coach. However, that may not be the case.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Broncos 2023 Head Coach Interview Tracker

After a shocking season wherein the Denver Broncos failed to come even close to meeting their Mile High expectations, the campaign came to a merciful end on Sunday. But at least the Jerry Rosburg-led Broncos punctuated the failed 2022 season on a positive note with a nice win over a division rival.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Giants Open as Slight Underdogs in NFC Wild Card Round

Although the New York Giants have been playing some of their better ball down the stretch--including in their losses to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 and to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18--the Giants open up this week as a 2.5-point underdogin Sunday's Wild Card game against the Vikings, according to SI Betting.
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs Sign Former First-Round WR to Reserve/Future Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have the week off because they earned the AFC's only bye week for the first round of the conference playoffs. That doesn't mean the team isn't working, though, as general manager Brett Veach made an acquisition on Monday afternoon. After Field Yates of ESPN first reported...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Schedule

With the Cleveland Browns finishing up their 2022 season with a 7-10 record, it is now known who Cleveland will have on the schedule next season. The Browns fell to the Steelers in a disappointing 28-14 loss to end their season. Next year at home, the Browns will play the...
CLEVELAND, OH

