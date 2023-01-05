ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety

That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
Michael Strahan goes after ‘inhumane’ Skip Bayless on Fox for Damar Hamlin incident

Skip Bayless doesn’t have many fans in-house at Fox these days. At least it doesn’t seem like it. Because, just days after his co-host Shannon Sharpe skipped out on their Tuesday “Undisputed” show together before returning on Wednesday and admonishing him in a tense scene on the air, another Fox Sports personality made it clear Sunday that he isn’t on board with Bayless’ controversial tweets and words that followed Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest Monday night.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
