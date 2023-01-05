Read full article on original website
Breaking: NFL General Manager Fired On Monday Morning
Black Monday, recognized as the day following the end of the NFL's regular season, is officially upon us. The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly firing general manager Steve Keim. The move comes after the team finished the year with a 4-13 record, good for last in the NFC West. ...
Report: Cardinals Not Set On Firing Kingsbury Despite Exploring Candidates
Entering the final game of the season, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job security remains uncertain. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Arizona has not yet made a decision on whether to keep him, although the team is looking at options around the league. The Cardinals signed Kingsbury and general...
Patriots Fallout Begins? Browns Request Jerod Mayo Interview
FOXBORO -- New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is already in high demand. Despite his team's season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Mayo’s defense was clearly the team’s top unit in 2022. The Pats led the NFL with seven defensive touchdowns and produced 30 takeaways, second to only the Dallas Cowboys (33). Of the NFL's 11 defenses creating the most turnovers, only the Patriots (2nd) and Houston Texans (7th) missed the playoffs.
Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame
Support continues to pour in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday Night Football recently. Cleveland Browns are joining other teams in the league by wearing shirts for Hamlin in the pregame. Cleveland will daunt these shirts out there today that say "Love...
Dave Lapham Offers Less Than Ideal Injury Update About Bengals Guard Alex Cappa
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't sound optimistic about Alex Cappa playing in Sunday's playoff opener against the Ravens. The 27-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of Cincinnati's Week 18 win over Baltimore and didn't return to the game. "We'll see. It'll be tough...
Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders 31-13 in regular-season finale
The Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders renew acquaintances Saturday in their regular-season finale at Allegiant Stadium. Week 18 marks their 127th meeting, including the postseason. The Chiefs hold a 71-54-2 all-time edge in this AFC West series, including a 30-29 win in Week 5. The Chiefs have dominated the annual...
Report: Broncos Request Interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn
Another year, another Broncos coaching search. Another Broncos coaching search, another play for Dan Quinn. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Denver has requested permission to interview the Cowboys' defensive coordinator for their vacant head-coaching position. Per league rules, the interview cannot take place until after Dallas' Wild Card playoff game on Jan. 16.
Report: Chris Ballard, Not Jim Irsay, to Lead Colts’ Coaching Search
The 2022 season is only a little more than 24 hours for the Indianapolis Colts, yet the offseason talk is in full swing. Much of the talk surrounding the Colts at this moment is about the search for their next head coach. After owner Jim Irsay fired former head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season and replaced him with former Colts All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as the interim, many thought that Irsay would be the man heading the search for the next full-time head coach. However, that may not be the case.
Cleveland Browns Fire DC Joe Woods Following 2022 Showing
The time has come when the Cleveland Browns have relieved Joe Woods of his defensive coordinator duties. Following a 7-10 showing in 2022, the Browns parted ways with Woods the day following the 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many fans called for Woods to be fired early in the...
Chiefs’ Andy Reid provides update on Frank Clark, Mecole Hardman. Here’s the latest
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark didn’t finish Week 18’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders because of a groin injury. But any concerns of potential missed time during the playoffs appear to be alleviated. “Looks like Frank after his MRI, the groin looks like it’s more a mild...
Chiefs Sign Former First-Round WR to Reserve/Future Deal
The Kansas City Chiefs have the week off because they earned the AFC's only bye week for the first round of the conference playoffs. That doesn't mean the team isn't working, though, as general manager Brett Veach made an acquisition on Monday afternoon. After Field Yates of ESPN first reported...
Browns Joel Bitonio Believes Right Pieces in Place, Though he is Aging and Wants to win Badly
Three things are a given; death, taxes, and Joel Bitonio giving some of the best guard play in the NFL. The Pro Bowl player did that again this year, despite the Cleveland Browns finishing with a 7-10 record. For Bitonio, it is another losing season, he's endured a lot of those in the nine seasons with the Browns.
Mecole Hardman headlines Chiefs’ list of inactive players vs. Raiders in Las Vegas
The Chiefs are missing a pair of wide receivers for today’s Week 18 NFL game — the team’s regular-season finale. Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and rookie Skyy Moore (hand) are among the Chiefs’ seven inactive players for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search
The first order of business for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 offseason is to hire a new head coach. While it is expected the Colts will undergo an extensive search for the next leader of their team, general manager Chris Ballard is not wasting any time submitting requests to interview candidates for the position.
Browns Request to Interview Seattle Seahawks Assistant for Open Defensive Coordinator job
Cleveland Browns have requested to interview their third defensive coordinator candidate. According to a report, the Browns requested to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach on defense Sean Desai. Desai now brings the list to three, as Cleveland has already requested to interview Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo. The Browns...
Ravens — Bengals Playoff Matchup Slated for Prime Time
BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Bengals playoff game is one of the marquee games of "Super Wild Card Weekend" and is scheduled for prime time. Baltimore and Cincinnati will play Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. on NBC. The other games are:. Saturday, January 14. NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 7...
Howie Roseman Should Win NFL’s Executive of the Year
The awards handed out at the end of the season may not reflect just how good of a year the Eagles had. There is really only one shoo-in, and that is general manager Howie Roseman, who should be the runaway winner for The Sporting News Executive of the Year. It...
Giants Open as Slight Underdogs in NFC Wild Card Round
Although the New York Giants have been playing some of their better ball down the stretch--including in their losses to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 and to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18--the Giants open up this week as a 2.5-point underdogin Sunday's Wild Card game against the Vikings, according to SI Betting.
Seahawks vs. 49ers: Third Time’s a Charm? Here’s What Playoff History Says
As the saying goes, it's difficult for an NFL team to beat a quality opponent three times in one season. But while the Seattle Seahawks will be hoping that proves true when they battle the San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium in the wild card round next Saturday, does past precedent actually work in their favor?
A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Schedule
With the Cleveland Browns finishing up their 2022 season with a 7-10 record, it is now known who Cleveland will have on the schedule next season. The Browns fell to the Steelers in a disappointing 28-14 loss to end their season. Next year at home, the Browns will play the...
