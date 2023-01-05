ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Athlon Sports

Breaking: NFL General Manager Fired On Monday Morning

Black Monday, recognized as the day following the end of the NFL's regular season, is officially upon us.  The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly firing general manager Steve Keim.  The move comes after the team finished the year with a 4-13 record, good for last in the NFC West.  ...
Wichita Eagle

Report: Cardinals Not Set On Firing Kingsbury Despite Exploring Candidates

Entering the final game of the season, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job security remains uncertain. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Arizona has not yet made a decision on whether to keep him, although the team is looking at options around the league. The Cardinals signed Kingsbury and general...
ARIZONA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Fallout Begins? Browns Request Jerod Mayo Interview

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is already in high demand. Despite his team's season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Mayo’s defense was clearly the team’s top unit in 2022. The Pats led the NFL with seven defensive touchdowns and produced 30 takeaways, second to only the Dallas Cowboys (33). Of the NFL's 11 defenses creating the most turnovers, only the Patriots (2nd) and Houston Texans (7th) missed the playoffs.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame

Support continues to pour in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday Night Football recently. Cleveland Browns are joining other teams in the league by wearing shirts for Hamlin in the pregame. Cleveland will daunt these shirts out there today that say "Love...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos Request Interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Another year, another Broncos coaching search. Another Broncos coaching search, another play for Dan Quinn. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Denver has requested permission to interview the Cowboys' defensive coordinator for their vacant head-coaching position. Per league rules, the interview cannot take place until after Dallas' Wild Card playoff game on Jan. 16.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Report: Chris Ballard, Not Jim Irsay, to Lead Colts’ Coaching Search

The 2022 season is only a little more than 24 hours for the Indianapolis Colts, yet the offseason talk is in full swing. Much of the talk surrounding the Colts at this moment is about the search for their next head coach. After owner Jim Irsay fired former head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season and replaced him with former Colts All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as the interim, many thought that Irsay would be the man heading the search for the next full-time head coach. However, that may not be the case.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Cleveland Browns Fire DC Joe Woods Following 2022 Showing

The time has come when the Cleveland Browns have relieved Joe Woods of his defensive coordinator duties. Following a 7-10 showing in 2022, the Browns parted ways with Woods the day following the 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many fans called for Woods to be fired early in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs Sign Former First-Round WR to Reserve/Future Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have the week off because they earned the AFC's only bye week for the first round of the conference playoffs. That doesn't mean the team isn't working, though, as general manager Brett Veach made an acquisition on Monday afternoon. After Field Yates of ESPN first reported...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search

The first order of business for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 offseason is to hire a new head coach. While it is expected the Colts will undergo an extensive search for the next leader of their team, general manager Chris Ballard is not wasting any time submitting requests to interview candidates for the position.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Ravens — Bengals Playoff Matchup Slated for Prime Time

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Bengals playoff game is one of the marquee games of "Super Wild Card Weekend" and is scheduled for prime time. Baltimore and Cincinnati will play Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. on NBC. The other games are:. Saturday, January 14. NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 7...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Howie Roseman Should Win NFL’s Executive of the Year

The awards handed out at the end of the season may not reflect just how good of a year the Eagles had. There is really only one shoo-in, and that is general manager Howie Roseman, who should be the runaway winner for The Sporting News Executive of the Year. It...
ARIZONA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Giants Open as Slight Underdogs in NFC Wild Card Round

Although the New York Giants have been playing some of their better ball down the stretch--including in their losses to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 and to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18--the Giants open up this week as a 2.5-point underdogin Sunday's Wild Card game against the Vikings, according to SI Betting.
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks vs. 49ers: Third Time’s a Charm? Here’s What Playoff History Says

As the saying goes, it's difficult for an NFL team to beat a quality opponent three times in one season. But while the Seattle Seahawks will be hoping that proves true when they battle the San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium in the wild card round next Saturday, does past precedent actually work in their favor?
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Schedule

With the Cleveland Browns finishing up their 2022 season with a 7-10 record, it is now known who Cleveland will have on the schedule next season. The Browns fell to the Steelers in a disappointing 28-14 loss to end their season. Next year at home, the Browns will play the...
CLEVELAND, OH

