ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Arby’s penalized for allowing Upstate minors to work more than federally allowed

By Bethany Fowler
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BRQ7_0k4qBSrZ00

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The Arby’s franchisee has been penalized after the Department of Labor learned it was allowing 65 of its minor-aged employees to work more than what is federally allowed in South Carolina.

According to the Department of Labor, investigators found that Newberry Restaurant Group Inc., the operator of 14 Arby’s locations in South Carolina, allowed 65 minor-aged employees to work more than allotted.

Those locations included Greenville, Laurens, Seneca, Walhalla, Newberry, Columbia, Orangeburg, and Piedmont.

Arby’s allowed 14-and 15-year-old employees to work more than three hours on a school day, past 7 p.m. on school nights, and past 9 p.m. after Labor Day, the Department of Labor said. All of those are in direct violation of child labor hours of work regulations in the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The department assessed $47,710 in penalties to address the child labor violations

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WNCT

Greenville businesses booming again as ECU students return

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University campus was a busy place Monday with students back in class. That was also the case with many of the businesses around the campus and in Greenville. Many restaurants and shops in the Uptown area depend heavily on students for their businesses. With students and their parents […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Personal Care Pantry in Kinston looking for donations

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A group in Kinston wants to help some middle schoolers and you can also chip in. “Act Now Community Development Corporation” is working to create a personal care pantry for students at Rochelle Middle School. “If they are concerned about their personal hygiene, it is a distraction from their education, and […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Ex-NC Rep. Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has moved to Florida, according to his recent social media post. Cawthorn, a Republican from Henderson County, officially left Congress last week, months after he lost his GOP primary to Chuck Edwards, the eventual 11th District general election winner. The Asheville Citizen-Times reported in November that Cawthorn, […]
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Vigil held at South Tar River Greenway for Kahlil Jefferson

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Between 25-50 people from the community came out to the South Tar River Greenway on Monday to show support and comfort for the family of Kahlil Jefferson. Michelle Tennant, one of the organizers said the vigil was all about family and friends sharing their stories and fun memories about Kahlil as […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville City Council revisits, votes on Uptown's parking plan changes

During Monday's Greenville City Council meeting, members of the council voted on a motion to adopt Uptown's new parking plan after hearing the public's input since the plan took effect on Jan. 1. Greenville City Council revisits, votes on Uptown’s …. During Monday's Greenville City Council meeting, members of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local event cleans up litter from Town Creek

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s time to roll up those sleeves. Local program Sustain ECU is holding an event that will clean up the Town Creek in Greenville. The event is on January 31st. The meet-up location will be at the far east side of the parking lot behind the Willis Building at the corner […]
GREENVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
AYDEN, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

Georgia’s Fulton County grand jury completes investigation into Trump

The Fulton County special grand jury has wrapped up its investigation into former President Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. In court filings submitted Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said the grand jury had filed its final report and he ordered the grand jury dissolved, almost one year after District […]
FULTON COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Oconee Co. man found with explicit photos of minor

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Monday in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor. According to deputies, in August a School Resource Officer spoke with an employee of the Department of Social Services about nude photos sent between a teenager and Smith.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WNCT

WNCT

41K+
Followers
29K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy