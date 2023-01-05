Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Iggy Pop Releases New Album Every Loser Featuring Taylor Hawkins, Chad Smith, and More: Stream
Iggy Pop has unleashed his latest LP, Every Loser, via Atlantic/Gold Tooth Records. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify. The punk rock superstar’s 19th studio album was helmed by Andrew Watt — our 2022 Producer of the Year — and includes contributions from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith; Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Chris Chaney; Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan; and the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Watt, Travis Barker, Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, and former Chili Peppers guitarist and Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer are also featured on the new set.
Belle and Sebastian Announce New Album Late Developers, Share “I Don’t Know What You See In Me”: Stream
Surprise! Less than a year after their latest album A Bit of Previous, Belle and Sebastian return this Friday, January 13th with another new full-length called Late Developers. As a sneak peak, the band has shared the lead single, “I Don’t Know What You See In Me.”. Clocking...
New York Post
Prince Harry reveals biggest ‘disagreement’ he had with Elton John
Prince Harry boasts a long list of famous friends, but one of the most notable names on the roster is Sir Elton John. In addition to endless revelations and the exposing of private conversations in his bombshell memoir “Spare,” the Duke of Sussex also writes about his long-standing friendship with the Rocket Man. It’s no secret that the “Tiny Dancer” hitmaker shared a close friendship with Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. But the singer’s friendship with the duke began to blossom after he performed a rewritten version of “Candle In The Wind” at Diana’s funeral. It appears, however, that their friendship suffered a...
BeachLife 2023 Lineup: The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani, and The Black Crowes to Headline Redondo Beach Fest
The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani, and The Black Crowes will headline the 2023 iteration of BeachLife Festival. The three-day fest has unveiled its full lineup today before it all goes down May 5th-7th at Redondo Beach, California. Pixies, Sublime with Rome (performing 40 Oz. to Freedom), John Fogerty, Modest Mouse,...
Peter Gabriel Returns with Comeback Single “Panopticom”: Stream
Peter Gabriel has returned with a new song called “Panopticom.” It serves as the lead single to i/o, his upcoming first new album of original material in 21 years. “Panopticom” features contributions from Brian Eno (synth), David Rhodes (guitar), Tony Levin (bass), and Manu Katché (drums).
Billy Joel’s The Stranger Plays Like a Greatest Hits Album: The Opus
Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. Billy Joel’s Greatest Hits – Volume I & Volume II — certified double diamond — features 23 of his classics, 26% of which all come from The Stranger. That’s six tracks from a nine-song album making their way into the “greatest” category. Were the compilation to be released today, you’d almost have to include “Vienna” as well, thanks to its social media-spurred resurgence in popular culture.
Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and More Releasing New Song Together
A star-studded group of singers including Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, and Cyndi Lauper have joined forces for a new song called “Gonna Be You,” recorded for the soundtrack to the equally star-studded upcoming road trip comedy 80 for Brady. Penned by songwriting mastermind Diane Warren and also featuring Gloria Estefan and Belinda Carlisle, the track is out on January 20th.
Daughter Announce New Album Stereo Mind Game, Share “Be on Your Way”: Stream
Daughter have returned with Stereo Mind Game, their first studio album in seven years. It’s out April 7th on Glassnote Records and features the lead single “Be on Your Way.”. The trio of Elena Tonra, Igor Haefeli and Remi Aguilella wrote and recorded the album in locations ranging...
David Bowie in 10 Songs
This article was originally published in 2016, days prior to David Bowie’s death. It has since been updated in celebration of what would have been his 76th birthday on January 8th, 2023. Ever felt overwhelmed by an artist’s extensive back catalog? Been meaning to check out a band, but...
Fantastic Negrito Announces New Album Grandfather Courage
Fantastic Negrito has announced his new album Grandfather Courage, an acoustic reimagining of his 2022 full-length White Jesus Black Problems. It’s out on February 3rd via his own Storefront Records. Grandfather Courage contains 11 songs in total and brings a new perspective to White Jesus Black Problems, which was...
Shania Twain Comes Galloping in With New Single “Giddy Up!”: Stream
It’s time to saddle up for the latest song from Shania Twain: “Giddy Up!,” the second single from her upcoming sixth studio album Queen of Me, is out today. “The saying ‘let’s go girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that’s the same for ‘Giddy Up!,'” Twain said in a press release. “These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and ‘Giddy up!’ is a way to call to the audience and say ‘let’s get ready for some fun!'”
IDLES Spin “The Wheel” on Fallon: Watch
IDLES rang in the new year with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. As the evening’s musical guest, the English post-punks performed “The Wheel,” a highlight form their 2021 album Crawler. From their various other late-night performances to their documentary, we...
Frankie Rose Announces New Album Love as Projection, Shares “Anything”: Stream
Frankie Rose has announced her first album in six years, titled Love as Projection, along with the project’s debut single, “Anything.”. The former Vivian Girls and Dum Dum Girls member’s fifth solo LP follows 2017’s Cage Tropical and will once again pair her with Slumberland Records, as has been the case for every release aside from 2014’s Herein Wild. In the meantime, the Brooklyn-based indie-pop artist has developed a set that merges new wave aesthetics with modern, electronic-based production.
Fan Chant: NewJeans on Starting 2023 Strong with OMG
Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!
Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” Traveled the World and the Seven Seas 40 Years Ago
Eurythmics are celebrating 40 years of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” The new wave classic dropped on January 4th, 1983, and both Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart took to social media to acknowledge the milestone. “It’s almost impossible to believe that ‘Sweet Dreams are Made of This’...
Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Song “Without You”: Stream
Hip-hop lost one of its brightest stars two months ago when Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley. Fellow Migos member and Takeoff’s real-life uncle Quavo was particularly affected by the loss, and now he’s put those feelings into words with his new song “Without You.”
Journey’s Original Keyboardist Gregg Rolie to Join Band on Upcoming Tour
Journey will hit the road next month on a North American tour, and you can expect a familiar face to be among them: according to guitarist Neal Schon, original keyboardist Gregg Rolie will perform with the band for the first time in over four decades. Rolie helped found Journey back...
Every Yo La Tengo Album Ranked From Worst to Best
This article was originally published in 2013 and has been updated. Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of Hoboken, New Jersey’s trio of Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew.
Song of the Week: Shania Twain Kicks the Dust Up with “Giddy Up”
Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, say yee-haw to a new track from Shania Twain.
