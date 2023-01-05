It’s time to saddle up for the latest song from Shania Twain: “Giddy Up!,” the second single from her upcoming sixth studio album Queen of Me, is out today. “The saying ‘let’s go girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that’s the same for ‘Giddy Up!,'” Twain said in a press release. “These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and ‘Giddy up!’ is a way to call to the audience and say ‘let’s get ready for some fun!'”

4 DAYS AGO