Structure fire in Sabine ends with mobile home destroyed
SABINE, Texas (KLTV) - On the morning of January 8, Sabine Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival the firefighters noted that the structure was a mobile home and was more than half engulfed in flames. Sabine firefighters were able to put the fire out without any injuries.
Lufkin man arrested after alleged machete attack on barking dog
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in the county jail awaiting arraignment after he allegedly attacked a dog with a machete. On Jan. 6, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. The reporting person said that the suspect was 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar.
Forensic audit report on Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation reveals financial misuses, leads to suspension of activity
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The Crockett City Council met Monday night to discuss a forensic audit report of the Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation. The CEIDC is a division of the City of Crockett. After significant questioning over their activities of the recent years, city officials requested assistance of accounting firm Weaver and Tidwell to review their actions.
