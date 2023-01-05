Read full article on original website
Bruno Primas
3d ago
He should go to a grocery store and talk to shoppers about what his party is doing about inflation.
Gov. Evers puts kibosh on flat tax, school choice
(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers is already taking things off the list of possible compromises at the Wisconsin Capitol. The governor told WISN TV on UPFRONT that he will not sign a flat tax or universal school choice plan if Republicans send him one. "A flat tax,...
cwbradio.com
Members of State's Finance Committee Block DNR Plan to Preserve Northern Wisconsin Forest
(AP) Members of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties....
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, partisan unifier
Gov. Tony Evers began 2023 like he ended 2022, as a tool of the far left. Evers’ inauguration speech called for unity, as he savaged his political enemies. He doubled down on the left’s election denier rhetoric, picking up the Democratic Party’s talking points that representative democracy was at risk — that voting for Democrats somehow saved the republic.
wpr.org
Wisconsin inches toward medical marijuana legalization as GOP leaders signal support
Republican leaders in Wisconsin say legalizing medical marijuana could be part of their legislative agenda for 2023. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told Wisconsin Public Radio's "The Morning Show" on Monday that he favors partial legalization of the drug. "I support a form of medical marijuana, where it is very...
newsfromthestates.com
Republicans and Democrats are working together on expungement
Republicans and Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature are working together to make it easier to clear your criminal record. They are seeking co-sponsorship of LRB 0955/1, which would update decades-old legislation and give millions their freedom back. According to the Sentencing Project, “between 70 million and 100 million — or...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin’s Governor Is Ready To Sign A GOP-Led Medical Marijuana Bill If It’s Not ‘Flawed’ With Excessive Restrictions
The Democratic governor of Wisconsin says he’s “confident” that lawmakers in the state’s Republican-led legislature will produce a passable, bipartisan medical marijuana legalization bill this session, and that he’s ready to sign such a measure—as long as the majority party doesn’t come up with a “flawed” plan that’s overly restrictive.
captimes.com
Opinion | With flat tax, workers get less while the rich get richer
Tim Michels, last fall's Republican candidate for governor, made a big deal about ditching Wisconsin's first-in-the-nation progressive income tax and replacing it with a flat tax, regardless of income. Michels lost the race to Democrat Tony Evers by nearly 100,000 votes. The incumbent governor had insisted that taxing middle- and...
94.3 Jack FM
Evers declares energy emergency
MADISON, WI (WSAU) – Governor Tony Evers declared a statewide energy emergency on Friday. Executive order 183 said the emergency is due to “weeks of winter weather and the impact it has had on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.”. “Over the past...
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: Bail reform proposed again
MADISON — State Rep. Cindi Duchow has been on a crusade for years to tighten up Wisconsin’s bail laws, and the effort began close to home. “I have been working on this a long time,” the Delafield Republican told Empower Wisconsin last week. “It started mainly when a man on my street was charged with molesting his grandchildren and was out on ($75,000) bail. For several months he was free.”
CBS 58
2 new Milwaukee legislators create first Socialist caucus in Wisconsin in 90 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time in 90 years, there is once again a socialist caucus of legislators here in Wisconsin. Political experts say Socialism has a storied history here in Milwaukee, like the namesake of the Hoan Bridge, named after the second of three Socialist Milwaukee Mayors, Daniel Hoan.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin forest conservation, DNR's $15M plan blocked
MADISON, Wis. - Members of the Wisconsin Legislature's finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The purchase would have been the largest land conservation effort in state history, Wisconsin Public...
Amid legal questions, Wausau Executive Committee meeting rescheduled
Wausau’s first Executive Committee meeting was called off less than an hour before it was set to begin on Thursday after an alder questioned its legality. City officials reset the meeting for Monday using alternate language, which appears to acknowledge concerns raised by Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian. Initially,...
2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature's socialist caucus
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — It's been 90 years, but socialism is back in the Wisconsin Legislature. After taking their oaths of office Tuesday, two freshman Assembly members made it their first order of business to revive a socialist caucus that has been dormant since the 1930s. As...
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Signs Executive Order Recreating 28 Non-Statutory Committees
Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #182 recreating 28 non-statutory committees working to conduct studies and advise the governor on various issues of statewide interest and importance, including the Governor’s Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion, the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access, the PFAS Coordinating Council, and the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and Capability, among several others.
captimes.com
Wisconsin Senate GOP leader set to unveil flat tax proposal
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Thursday said he is poised to introduce legislation, potentially as soon as next week, that would shift Wisconsin from its current progressive personal income tax system to a flat tax. LeMahieu, who floated preliminary details of the plan last month, said in an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers declares Wisconsin energy emergency, cites weather challenges
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Jan. 6 signed an executive order, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. In a news release, the governor's office said persistent challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather have impacted the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
WBAY Green Bay
Study: Wisconsin housing shortage expected to get worse
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin will likely get worse over the next 10 years. The study shows it’s due to a couple of contributing factors, including a recent slowdown in home construction due to labor and supply shortages and many from the baby boom generation are retiring, but plan to stay in their homes for another 10 to 15 years or more.
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
