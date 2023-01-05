ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US and Germany to send Ukraine armored vehicles in major arms upgrade

By Jennifer Jacobs, Peter Martin and Michael Nienaber - Bloomberg News (TNS)
 4 days ago

The U.S. and Germany will send armored vehicles and an additional Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, a significant upgrade in firepower urgently sought by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the fight against Russia’s invasion.

The U.S. will provide its Bradley Fighting Vehicles while Germany is sending its Marder vehicles, the leaders said Thursday in a joint statement. Germany also will provide Ukraine a Patriot battery — the second headed to the country after the U.S. said last month that it would send one of the powerful air-defense systems.

President Joe Biden discussed the moves in a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Thursday.

“President Biden and Chancellor Scholz expressed their common determination to continue to provide the necessary financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine for as long as needed,” the leaders said in the statement.

Armored vehicles have been near the top of Zelenskyy’s wish list as his forces seek to counter the tanks and other armored vehicles that have been a key advantage for Russia in the conflict so far. During a visit to the U.S. last month, he reiterated the need for heavier weapons. One person familiar with the matter said the U.S. was sending about 50 of the Bradleys built by BAE Systems Plc, as reported earlier by Reuters.

“Ukraine never asked the American soldiers to fight on our land instead of us,” Zelenskyy told Congress in a speech on Dec. 21. “I assure you that Ukrainian soldiers can perfectly operate American tanks and planes themselves.”

U.S. officials had previously balked at the idea of sending armored vehicles, saying that heavier weapons would be too difficult for Ukraine to operate and maintain. But allies already have announced moves to provide such weapons. Poland has provided tanks, and France said on Wednesday that it will send its AMX-10RC armored vehicles.

The U.S. vehicles, which are armored infantry vehicles equipped with anti-tank missiles capable of carrying troops into combat, will be part of a presidential drawdown of equipment from existing Pentagon inventories. The Defense Department is expected to formally announce that drawdown on Friday.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia may be gearing up for a fresh offensive in the spring. Equally, the warmer weather might let Kyiv’s forces press the advantage, having pushed Russian forces out of areas they occupied in the early days of the war.

Other people familiar with the matter, who also asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, said earlier Wednesday that Germany was nearing a decision to send dozens of Marder vehicles from company stocks.

“In the past, we have always tailored our support for the Ukrainian army to the situation,” Robert Habeck, Germany’s economy minister and vice chancellor, said Thursday during a visit to Oslo. “Now France has decided to supply light armor systems, and the U.S. has indicated plans to do the same. That will certainly influence the German debate as well.”

Scholz has come under renewed pressure from political allies in Germany to step up efforts to support Ukraine with more heavy weapons after France pledged to deliver combat vehicles. In an editorial in Germany’s Bild newspaper recently, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on Germany to send its Leopard tanks, saying it would be difficult otherwise to capture more territory from Russia.

Although the Bradley Fighting Vehicle is lighter than a tank, David Perkins, a retired U.S. four-star general, said last month that it would be a “significant improvement over current Ukrainian fighting vehicles” and is “more than a match” for Russia’s infantry fighting vehicles and its T-72 tanks.

While on vacation in St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands over the holidays in late December, Biden signed a $1.7 trillion government funding bill that included $47 billion in additional aid for Ukraine. The U.S. has already appropriated about $65 billion in such aid.

americanmilitarynews.com

Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
Leader Telegram

‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, months-long battle. “Everything is completely destroyed, there is almost no life left,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday of the scene around Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar. “The whole land near Soledar is covered...
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Shamelessly Rips Biden Over Classified Documents

After news broke that classified documents had been found in a locked closet at Joe Biden’s former think tank, Donald Trump seized on the story to launch a series of unfounded attacks about potential security issues. Seemingly without a shred of irony, Trump—who is currently being investigated for storing sensitive government information including nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago—spun baseless theories about Biden’s files. “The amount was 54 Million Dollars that the Biden Think Tank received from China. That’s a lot of money. They saw the Classified Documents!” Trump wrote. The figure he cited appears to refer to the amount of Chinese gifts reportedly donated to the University of Pennsylvania between 2014 and 2019, rather than the Penn Biden Center itself. “Biden giving China Highly Classified Documents would be a bridge too far. I certainly wouldn’t do that,” he later added. “Not a good situation for our Country to be in!”Read more at The Daily Beast.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Leader Telegram

EXPLAINER: Roots of the Brazilian capital's chaotic uprising

SALVADOR, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of Brazilians who support former president Jair Bolsonaro invaded the Supreme Court, presidential palace and Congress on Jan. 8 in an episode that closely resembled the U.S. Capitol insurrection in 2021. The groups were able to break through police barricades along the capital Brasilia’s main boulevard and storm the buildings, damage furniture, smash windows and destroy artworks considered national treasures. As they unleashed chaos in the capital, Bolsonaro was holed up in Florida, home to his ally, former U.S. President Donald Trump. The incident revived accusations that Bolsonaro's actions stoked the flames of dissent and...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

Brazil capital reels after anti-Lula rioters storm congress

Brazil’s capital was recovering early Monday from an insurrection by thousands of supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the country’s top government institutions, leaving a trail of destruction and testing the leadership of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva just a week after he took office. Rioters ransacked congress, the presidential palace and the top court in Brasilia on Sunday, hoping to trigger a military intervention. It took hours for security forces to regain control of the main government buildings. Hundreds of arrests were carried...
Leader Telegram

DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered as Biden's personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center, where the president kept an office after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his 2020 presidential...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

With not a single elected leader left, Haiti is becoming a textbook case of a ‘failed state’

For years, Haiti has suffered from a disastrous economy, a struggling police force and a practically invisible government. After midnight Monday, there will also be no semblance left of a constitutional order. One of the last remaining provisions of the country’s constitution that was still in existence, even if barely, is set to end at midnight with the expiration of the terms of the country’s last remaining 10 senators. The...
Leader Telegram

Kim Jong Un’s vow of ‘exponential’ bomb output looks overblown

Kim Jong Un rang in the new year the way he likes best — with a fresh threat to dramatically expand North Korea’s nuclear arsenal. This one is almost certain to fizzle. Kim used a speech published on Jan. 1 to call for an “exponential increase” in the country’s stockpiles of atomic weapons, implying output at an unprecedented pace. The North Korean leader also called for the mass production of so-called tactical nuclear weapons that could be used on the battlefield against U.S. forces and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Firm says cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal

CAIRO (AP) — A cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Monday, a canal services firm said. Leth Agencies said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia. The firm said canal tugs were trying to refloat the vessel. Satellite tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed the Glory in a single-lane stretch of the Suez Canal...
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:07 a.m. EST

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden has wrapped up a four-hour visit to the U.S.-Mexico border. The president walked a muddy stretch of the border and inspected a busy port of entry on Sunday, but he did not appear to meet with migrants during his first trip to the region as president. His visit to El Paso, Texas, came as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the...
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:21 a.m. EST

Asian stock markets mixed ahead of US inflation update BEIJING (AP) — Stock markets are mixed ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. Shanghai and Tokyo rose. Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices declined. Traders worry the Fed and other central banks that have hiked rates aggressively to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs might be willing to tip the global economy into recession. They hope Thursday’s...
Leader Telegram

United Arab Emirates says it will teach Holocaust in schools

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates will begin teaching about the Holocaust in history classes in primary and secondary schools across the country, the country's embassy in the U.S. says. The embassy provided no details on the curriculum and education authorities in the Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms, did not immediately acknowledge the announcement on Monday. However, the announcement comes after the UAE normalized relations...
Leader Telegram

In polar night, Norway-Russia kids event lights up Christmas

BARENTSBURG, Norway (AP) — A 15-year-old boy in a polar bear hoodie took turns reading the Gospel passage about Jesus’s birth in Russian with three girls in dresses and bows who proclaimed it in Norwegian, in a shared celebration of Orthodox Christmas deep in the Arctic undimmed by war and the round-the-clock polar night. The girls and a dozen of their fellow members of Polargospel, the children’s choir at the only church in Svalbard – an archipelago closer to the North Pole than to either...
Leader Telegram

