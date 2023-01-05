Alabama gymnastics opens vs Michigan State in top-15 matchup for Ashley Johnston coaching debut

Alabama gymnastics is starting its season, the first under Ashley Johnston, on Friday with a meet versus Michigan State.

The meet will start at 6 p.m. at Coleman Coliseum and will air on SEC Network. The meet features the No. 7 Crimson Tide and No. 12 Spartans. The two teams last met in the 2022 NCAA Regional final, when Alabama advanced and Michigan State finished third.

“We’re looking forward to the matchup with Michigan State," Johnston said. "They are a talented team and are coming off a record-breaking season. We are excited for our six freshmen to make their debut in Coleman Coliseum. This team is eager to get started and put all their hard work to the test. We are as prepared as we’re going to be and will use this first competition to help determine how we need to grow and move forward.”

The Crimson Tide welcomes back 12 gymnasts from last season including a more important 18 of the 24 rotation spots from last year return. The Crimson Tide return four All-Americans: Luisa Blanco, Makarri Doggette, Lilly Hudson and Shallon Olsen. Six freshmen are looking to make their debuts for the Crimson Tide.

The Crimson Tide finished seventh at the NCAA finals last season. Dana Duckworth retired after eight seasons leading the Crimson Tide. Johnston is in her first-ever season as head coach after spending the last four as an assistant at Auburn. Johnston is a two-time national champion and All-American at Alabama.