ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Union IDs ramp worker killed Saturday at Montgomery airport, sets up fundraiser

By Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago

The Communications Workers of America has identified the ramp worker who was killed in an accident Saturday at Montgomery Regional Airport as Courtney Edwards.

Edwards, 34, a ground agent for Piedmont Airlines, died when she was sucked into the engine of an Embraer E175 that was at the gate in Montgomery with the parking brake set, according to a statement from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The jet, operating as American Airlines flight 3408 by regional carrier Envoy Air, had flown from Dallas-Fort Worth to Montgomery on Saturday. The plane typically holds around 70 seats.

All flights outbound and inbound via Montgomery were initially grounded after the incident. Airport operations resumed around 9 p.m. Saturday.

In Loving Memory of Courtney Edwards, organized by Donielle Prophete

Donielle Prophete, president of the CWA Local 3645, organized a Go­FundMe account that as of 4:15 p.m. Friday had raised $46,760 to help Edwards’ mother, Natalie Eng­lish, manage funeral expenses and raise Edwards’ three children, according to the GoFundMe page.

"Please know that this tragedy has and will affect her mother, family, friends and kids for years to come," Prophete wrote on the GoFundMe page.

On the page, Prophete asked that people donate money to help Edwards' family pay for her funeral and to help with the expenses of raising three children.

The NTSB is investigating the incident.

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Union IDs ramp worker killed Saturday at Montgomery airport, sets up fundraiser

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral services have been finalized for a Montgomery woman who was killed in an industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. Services for Courtney Edwards, 34, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Taylor Road campus of Church...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Selma man dies after ATV crash in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man has died following an early morning crash involving an all-terrain vehicle. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Antonio Martin, 33, was killed when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R that he was operating left the roadway and struck a fence before overturing. According to ALEA, Martin was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
lowndessignal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
HAYNEVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County

FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman last seen on New Year’s Eve found dead Sunday

An Alabama woman who was reported missing on New Year’s Eve was found dead on Sunday. Selma police and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of Patricia Effinger, 64 on Sunday in the Beloit area of Dallas County. The SPD and DCSO are both calling it a death investigation.
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn

A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
AUBURN, AL
wvasfm.org

Multi-vehicle crash near downtown

Traffic is back flowing on Interstate 85 in Montgomery after an early morning crash according to police. Authorities report the six vehicle accident took place around 8 o’clock Thursday morning near Ann Street in Montgomery. There were no fatalities reported, although some drivers suffered minor injuries. Police temporarily closed...
MONTGOMERY, AL
newsnationnow.com

Ground crew member killed at Alabama airport ID’d

(NewsNation) — The member of an airline ground crew who died in an accident at an Alabama airport has been identified. Communications Workers of America confirmed Courtney Davis, a member of CWA Local 3645, was killed. “Courtney was a single mother of three children. We are doing as much...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime

Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
MONTGOMERY, AL
sylacauganews.com

A&M Clothing in Sylacauga closing after 48 years in business

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A&M Clothing, the popular work clothing retail store located on Norton Ave. in Sylacauga, is closing its doors after 48 years in business. The clothing shop was opened in 1975 by Richard Blades who served Sylacauga residents for more than four decades until his passing in 2016.
SYLACAUGA, AL
WSFA

Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled. Montgomery police...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvasfm.org

New homicide report released by MPD

A new homicide report was released by the Montgomery police Thursday. The 2022 document showed a decrease in homicides compared to figures over the past two years. According to the 2022 report, there were 61 homicides with 66 percent of the cases solved. In 2021, 77 homicides were reported with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man dies after apparent assault at Limestone prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault. The Alabama Department of Corrections said 35-year-old Ariene Kimbrough was discovered deceased inside his cell Wednesday at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy