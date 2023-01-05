Kentucky football offensive lineman, captain Kenneth Horsey will return for 2023 season

A veteran member of Kentucky football's offensive line has decided to return for one final go-around in the trenches.

Kenneth Horsey, one of seven Wildcats to be named captains ahead of the 2022 season, announced Thursday he will be sticking around Lexington for a sixth year. The 6-foot-3, 304-pound Florida native will use the extra year of eligibility that was given to all NCAA student-athletes amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"Along with continuing to pursue my master's degree, I am more than ready to get back to work and do my part to help this offensive line and this team reach new heights," Horsey wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

Horsey has appeared in 37 games (32 starts) during his time at UK. He had to redshirt in 2018 after undergoing open-heart surgery as a senior at Seminole High School but has since developed into a consistent, versatile contributor on the offensive line.

After starting a combined 21 games at guard between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, Horsey moved to left tackle this past season to account for the early departure of Dare Rosenthal to the NFL. He appeared in 12 of the team's 13 games (11 starts) en route to a 7-6 record but said during the leadup to the Music City Bowl he had not yet reached a decision on whether or not he would return for a final year of eligibility.

"It's my responsibility as a captain to make sure that everything is still running smooth, no matter who's playing and who's not playing," Horsey told reporters in December. "It’s my responsibility, it's the older guys' responsibility, to make sure everybody — the younger guys — understand how they need to practice, how they need to prepare. I have time to make that decision stuff later."

In addition to Horsey, Kentucky will return several other starters along the offensive line in 2023: center Eli Cox, left guard Jager Burton and right tackle Jeremy Flax. Horsey will likely move back to guard next season, because the Wildcats added Marques Cox, an experienced left tackle who played four seasons at Northern Illinois, through the NCAA Transfer Portal. Tanner Bowles, a Glasgow, Kentucky, native who is transferring in from Alabama, will also be among those competing for a starting spot.

The unit will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 campaign under second-year offensive line coach Zach Yenser. UK surrendered 47 sacks across 13 games, making life difficult for first-round NFL draft prospect Will Levis. Only two of 131 FBS programs (Akron and Colorado State) allowed more quarterback takedowns this season.

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.