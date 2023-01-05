ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

PGT Innovations CEO elected as chair of Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rsYF_0k4qB0Ti00

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023--

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door categories, is pleased to announce that Jeff Jackson, the organization’s president and CEO, was recently elected board chair of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005997/en/

Jeff Jackson (Photo: Business Wire)

Jackson was appointed to the six-member airport authority in 2020 by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“It is an honor to serve my Sarasota and Manatee community in being elected chair of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority board. We have an incredible leadership that manages the day-to-day operations for one of the United States’ fastest growing airports,” said Jackson. “I am excited to continue working closely with the other commissioners to support the airport’s ongoing growth and assist the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority’s efforts to deliver world-class air transportation service to our local residents and people visiting from around the world. Our airport is often the first impression a visitor has of our beautiful area, and I’m proud of their success in setting the bar high and consistently raising that standard.”

Jackson is a dedicated community advocate, having served as a board member for the Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation, as well as a board member, vice chair, and board chair for Children First.

“We are looking forward to the tremendous business, community, and leadership experience of Chairman Jackson as we enter a critical infrastructure development year at SRQ,” said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority. “Commissioner Jackson has been steadfast in his efforts to improve the facilities and passenger experience at the airport.”

The Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority was created as a public agency to operate and manage the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. The Airport Authority is tasked with the power to acquire, construct, improve, finance, operate, and maintain the airport facilities for the primary purpose of meeting the air transportation needs of Sarasota and Manatee counties.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI ®, PGT ®Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor ®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze ®, NewSouth Window Solutions, Martin Door, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005997/en/

CONTACT: PGT Innovations Contact

Media Relations

Stephanie Cz, Corporate Marketing Manager

SCz@PGTInnovations.com

941-480-1600

KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER MANUFACTURING COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE TECHNOLOGY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING ARCHITECTURE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: PGT Innovations, Inc.

PUB: 01/05/2023 03:52 PM/DISC: 01/05/2023 03:51 PM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Commercial real estate off to a fast start across the region

While the potential of an economic downturn, including a slowdown in several commercial real estate sectors — maybe even multifamily? — looms large, 2023, at least from a deals perspective, is off to a busy start. Recent deals in the region this year and late last year include a nearly $30 million office sale in Tampa and a Virginia company paying $115 million for an apartment complex in Sarasota.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New features coming to SRQ Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are big changes coming to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. According to the CEO and President, Rick Piccolo, SRQ is adding a feature enhancing employee safety, and another enhancing community entertainment. The fast-growing airport announced it has purchased a lightning detection system. This system warns the...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Five Sarasota news stories to watch in 2023

Eventful in its own right, the year 2022 also set the stage for news in Sarasota in 2023. Among significant developments in the year prior were the start of restoration of the Bobby Jones Golf Course, completion of the roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and U.S. 41, the opening of the first phase of The Bay, the launch of the Bay Runner trolley and the approval of comprehensive plan amendments designed to incentivize workforce and attainable housing.
SARASOTA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ray Pilon files for Sarasota County Commission

The former Representative served on the commission in the late 1990s. Former state Rep. Ray Pilon is running for Sarasota County Commission in District 1. “It’s time for a change. We can’t change the past but we can plan for a better future,” Pilon tweeted. If elected,...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences

New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
thatssotampa.com

Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America

Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
TAMPA, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Main Street parcel acquired for $4.29 million

A downtown parcel at 2051 Main St. has been acquired for $4.29 million. The new owner of the 0.44-acre parcel, Center Pointe Property LLC of Sarasota plans to hold the property with an eye toward future development. An entity named Mainview Sarasota Development LLC had previously acquired the property with...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota city leaders side with Bath & Racquet redeveloper in appeal

After two years and several changes in proposals, the Sarasota Planning Board in November finally approved a site plan and rezoning to redevelop the Sarasota Bath & Racquet Club off South Tamiami Trail. Shuttered since 2020, developer Sarasota Springs LLC is planning to rebuild the club with tennis and pickleball...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

How Bad Is Red Tide at Our Beaches?

We wish we had only good news to report, but it looks like this weekend’s forecast has some red tide in store. While the holidays gave us a break from red tide, the recent warm weather may have brought the harmful algal bloom back to our beaches. Reports of dead fish and malodorous winds have been reported in many spots along the coast of Southwest Florida.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch

Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy