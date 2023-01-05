ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our New Special Issue Celebrates the Best of Southern Style

An artful Tennessee abode blends contemporary and classic styles for a timeless appeal. A pastel palette punctuates an otherwise neutral scheme, while light woods lend a subtle warmth. Blue hues reign in this Georgia home where modern geometrics mingle with classic floral patterns for a design that makes a bold...
Revelers express safety concerns ahead of Mardi Gras festivities

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Large crowds are expected on February 3rd as the first parade rolls through downtown Mobile and the much-anticipated Nelly concert kicks off the Mardi Gras season. But, after the deadly shooting on New Year's Eve night, some revelers are hesitant to celebrate. "This is downtown...
Driver crashes car into Destin tree line

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Co. deputies blocked off 98 Palms Blvd Monday morning after a driver crashed into a tree line. The crash happened around 9:30 am behind the Target shopping center off Main Street. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the scene told WKRG News 5 the driver was rushed to the hospital […]
Mega thrift store to open new location

A local investor paid $900,000 for the T&T Silk Flowers & Plants building at 5630 U.S. 90 in Tillman’s Corner, according to Brandon Broadus of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. The florist will continue to operate in the 22,650-square-foot building. An out-of-state investor paid $600,000 for a 10,300-square-foot...
Jiani Navarro Leaving FOX10: Where Is the WALA-TV News Anchor Going?

Jiani Navarro has been in Mobile, Alabama, for only two years, but the Golf Coast adores this young journalist. So naturally, they were saddened when she announced she wouldn’t be doing the newscasts at WALA-TV anymore. Jiani Navarro announced she is leaving FOX10 News in January 2023 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers still want to keep up with her newscasts and therefore want to know where she is going next. Find out what Jiani Navarro said about her departure from WALA FOX10 News.
Tons of sun for our Saturday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Looking fantastic for us on this Saturday. The skies will be clear and blue, the temperatures will be comfortable, and there won’t be any rain. Highs will be in the low 70s. Sunday morning starts in the...
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
