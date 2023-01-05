Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Related
lifeofdad.com
A Dad’s Dream Vacation Getting Away From the Cold – Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, AL
For many parents, the holiday season is alot. Stressful shopping, kids off of school for a long two weeks, traveling to see family, and more. I mean, we all love the holidays, but we all really need to relax once it’s all done. Add in the fact that it...
thecottagejournal.com
Our New Special Issue Celebrates the Best of Southern Style
An artful Tennessee abode blends contemporary and classic styles for a timeless appeal. A pastel palette punctuates an otherwise neutral scheme, while light woods lend a subtle warmth. Blue hues reign in this Georgia home where modern geometrics mingle with classic floral patterns for a design that makes a bold...
WPMI
Residents in one Gulf Shores community could learn fate of golf carts
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on West Lagoon Avenue in Gulf Shores could find out ttoday if they will be allowed to ride golf carts on their street. West Lagoon is currently not designated as 'golf cart friendly.'. 100 other streets in Gulf Shores are. A resident is...
Alabama woman wins biggest table game jackpot ever at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi
An Alabama woman started 2023 with a bang, winning the biggest table game jackpot ever paid at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi. Keyla D. (no last name given) of Mobile, won a $842,622.75 progressive jackpot. The win came after she bet just $5 on the Ultimate Texas Hold’em table at the casino.
Time for Orange Beach residents to renew beach parking passes
Resident pass is good for access points in the city, the pavilion and the pier. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – City of Orange Beach residents who are eligible need to stop by city hall and pick up their annual passes for free parking at Gulf State Park beach access points.
Calm terrier will be great companion
Our Pet of the Week is a five-year-old terrier mix named Ruckus. Ruckus came from the Mobile City Animal Shelter.
utv44.com
Revelers express safety concerns ahead of Mardi Gras festivities
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Large crowds are expected on February 3rd as the first parade rolls through downtown Mobile and the much-anticipated Nelly concert kicks off the Mardi Gras season. But, after the deadly shooting on New Year's Eve night, some revelers are hesitant to celebrate. "This is downtown...
‘It was intense’: Divers describe shark encounter off Pensacola coast
A man who had a close encounter with a shark and his friends who rushed to help him say they're thankful no one was hurt.
Escambia Co. Commissioner wants to bring back Pelican Drop NYE 2023
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After not having the Pelican Drop in Pensacola, New Year’s Eve 2022, and visiting Moon Pies over Mobile, Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said he wants to make sure the pelican comes back to Pensacola next year. The last Pelican Drop downtown was in 2017. Lissa Dees, former executive director of […]
Driver crashes car into Destin tree line
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Co. deputies blocked off 98 Palms Blvd Monday morning after a driver crashed into a tree line. The crash happened around 9:30 am behind the Target shopping center off Main Street. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the scene told WKRG News 5 the driver was rushed to the hospital […]
Mega thrift store to open new location
A local investor paid $900,000 for the T&T Silk Flowers & Plants building at 5630 U.S. 90 in Tillman’s Corner, according to Brandon Broadus of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. The florist will continue to operate in the 22,650-square-foot building. An out-of-state investor paid $600,000 for a 10,300-square-foot...
earnthenecklace.com
Jiani Navarro Leaving FOX10: Where Is the WALA-TV News Anchor Going?
Jiani Navarro has been in Mobile, Alabama, for only two years, but the Golf Coast adores this young journalist. So naturally, they were saddened when she announced she wouldn’t be doing the newscasts at WALA-TV anymore. Jiani Navarro announced she is leaving FOX10 News in January 2023 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers still want to keep up with her newscasts and therefore want to know where she is going next. Find out what Jiani Navarro said about her departure from WALA FOX10 News.
Woman dies after thrown from horse at Florida rodeo
A woman died after she was thrown from a horse at a rodeo in the Florida panhandle, authorities said Sunday.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Variety of cuisine influences sets Daphne, Alabama’s, Southwood Kitchen apart
Daphne sometimes takes a backseat to its flashier neighbor, Mobile, but while this quaint community is quieter, less big-city excitement doesn’t equal boring, especially when it comes to eating. If you know where to look, you’ll find Daphne’s dining scene is diverse and delicious. Case in point:...
Surge Entertainment, co-owned by Drew Brees, ‘coming soon’ to south Alabama
An entertainment chain co-owned by former NFL quarterback Drew Brees has set its sights on south Alabama for its newest location. Surge Entertainment Center, which already has two locations in Alabama, will be “coming soon” to Mobile, according to the company’s website. Local outlets have reported that...
WALA-TV FOX10
Tons of sun for our Saturday!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Looking fantastic for us on this Saturday. The skies will be clear and blue, the temperatures will be comfortable, and there won’t be any rain. Highs will be in the low 70s. Sunday morning starts in the...
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
Senior Bowl moves free Nelly concert; show still follows Mobile’s 1st Mardi Gras parade of season
It’s time for your best “Hot in Herre” joke: A free Feb. 3 Nelly concert in Mobile has been relocated due to “extraordinarily high levels of social media engagement and general public interest.”. That’s the word from the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which announced the change on...
Alabama man who went missing in boating accident found dead in Florida river, police say
The body of an Alabama man who went missing late last month was recovered in a Florida river, police confirmed. Alvie Lee Anderson, 79, of Elba, Alabama, has been identified as the body found Wednesday in the Yellow River in Okaloosa County, Florida. Anderson went missing Friday, December 30 during...
