lakercountry.com
Inmate assaults deputy jailers in Adair County
An inmate reportedly assaulted two deputy jailers at the Adair County Regional Jail over the weekend. According to Columbia Police, 43-year-old Ryan Dudgeon, an inmate at the Adair County jail, is now facing two counts of assault third degree after he reportedly assaulted two jail staff members as they entered his cell Saturday afternoon.
lakercountry.com
Friday crash in Clinton Co. kills Albany woman
State police say an 89-year-old Albany woman was killed on Friday following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in neighboring Clinton County. According to police, at around 11:45 a.m. Friday Lena Dickerson, 89, of Albany, was stopped at the intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in a 2005 Buick Lacrosse when she pulled into the path of a 1999 Mack log truck traveling west on KY 90 . The Mack truck was being driven by Herbert Stevens, 65, of Whitley City. Stevens attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to do so and collided with Dickerson’s vehicle.
wcluradio.com
Morrison named partner at English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP
BOWLING GREEN — Leah A. Morrison has been named partner at English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP. Leah is an attorney who assists individuals and families in all matters related to estate planning and probate, including drafting wills, trusts, powers of attorney and living will directives, and assisting clients through probate administration. She also offers legal services related to Medicaid planning, tax law, and assisting business owners with asset protection.
jpinews.com
Former Judge/Executive files $17K+ lien against taxpayers of Barren County
Former Judge/Executive Micheal Hale has filed a lien against the County of Barren for over $17K merely three days after his official capacity as judge ended. According to the filing documents, Hale and his wife, Shani, are claiming they are owed $17,168.10 from the county for caring for one of the state park horses that were seized years ago.
WBKO
WCSO responds to latest possible scam hitting area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is responding to several calls the department has received regarding another scam call that is hitting the area. “We have received some calls on what happens to be a scammer calling to collect money for fallen officers’ families,” according...
wcluradio.com
Dennis W. Hawkins
Dennis W. Hawkins, age 75 of Park City, departed this life with his family by his side on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on December 17, 1947 to the late Junior “J.V.” and Ruth Ray Hawkins, both of whom preceded him in death. He was married to his devoted wife and helpmate of fifty-six years, Mary Houchin Hawkins, who survives.
k105.com
The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday
The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
wnky.com
Incarcerated person at Barren County Detention Center treated for possible overdose
GLASGOW, Ky. – An investigation is ongoing after officials say an incarcerated individual in Barren County experienced a possible overdose. Barren County jailer Aaron Shirley says the possible overdose took place on Dec. 31. The individual was immediately taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, according to Shirley. Shirley says...
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
wcluradio.com
Mildred Louise Bull
Mildred Louise Bull, 91, of Glasgow, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Mildred was born in Glasgow on February 15, 1931, to the late Jewell Ritter and Mamie Haynes Ritter. She had worked at KY Pants for many years. Mildred and her husband John proudly operated the Shell Station on South Green Street. She loved her church and church family, she enjoyed working in the garden and was a great cook, known for her Strawberry Cakes. She was a long-time member of South Green Street Church of Christ.
wcluradio.com
George E. Lang
George E. Lang of Munfordville passed away the morning of January 6th in the ER at The Medical Center at Caverna. He was the son of the late George L. and Florence Sheehan Lang. He was married to Rose Marie Carrao Lang until her death on April 10, 2000. George...
wcluradio.com
Lori Anne Boyd
Lori Anne Boyd, 51, of Smiths Grove passed away at 7:09 PM Jan. 6, 2023 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a small business owner, a factory worker; a US Army veteran and a 1989 ECHS graduate. She was the daughter of the late Larry M. Vincent and Fonda Gale Downs Vincent of Leitchfield, who survives. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Lola and Norman Downs and Regnal and Nona Vincent; a cousin, Johnathan Downs; and an aunt, Doris Meredith.
WBKO
Kentucky State Police Charge Adair County Man with Solicitation of Murder
COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On January 3, 2023, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 was contacted by the Adair County Detention Center, in regard to a suspicious letter an inmate in the detention center had tried to send out in the mail. Troopers launched an investigation after receiving the letter...
wcluradio.com
Robin Lynn Wilson Rutledge
Robin Lynn Wilson Rutledge, age 22, of Magnolia, passed away, Friday, January 6, 2023, as the result of an auto accident. She was a 2018 graduate of Hart Co. High School and a 2022 graduate of Campbellsville University with a bachelor’s degree in Music Education. She was an alumni of both the Hart Co. Raider Band and CU Tiger Marching Band where she played clarinet and served as drum major during both of her senior seasons. She was the Music teacher at North Jackson Elementary and Assistant Director for the Hart County Marching Band. She was a member of Rowletts Baptist Church where she served as pianist for the Worship Team. She had a lifelong love and passion for music and sharing it with her students and church family was one of her greatest joys.
School bus involved in fatal 2-vehicle collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green was notified of a two-vehicle collision on Friday.
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
wcluradio.com
Patsy Ann Graham
Patsy Ann Graham, 75 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on January 6, 2023 surrounded by her family. The Jefferson County native was a daughter of the late Archie Wilson and Louise Potter Wilson. She is preceded in death by a son, Terry Elmore; grandson, Jonathan Elmore, granddaughter, Rebecca Meyer; sister, Donna Wilson; brother, Darrell Wilson. She was a retired unit clerk at the Medical Center and a member of Wingfield Baptist Church.
k105.com
Clarkson man trapped, airlifted after striking guardrail
A Grayson County man has been airlifted after hitting a guardrail on Grayson Springs Road and becoming partially trapped. Saturday night at approximately 6:15, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones, Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerel, the Clarkson and Leitchfield Fire Departments, and EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Grayson Springs Road, just before the intersection of Peonia Road.
WBKO
One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US31-E). The initial investigation indicates that Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, was operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on North Jackson Highway.
wcluradio.com
Mrs. Ocie Sharp Key
Mrs. Ocie (Sharp) Key, age 101, of Sulphur Creek Road in Burkesville, Kentucky, widow of Paul Key, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in...
