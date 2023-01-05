Robin Lynn Wilson Rutledge, age 22, of Magnolia, passed away, Friday, January 6, 2023, as the result of an auto accident. She was a 2018 graduate of Hart Co. High School and a 2022 graduate of Campbellsville University with a bachelor’s degree in Music Education. She was an alumni of both the Hart Co. Raider Band and CU Tiger Marching Band where she played clarinet and served as drum major during both of her senior seasons. She was the Music teacher at North Jackson Elementary and Assistant Director for the Hart County Marching Band. She was a member of Rowletts Baptist Church where she served as pianist for the Worship Team. She had a lifelong love and passion for music and sharing it with her students and church family was one of her greatest joys.

