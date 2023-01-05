ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Ashland police searching for caller who reported hoax shooting

By Zach Tuggle, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago

ASHLAND − Police had their guns drawn Thursday afternoon, ready to rescue a victim — a call for help that proved to be a hoax .

Officers received a call to the 400 block of Ohio Street at 2:39 p.m. from someone who "stated that his dad shot his mom with a rifle in the living room," Police Chief David Lay wrote in a news release.

"The caller went on to say that he was in an upstairs bedroom and he was unsure if his dad still had the gun, or where he was located in the home," the release states.

City police and Ashland County sheriff's deputies arrived in force throughout the neighborhood. City firefighters helped close the roadway and EMS was standing by.

Key action on jail security approved by Ashland County commissioners

"Law enforcement responded to the area, cordoned off the address and an investigator got on the line with the caller," Lay told the Times-Gazette from the scene.

Officers took cover behind a police SUV east of Elm Street with their weapons drawn. A Sherriff's Office K-9 unit arrived. Police asked area residents to stay in their homes and notified area schools.

The house proved to be vacant

Once they secured the area, officers realized the emergency call was not as emergent as they had been led to believe.

"While officers and deputies managed the scene, our detectives began communicating with the caller to gather more information," Lay said in the release. "The caller ultimately admitted that the report was false before disconnecting."

Officers are not sure if the caller was even at the given address.

"The home was found to be vacant," Lay wrote. "There was no evidence that substantiated a violent crime had occurred inside the house."

Investigators cleared the scene at about 3:40 p.m., reopening Ohio Street between Elm and Cottage streets.

Police are searching for the hoax caller

They may have left the area, but police have not stopped looking for the hoax caller.

"This incident will be investigated to determine if the caller can be identified and held accountable for making the false report," Lay wrote. "Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed a new law that makes this crime a felony of the fourth degree and raises the penalty to a felony of the second degree if anyone is seriously injured as a result of these reckless acts."

Although nobody was arrested from the home, officers did take one person into custody during their response to Ohio Street.

Oddly, that arrest was unrelated to the hoax call. The chief said it was a case of "wrong place, wrong time."

"He just stumbled into the area and he was found to have some drugs on him," Lay said. "The arrest was for possession of drugs and having a weapon while under disability."

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: UPDATE: Ashland police searching for caller who reported hoax shooting

seabird1
4d ago

so terrible and stressful for everyone involved. I hope they catch the person who made the call and that the person does face penalty for their actions. these things always made me wonder if people would make a false call like that in order to clear police to one location while they commit some kind of crime across town.

Debra Ritchie
4d ago

this word is crazy. anything reported needs to be on the back burner you never know when people do things even if they say it was a hoax people say one thing and a couple of days later they may act on it. that's scary. to me, people that do things like this should be sent for evaluation. This is how all theses random killings happen that go on in this crazy evil world. To me anyone that does crazy stupid things like this is not right in there mind, to me that's a warning sign. Now days people need to be aware of there surroundings and peoples behavior and keep there ears and eyes open to what they hear or see and if you think something isn't right then report it because you may be saving someone's life before it's too late.

The Times-Gazette

