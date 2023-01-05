ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Steph Curry Ranks in Western Conference All-Star Voting

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry trails only LeBron James in the West

The NBA has released their first returns of All-Star Game voting, and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry leads all guards with 2.7M votes. Curry trails only LeBron James in the Western Conference, who has an NBA-best 3.1M votes.

If the current voting holds up, Steph Curry will once again start in the All-Star game, but will fall short of being team captain, as LeBron James would get the nod as the leading vote getter. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the Eastern Conference's leading vote getter, setting the stage for another Team LeBron vs. Team Durant showdown.

Had Curry not gotten injured midway through December, he may be closer to LeBron than he currently is. Averaging 30 PPG on 50/43/92 splits, Curry is on pace to have just the second season in NBA history averaging 30 PPG on 50/40/90 splits. The only other time those numbers were posted in a season was by Curry himself in 2016.

A lock to make the All-Star team, and likely a lock for the starting lineup as well, Curry should be returning from his shoulder injury in less than two weeks, which will give him a chance to win some more votes with his MVP-caliber play. More importantly, Curry is almost set to rejoin a Warriors group that is in need of wins.

