Winter time is generally considered to be hibernation time for a bear. That’s not the case for the Mentor wrestling team’s 175-pounder Brian Horgan. To Horgan — who has gone by the nickname “Bear” since he was a toddler — this is the time of the year to work harder than ever as he chases a stamp of legitimacy on his already impressive high school wrestling ledger.

MENTOR, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO