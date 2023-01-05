Read full article on original website
Related
News-Herald.com
Mentor vs. St. Ignatius boys basketball: Wildcats control tempo, down Cardinals 84-47
Ball control has been a problem for Mentor all season, and it was on full display when the Cardinals went against St. Ignatius in the Play By Play Classic at John Carroll. Early in the game, the Cardinals had more turnovers than points. St. Ignatius controlled the tempo and inside...
News-Herald.com
North vs. Kirtland boys basketball: Rangers earn first home win, have won three of past four
In any discussion of North basketball, 6-foot-6 junior standout Sean Register is always the first name that comes up. Register’s Rangers teammates, most of whom are first-year starters, are beginning to make a name for themselves as well. Playing host to Kirtland on Jan. 7, the Rangers fell behind...
News-Herald.com
Beachwood vs. Harvey boys basketball: Bison overcome second quarter woes for 87-62 victory over Red Raiders
Beachwood looked to conclude a perfect week when it welcomed Harvey for a CVC crossover on Jan. 7. After a strong first quarter backed by five made 3s, which included Michael Kesselman just before the buzzer, the Bison thought that they were well on their way. But the Red Raiders...
News-Herald.com
Mentor wrestling: Bear Horgan looking to make his mark in Ohio wrestling
Winter time is generally considered to be hibernation time for a bear. That’s not the case for the Mentor wrestling team’s 175-pounder Brian Horgan. To Horgan — who has gone by the nickname “Bear” since he was a toddler — this is the time of the year to work harder than ever as he chases a stamp of legitimacy on his already impressive high school wrestling ledger.
News-Herald.com
High school wrestling: Mentor hopes to use Pin City title as springboard to future
Just another rung on the ladder that leads to loftier heights. That’s the way the Mentor wrestling team looked at its team championship at the Perry Pin City tournament over the weekend. Sure, the Cardinals were happy with the team title, their second in a row at the Pin...
