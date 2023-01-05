Johnstown woman repeatedly stabbed ex after New Year’s Eve break up, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman is behind bars after she allegedly assaulted and stabbed her ex-boyfriend for breaking up with her while he was driving.

On Dec. 31, Richland Township police were sent to the McDonald’s on Scalp Avenue after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed by his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Nefertiti Whitlow, and was bleeding from the neck. When they arrived, they found the man in the parking lot with heavily blood-stained clothes while Whitlow was sitting in the passenger seat of the man’s truck, according to the affidavit.

East Hills EMS took the man to Conemaugh hospital. He had four stab wounds to his torso and a collapsed lung, according to police.

While at the hospital, the man told investigators that he told Whitlow that their relationship was over, which “highly” upset her, police noted. She then told him it was going to be a murder-suicide if their relationship was ending.

Whitlow then began striking him and grabbing the steering wheel while he was driving, the man continued to tell police. She then got a knife and began stabbing him repeatedly.

Whitlow faces two felony aggravated assault charges in addition to terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. She was lodged in Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of her $75,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.

