ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown woman repeatedly stabbed ex after New Year’s Eve break up, police say

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffudC_0k4q9iUu00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman is behind bars after she allegedly assaulted and stabbed her ex-boyfriend for breaking up with her while he was driving.

On Dec. 31, Richland Township police were sent to the McDonald’s on Scalp Avenue after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed by his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Nefertiti Whitlow, and was bleeding from the neck. When they arrived, they found the man in the parking lot with heavily blood-stained clothes while Whitlow was sitting in the passenger seat of the man’s truck, according to the affidavit.

Police: Man boards Johnstown school bus, stalks students

East Hills EMS took the man to Conemaugh hospital. He had four stab wounds to his torso and a collapsed lung, according to police.

While at the hospital, the man told investigators that he told Whitlow that their relationship was over, which “highly” upset her, police noted. She then told him it was going to be a murder-suicide if their relationship was ending.

Whitlow then began striking him and grabbing the steering wheel while he was driving, the man continued to tell police. She then got a knife and began stabbing him repeatedly.

Whitlow faces two felony aggravated assault charges in addition to terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. She was lodged in Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of her $75,000 cash bail.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Ligonier Valley police seek attempted kidnapping suspect

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ligonier Valley police announced that they’re searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping. The incident happened Sunday morning on Route 381 in Rector, a small community in Ligonier Township. The stretch of road has few houses and runs along a creek. It's popular with runners and bikers.
LIGONIER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County DA seeks death penalty against father charged in killing of 9-year-old son

GREENSBURG (KDKA) -- Prosecutors in Westmoreland County are seeking the death penalty against the father of 9-year-old Azuree Charles.Jean Charles is facing charges including first-degree murder, criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and strangulation. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office has now filed paperwork for capital punishment. In a statement, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli says the notice to seek the death penalty is "proper." She said, "In our society, the trust the child holds in a parent is inviolate, and this office intends to prosecute the violations of that trust." Azuree was found dead in May of last...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

9-hour police standoff closes roadway in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State and local law enforcement were sent to a home in Clearfield after a reported domestic disturbance turned into a nine-hour standoff with man holding a gun. Police activity was initially reported by 511PA on Route 322 westbound at Flegal Road on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Flegal Road […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WJAC TV

Police respond to multiple overdoses at Bedford County Sheetz

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Police were on scene at the Sheetz at the Bedford Interchange Sunday morning after receiving a call reporting multiple overdoses. A Sheetz employee said they made the 911 call at around 11:20 this morning to report that four people had overdosed on the property. According...
WTAJ

Home improvement scammer busted in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County man is behind bars after police say he scammed someone out of $3,000. Police arrested Edward Gardner Jr, 38, of Ginter, Pa, for a home improvement scam that took place in October 2022. On Nov. 15 about a reported theft. Police learned that Gardner Jr. was hired […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Overdoses At Bedford Turnpike Interchange Sheetz

Police were on scene at the Sheetz at the Bedford Interchange Sunday morning after receiving a call reporting multiple overdoses. A Sheetz employee said they made the 911 call at around 11:20 this morning to report that four people had overdosed on the property. According to emergency officials, several ambulances...
wtae.com

25-year-old dead after crash in Pine Township

INDIANA, Pa. — An early morning crash on Route 422 in Pine Township, Indiana County, has been deemed fatal. Hunter Lewis McCloskey, 25, of Homer City, died Saturday around 1 a.m., according to a report from the Indiana County coroner. The report said that McCloskey was rear-ended by a...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Homer City man killed in early morning crash, coroner reports

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Homer City man was killed in an early morning crash after the Indiana County coroner said his vehicle was rear-ended by a truck while he was making a turn. According to Coroner Jerry Overman, 25-year-old Hunter McCloskey was driving west on Route 422 in Pine Township at 12:58 a.m. […]
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

PHONE SCAM REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH

Indiana Borough Police are investigating a phone scam that took place on Thursday. Officers say the incident occurred at 4:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Grant Street. They say a man impersonating an Indiana County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a phone call regarding counterfeit dollar bills being used and discovered.
INDIANA, PA
wtae.com

Penn Hills police searching for missing woman

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills police are requesting our help in locating a missing woman. Nia Rash was reportedly seen at the PAT Bus Stop at Frankstown Road and Duff Road in Penn Hills on the afternoon of Dec. 28. She was wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, gray sweatpants and light brown Ugg Boots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO HURT IN CRASH IN DERRY TOWNSHIP

Two people were hurt in a vehicle crash on Sunday in Derry Township. The crash was reported at 3:15 PM on Route 22 west near the intersection with Livermore Road. Few details are available on how the crash happened, but fire officials on-scene said that one person was trapped in their vehicle and needed to be extricated. That person and another un-named person were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. One vehicle overturned in the accident and traffic was restricted for about an hour as crews investigated and cleared the scene.
DERRY, PA
Tribune-Review

2 injured in Route 22 wreck in Derry Township

Two motorists were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Route 22 in Derry Township. A man and woman were taken by ambulance to an area hospital after their vehicle overturned in the wreck, according to Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. The woman was trapped and had to be freed by forcing open a vehicle door, he said.
DERRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person hospitalized after police presence gathers in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON-BELMAR, Pa. (KDKA) - An active police presence developed in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.The reported incident started along Paulson Avenue.Officials told KDKA one person had been taken to the hospital as a result of the incident. It's unclear at this time what exactly happened.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 2 brothers suspected in string of Greensburg burglaries

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Greensburg Sheriff's Office as well as county detectives say they've arrested two brothers they say are responsible for a number of crimes in the Greensburg area. Law enforcement also says the two men are the prime suspects in a series of burglaries that started on New Year's Day. Greensburg police say the two suspects, who are brothers, were brazen in their alleged crimes but not very good at pulling them off.According to Greensburg police, Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies and county detectives picked up brothers Cory and Joshua Jording Friday on robbery and gun charges."They had...
GREENSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Details Released on Mayport Man Who Died After Being Pinned Under Tractor

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released the details regarding a Mayport man who died after being pinned under a tractor. According to a release on Friday, January 6, 2023, issued by PSP Punxsutawney, police were notified by Jefferson County 9-1-1 on December 27, 2022, around 5:08 p.m., of a 75-year-old man who was pinned under a farm tractor at a property on Route 536/Sandy Hill Road, Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
MAYPORT, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy