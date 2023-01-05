Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Old college in Rutland to becoming housing and childcare center
RUTLAND, Vt. — The College of St. Joseph, which shuttered in 2019, is seeing new life. It’s a community rec center, training facility and now perhaps mixed-income housing. “It's how can we get workforce and mixed-income village up there,” said Mary Cohen, executive director of the Housing Trust of Rutland County. “Initially, we're talking about 60 units of rental, but I think there's opportunity for some homeownership up there, whether it's townhouses or small cottage village of some sort.”
Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps
“No one can say, well, we don't have this problem in Vermont,” said Sen. Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden, “because Slate Ridge has been a problem for a while now.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps.
Stay at The Actual Vermont Inn Featured in the TV Show “Newhart”
The Waybury Inn in Middlebury, Vermont is regarded as one of the coziest stays for New Englanders and New Yorkers looking to get away from it all for a few days. Located at the base of the Green Mountain National Forest, visitors can hike or travel by car upwards and along the Middlebury River to take photos or just take in the scenery.
A North Country nutrition champion
Julie Holbrook converts school menus, connects with farms. It didn’t make the nightly news, but to Julie Holbrook that made it no less an atrocity. A half-dozen commercial pizzas in grease-stained boxes had shown up in one of her school cafeterias, along with two jugs of Coke. The new...
‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing
Michelle Lucas, 45, is one of Chittenden County’s many unhoused residents who are moving into Zephyr Place, a former 99-room hotel in Williston that Champlain Housing Trust acquired and converted into 72 units of affordable housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing.
Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort
Original plans called for eight municipalities to join, but Colchester’s departure brings the number of participating communities down to four. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort.
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, January 7
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Pine Island Community Farm in Colchester is collecting Christmas trees today... for their goats! They’re asking folks to set their trees aside for the resident goats, who love the trees’ flavor. You can drop off your tree today between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to support your local goats. Organizers ask that all decorations be removed.
WCAX
Vt. program provides support for women behind bars
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence runs a program called DIVAS that provides support and resources to women incarcerated in Vermont prisons. DIVAS stands for Discussing Intimate Violence and Accessing Support, and they run weekly meetings at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and at...
WCAX
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
vermontcatholic.org
Naturopathic doctor to speak at next Vermont Catholic Professionals meeting
A naturopathic doctor and Creighton Model FertilityCare pracitioner and medical consultant will be the speaker at the January meeting of Vermont Catholic Professionals. Dr. Jessica Whelan, a parishioner of Holy Angels Church in St. Albans, will address common hormonal and reproductive health struggles women and couples are experiencing and how she can help bring them to restored hormonal balance, optimal fertility and a more thriving, vibrant life with healthier relationships.
WCAX
What To Do: Sunday, January 8
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The Vermont Fancy Felines Cat Show continues today in Burlington. At the Doubletree on Williston Road, you can see up to 35 beautiful cat breeds compete for Best in Show. There’s even a cat parade and vendors selling cat-related items, as well as many opportunities to learn about different types of cats. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and costs $10 for adults and $7 for seniors/students.
The Valley Reporter
Southern rescues send dogs north
Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case
The court proceeding set for Jan. 20 in Chittenden County Superior criminal court indicates a plea deal may be in the works for Headley, accused of second-degree murder in the May 2018 shooting death of his longtime partner Anako “Annette” Lumumba. Read the story on VTDigger here: Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case.
WCAX
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
WCAX
Fancy felines on display at the 2023 Cat Show in South Burlington
Hungry goats want to help dispose of your old pine trees. A Colchester farm has an interesting way of recycling unwanted Christmas trees. Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning. Updated: 9 hours ago. Suspect caught on camera as they stole from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning. Town of Essex...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet the Frat Rats
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for some loyal, intelligent companions, meet the Frat Rats!. Thad, Jackson, Jason, Aidan, Lincoln, and Trent are rodent brothers currently waiting to find their forever home at the Humane Society of Chittenden County. They are only a few months old and...
Addison Independent
New Haven farm finds homes for wild horses
NEW HAVEN — If you’re in the market for a mustang, look no further than New Haven’s Rising Action Mustangs farm, known as RAMS. Though, it’s worth noting that you won’t find any sports cars at the spread on East Street, if that’s what you’re searching for.
mynbc5.com
VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries
WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
Comments / 0