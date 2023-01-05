Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
MyNorthwest.com
Huard: Can Seahawks’ Walker or Woolen win Rookie of the Year honors?
A big reason for the Seahawks’ surprising success in 2022 is the play of their rookie class. Seattle made nine selections in April and so far, seven have played for the Seahawks this year with six carving out substantial roles on the team. On offense, in addition to finding...
MyNorthwest.com
Playoff-bound: What Seahawks said after dramatic OT win in Week 18
Overtime in Week 18 wasn’t enough for the Seahawks to decide their season. Due to some tough losses – including losing all four of their games against NFC South opponents – the Seahawks needed a win and some help in order to make the postseason. They got...
MyNorthwest.com
Carroll: Seahawks face big playoff challenge with ‘on fire’ 49ers
The Seahawks beat the LA Rams 19-16 in overtime on Sunday and got the help they needed from the Detroit Lions in order to end the regular season at 9-8 and make the playoffs. Now in Seattle’s return to the postseason, it faces a very familiar foe in the NFC West-champion San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks fans donate to Detroit Lions charities following playoff berth
Seahawks fans are paying the Detroit Lions back through personal charitable donations after the latter defeated Green Bay Sunday night, sending Seattle to the postseason. Seattle took care of business at home against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, winning 19-16 in overtime, but needed additional help in order to secure the NFC’s final wildcard spot.
MyNorthwest.com
They’re in: Seahawks make playoffs — and get a top 5 pick
The Seahawks have finished the 2022 season with a winning record, but they’re not done yet. Not only did Seattle take care of business on its end with a 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime on Sunday, but it got the help needed on Sunday night with the Detroit Lions knocking off the Packers 20-16 in chilly Green Bay.
MyNorthwest.com
Kraken GM Ron Francis: Beniers’ All-Star nod, team’s improvement, trade deadline
The Seattle Kraken have been one of the better surprises in the NHL this year. The inaugural 2021-22 season didn’t go well for the Kraken, who went 27-49-6 (60 points), which was the third-worst record in the league. Seattle’s fortunes have changed drastically in the 2022-23 season, however, as...
MyNorthwest.com
QB Geno Smith leads Seahawks to improbable playoff berth
After being a backup for several years, quarterback Geno Smith has led the Seahawks to an improbable playoff berth. Now we get to see if they can lock up their soon-to-be free-agent QB. Seattle Sports 710 host Mike Salk told Gee & Ursula, “Let’s wait and find out and see...
MyNorthwest.com
Watch: Seahawks’ wild OT finish to beat Rams 19-16, keep season alive
What, did you expect the Seahawks’ must-win regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams to be… normal?. Seahawks 19, Rams 16 (OT): Instant Reaction | Recap | Box score. It certainly was anything but that. Seattle started the game with quarterback Geno Smith throwing an uncharacteristic interception,...
