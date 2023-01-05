ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Breaking: NFL General Manager Fired On Monday Morning

Black Monday, recognized as the day following the end of the NFL's regular season, is officially upon us.  The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly firing general manager Steve Keim.  The move comes after the team finished the year with a 4-13 record, good for last in the NFC West.  ...
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Carroll: Seahawks face big playoff challenge with ‘on fire’ 49ers

The Seahawks beat the LA Rams 19-16 in overtime on Sunday and got the help they needed from the Detroit Lions in order to end the regular season at 9-8 and make the playoffs. Now in Seattle’s return to the postseason, it faces a very familiar foe in the NFC West-champion San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.
Seahawks fans donate to Detroit Lions charities following playoff berth

Seahawks fans are paying the Detroit Lions back through personal charitable donations after the latter defeated Green Bay Sunday night, sending Seattle to the postseason. Seattle took care of business at home against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, winning 19-16 in overtime, but needed additional help in order to secure the NFC’s final wildcard spot.
They’re in: Seahawks make playoffs — and get a top 5 pick

The Seahawks have finished the 2022 season with a winning record, but they’re not done yet. Not only did Seattle take care of business on its end with a 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime on Sunday, but it got the help needed on Sunday night with the Detroit Lions knocking off the Packers 20-16 in chilly Green Bay.
QB Geno Smith leads Seahawks to improbable playoff berth

After being a backup for several years, quarterback Geno Smith has led the Seahawks to an improbable playoff berth. Now we get to see if they can lock up their soon-to-be free-agent QB. Seattle Sports 710 host Mike Salk told Gee & Ursula, “Let’s wait and find out and see...
Watch: Seahawks’ wild OT finish to beat Rams 19-16, keep season alive

What, did you expect the Seahawks’ must-win regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams to be… normal?. Seahawks 19, Rams 16 (OT): Instant Reaction | Recap | Box score. It certainly was anything but that. Seattle started the game with quarterback Geno Smith throwing an uncharacteristic interception,...
