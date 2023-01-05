The Seahawks have finished the 2022 season with a winning record, but they’re not done yet. Not only did Seattle take care of business on its end with a 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime on Sunday, but it got the help needed on Sunday night with the Detroit Lions knocking off the Packers 20-16 in chilly Green Bay.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO