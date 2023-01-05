Read full article on original website
27 First News
Josephine P. Morrison, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine P. Morrison, 85, of Warren, Ohio died on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley, North Lima, Ohio after a long illness. She was born on December 15, 1937, in Martin’s Ferry, Ohio, the youngest daughter of Domenic and Genoeffa Ronca Prosperi....
27 First News
John P. Dutting, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Dutting, age 86, of Hubbard, formerly of Girard, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. John was born May 5, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Walter L. and Elsie M. Jones Dutting. He was...
27 First News
Janet L. Guerino, Burghill, Ohio
BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Guerino, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Friday afternoon. January 6, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, following a sudden stroke. Janet was born in Sharon on October 6, 1946, the daughter of Dominic and Anna Munteen DeJulia, and was a graduate of...
27 First News
Josephine Perry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Perry, 94 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mercy Health – St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family. Josephine was born May 17, 1928 to the parents of Oris Huff and Gertha (Morton) Huff in the southern...
27 First News
Vincent John “Vince” DiCenso, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent John “Vince” DiCenso, 91, of Warren passed away on Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Vince was born on December 28, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Michael and Mary (Fasano) DiCenso. After graduating from Warren G....
27 First News
Civitella Ann Christmas, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Civitella Ann Christmas (Morelli), 84, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at her residence. Civitella was born on July 23, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Rivett) Morelli. Civitella was a 1956 graduate of East High School and was head...
27 First News
Ida Mae Tharpe, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Ida Mae Tharpe will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mother Ida Tharpe departed this life on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Oasis Rehab...
27 First News
Deborah McCoy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah McCoy, 71, of 2249 Wick Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:37 p.m. at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born March 18, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Howard and Ola Jordan McCoy. Deborah was employed...
27 First News
Judith Rae Becker, Diamond, Ohio
DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith R. Becker, age 78 of Diamond, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her residence. She was born on September 21, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Chester E. Simon and Gretta L. (Fitzpatrick) Simon.
27 First News
James Richard Green, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Green, 55, formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away at on November 30, 2022. Son of Richard Green and Agnes Van Tassel, he was born in Warren, Ohio and was raised in Leavittsburg, Ohio. James attended and graduated from LaBrae High School, and went on to...
27 First News
Barbara A. Williams, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at Noon on Thursday, January 12 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Barbara A. (Barb) Williams, 87, who passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Barb was born on July 12, 1935 in Youngstown, the daughter of Irene and...
27 First News
Roger Brent Stockman, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Brent Stockman, 69, of West Chestnut Street, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, January 6, 2023 at his home. Brent was born September 10, 1953 in Salem, a son of the late Roger Dean and Delores (Mabbott) Stockman and had lived his entire life in the Lisbon area.
27 First News
Leona B. Sharak, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leona B. Sharak, 93, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hospice House of Poland. She was born May 17, 1929, in Flint, Michigan, a daughter of the late Jesse Merwin and the late Lila (Sines) Merwin. She attended Believers Church in...
27 First News
Joan M. Mendik, Fowler, Ohio
FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Joan M. Mendik passed away in the early morning of Friday January 6, 2023 in the comfort of her daughter’s home in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by her family. She was 79 years old. Joan was born in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on June 17, 1943,...
27 First News
Jean Keller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Marie Keller, age 86, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Jean was born to the late Anthony and Anne (Novak) Stefanic on November 5, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. Jean is survived by her children,...
27 First News
Joseph L. Henderson, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. Henderson, 90, passed away, Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home. He was born January 6, 1933, in East Liverpool, Ohio, son of the late Ashley and Norma (Mays) Henderson. Joseph was a 1950 graduate of East Liverpool High School and 1962 graduate...
27 First News
Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly elementary, Liberty Middle school, and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio, and later attended...
27 First News
Carl Venzeio, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Edward Church for Carl Venzeio, 83, who passed away early Thursday morning, January 5. Carl was born on New Year’s Eve, 1939 to his parents, Carl “Lucky”...
27 First News
Lavonne Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Lavonne Johnson, 73, departed this life Tuesday January 3, 2023 at her home. Lavonne was born March 7, 1949 in Buena Vista, Mississippi, the daughter of Clifton, Sr. and Castene Willis-Baskin. She was a graduate of East High School. Lavonne worked as a literature...
27 First News
Dorothy Ann Pagan, Edinburg, PA
EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Semanovich Pagan, 91, went to the heavens on January 7, 2023. Born May 2, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel Tomery Semanovich. A graduate of Lowellville High School, Dorothy worked as a cook for Isaly’s,...
