Read full article on original website
Related
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Georgia DL Jalen Carter enters 2023 NFL Draft
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is headed to the NFL. Carter fought through multiple injuries as a junior in 2022 and amassed 32 tackles (seven for loss) and 3.0 sacks. After winning his second national title with the Bulldogs on Monday, Carter announced he was turning pro. "88 out," his message read on Twitter. Voted...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Love of the Star: Cowboys-Commanders recap, which coaches stay or go
On today’s edition of Love of the Star, Bobby Belt and Bryan Broaddus discuss the embarrassing performance the Cowboys put on display against Washington. The guys also mention which coaches could be on the move once the Cowboys reach the offseason.
Comments / 0