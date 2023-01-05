Clay County Accelerated program available for 2023-24 school year

If you have a rising seventh or ninth-grade student in Clay County, they may qualify for an accelerated program.

Clay County schools say that applications for accelerated Junior High and High School programs are now open for the 2023-2024 school year.

In accordance with updated Florida legislation, CCDS will now accept Controlled Open Enrollment applications throughout the school year.

The 2022-23 application will not apply to next year’s seats.

If you want to learn more information and would like to apply, CLICK HERE.

The Florida Department of Education offers transportation scholarships of $750 to eligible students that attend a Florida public school that is different from the school to which the student was assigned if the school district does not provide the student with transportation to/from the school.

Visit FDOE’s website for more information.

