Blacksburg, Charlottesville Among The “Most Stressed-Out” College Towns
College student stress levels are on the rise, thanks to financial worries, time spent on digital devices, social and academic pressures, job planning, and recent Covid lockdowns and vax mandates, and it’s no different in Blacksburg or Charlottesville. In fact, the mental health of young adults has become a critical issue in the past few […]
Augusta Free Press
Court Square Theater announces musical showcase to benefit educational program
Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg presents “Within the Footlights,” a celebration of musical theater songs and stories featuring Managing Director J.P. Gulla. A benefit for CST’s ACT ONE education program, “Within the Footlights” showcases Gulla’s talents, with special guest performances by family and friends.
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims
In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
Augusta Free Press
‘Hate crime’: Swastikas deface Waynesboro mural depicting Black father, daughter
A mural depicting a Black father and daughter painted on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA in 2020 was defaced over the weekend with several swastikas. YMCA executive director Jeff Fife said the staff noticed the swastikas on the mural, painted in 2020 by Richmond street artist Nils Westergard, Monday morning and immediately called police.
JMU identifies teacher shot in Newport News as an alumna of their school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — James Madison University has confirmed that the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student Friday is an alumna of their school. They said her name is Abby Zwerner. In their statement, attributed to President Jonathan R. Alger, they said: "All of us at James Madison University...
Greene Building Official puts Stop order on Animal Shelter roof project
Contractor failed to obtain proper state license, permits months after getting contract It appears the contractor former Greene County Administrator Mark B. Taylor hired to replace the roof on the county’s animal shelter didn’t follow the contract both signed back on March 9, 2022. FOIA - Signed contract for Greene County Animal Shelter Roof by Chuck Jackson on Scribd Welford Wilson, owner of Woody’s Construction of Port Republic signed the document a day after the board of supervisors (BOS) approving the contract. Wilson is in partnership with Culpeper County resident Claude A. Jackson, proprietor of Shortie’s Roofing. Jackson holds the Class C Contractor’s license issued by the Virginia Department of Professional...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Tips for voters heading out to the polls for the 24th District special election
People who want to vote in Tuesday’s special election in the 24th House District is being complicated by redistricting. The election is being conducted according to pre-redistricting district lines, and as a result, some voters in the Stuarts Draft area were omitted from the poll books for the special election, which pits Democrat Jade Harris, a 2020 Mary Baldwin University alum, Rockbridge County native, and the current vice mayor in the Town of Glasgow, against Republican Ellen Campbell, who is running to try to fill the unexpired term of her late husband, Ronnie, who passed away in December after a battle with cancer.
Augusta Free Press
The mayor resigns, a whistleblower was fired: What’s going on in Staunton?
The surprise resignation of Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes was the first of two stories involving the Queen City that has tongues in local political circles wagging. The second is the move by the city to fire a city employee who in September had raised concerns about the city’s administration of federal Community Development Block Grant funds, alleging that a Pennsylvania-based consultant contracted by the city to assist in the distribution of the funds meant to assist low-income city residents is to blame for the bulk of those dollars going unspent.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Downtown Mall tree removal to begin Jan. 10
The City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department will be removing nine trees on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. Trees have been selected for removal due to concerns about the health and structural integrity of the individual trees. In addition, the city will be conducting pruning activities on select trees, removing...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: The ice cream will go on, but dining in is out at Stuarts Draft shop
Sweet Scoops Ice Cream Parlor opened in Stuarts Draft in June 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Through minimum wage increases, supply chain challenges and the need to hire a manager, the shop survived. But all of its staff members are returning to college this semester, so the dining room closed...
WHSV
Jon Henry General Store covering bus fares for customers
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Jon Henry General Store in New Market started the new year by giving back. The store began covering bus fares for any customer who uses the Shen-Go routes to get to the store. At check-out, owner Jon Henry says they will reimburse riders for the...
breezejmu.org
JMU alumna Abby Zwerner shot in Newport News, suspect in custody
Editor's note: The previous version of the headline on this story was misleading. The headline has been updated to reflect the story more clearly. JMU alumna Abby Zwerner (’19, ’20), a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, is in stable condition at Riverside Regional Medical Center after being shot Friday afternoon, according to WAVY. The suspect, a 6-year-old first-grade student at the school, is currently in custody.
WSLS
Lynchburg Humane Society offering $17 dog adoptions through Jan. 8
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Humane Society is working to clear their shelter after taking in nine dogs on Friday, Claire LeFew with LHS said. We’re told that at this time of year, the shelter is usually preparing for their kitten season, but like other shelters across the Commonwealth, they are breaking capacity records.
Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Maryland man charged in Sunday shooting in Charlottesville
A Maryland man is in custody in a shooting in Charlottesville on Sunday afternoon that took the life of a Texas man. Jose Omar Rivas Sorto has been charged with shooting from a vehicle in the 1:40 p.m. Sunday shooting in the 400 block of Monticello Road, according to Charlottesville Police.
WSLS
Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared
All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
Augusta Free Press
North Carolina dominated Virginia twice last season: There’s your challenge on Tuesday
North Carolina utterly owned Virginia last season, winning by 16 in Chapel Hill, in a game that wasn’t that close, and then dominating in a 20-point win in the ACC Tournament. One of the features of the Tony Bennett Packline is that it’s supposed to take out a big...
cbs19news
UVA fire rescue responds to reports of smoke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA and Charlottesville Fire Rescue and Police Department responded to the main building of the University hospital to investigate after a report of seeing smoke. UVA Emergency Management tweeted that there was no evidence of a fire and the patient care areas were unaffected.
Augusta Free Press
Live Coverage: #11 Virginia holds off late Syracuse rally, notches 73-66 win
Virginia is the team ranked 11th, but Syracuse is ahead of the Cavaliers in the ACC pecking order right now, with a 3-1 league mark. The two tip at 5:07 p.m. at JPJ and on the ACC Network. I’m in Section 107 with the rest of the media, and I’ll be blogging with updates, analysis and whatever else.
One hurt, one killed in shooting in Charlottesville
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
