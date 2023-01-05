People who want to vote in Tuesday’s special election in the 24th House District is being complicated by redistricting. The election is being conducted according to pre-redistricting district lines, and as a result, some voters in the Stuarts Draft area were omitted from the poll books for the special election, which pits Democrat Jade Harris, a 2020 Mary Baldwin University alum, Rockbridge County native, and the current vice mayor in the Town of Glasgow, against Republican Ellen Campbell, who is running to try to fill the unexpired term of her late husband, Ronnie, who passed away in December after a battle with cancer.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO