Erna M. (Stiegler) Sacchetti, 95, of Cumberland, R.I., died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Erna was born in Schwabach, Germany, the daughter of the late Oscar and Elizabeth (Rech) Stiegler. She had the misfortune of living all her teenage years during war, but she endured. When the war ended, at age 20, she became the first German war bride to arrive in R.I. After raising a family, she trained to become a physical therapist and worked at Pawtucket Memorial Hospital for 34 years. In 1982, she was named employee of the year.

CUMBERLAND, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO