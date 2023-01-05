ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Breeze

Erna M. (Stiegler) Sacchetti, 95, of Cumberland, R.I., died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Erna was born in Schwabach, Germany, the daughter of the late Oscar and Elizabeth (Rech) Stiegler. She had the misfortune of living all her teenage years during war, but she endured. When the war ended, at age 20, she became the first German war bride to arrive in R.I. After raising a family, she trained to become a physical therapist and worked at Pawtucket Memorial Hospital for 34 years. In 1982, she was named employee of the year.
Valley Breeze

Roger L. Cote, 69, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Roger was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Roger H. and Jeannette (Cournoyer) Cote. He was a machinist for Ark-Les Corp for many years, retiring in 2016. Roger was an active outdoorsman, woodworker, and car enthusiast. He was also an avid sports fan and loved the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution Soccer team. His love of soccer stemmed from watching his son, Daniel, coach soccer games. Roger’s favorite pastime however was spending time with family.
