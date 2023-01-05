Read full article on original website
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/8: Senator Damon Thayer; Mike Halligan from God’s Pantry
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Mike Halligan from God’s Pantry and Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer. The 2023 Kentucky legislative session is underway and lawmakers are already at work. Among the issues coming up are lowering...
First part of Kentucky legislative session adjourns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers wrapped up the first part of the 2023 legislative session on Friday. In odd-numbered years, legislative sessions are known as short sessions, lasting 30 days rather than the 60-day sessions seen in even-numbered years. The session started Tuesday, adjourned Friday, and will reconvene in early February. We’re taking a closer look at several of the issues that will be back on the table when lawmakers return in February.
New agreement could restore benefits for Eric Conn victims
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A Lawyer for the victims in the Eric Conn case announced that an agreement was reached with the Social Security Administration. In a Facebook post, attorney Ned Pillersdorf said the agreement would allow the majority of the 500 former Conn clients who lost benefits six years ago to have their benefits reinstated if they request new hearings.
Help available for Kentuckians who need help keeping the heat on
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Beginning Monday, Kentuckians in need of some help on their heating bills can apply for assistance through Community Action agencies around the Commonwealth. The price of everything seems to be going up and up. This time of the year, with cold weather up on us, losing your heat because of missed payments can be disastrous.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Late Week Change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a cloudy and cold start to the week as we continue to track a system on the way for the end of the week. That’s a rain and light snow maker for much of our part of the world. Here’s a quick breakdown...
Beshear urges vaccinations as new COVID variant spreads across the country
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you have had COVID in the past few weeks, chances are, you’ve experienced the newest sub-variant. The World Health Organization says XBB1.5 is the most transmissible form of Omicron to date. It is making up more than a quarter of cases in the U.S.
Pfizer donates $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand headquarters
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Republican Party has gotten one of its largest donations ever from drug maker Pfizer. The Kentucky Lantern reports Pfizer gave $1 million to the GOP building fund. Most corporate contributions are banned in Kentucky, but a 2017 law allows them for building funds. The...
KYEM Director Col. Jeremy Slinker talks battling arctic blast with flood survivors in travel trailers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Disaster is not new to Kentuckians. Sub-zero temperatures, however, that was a new story. “So, we did have travel trailers in western Kentucky last winter, but we did not have experience with any major issues on any large scale, and I think that just speaks to the level of this storm that came in and the temperatures that came in,” Kentucky Emergency Management Director Col. Jeremy Slinker said.
WATCH | SEARCH CONTINUES FOR WOMAN MISSING SINCE HISTORIC FLOODS
