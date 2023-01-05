ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First part of Kentucky legislative session adjourns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers wrapped up the first part of the 2023 legislative session on Friday. In odd-numbered years, legislative sessions are known as short sessions, lasting 30 days rather than the 60-day sessions seen in even-numbered years. The session started Tuesday, adjourned Friday, and will reconvene in early February. We’re taking a closer look at several of the issues that will be back on the table when lawmakers return in February.
New agreement could restore benefits for Eric Conn victims

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A Lawyer for the victims in the Eric Conn case announced that an agreement was reached with the Social Security Administration. In a Facebook post, attorney Ned Pillersdorf said the agreement would allow the majority of the 500 former Conn clients who lost benefits six years ago to have their benefits reinstated if they request new hearings.
Help available for Kentuckians who need help keeping the heat on

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Beginning Monday, Kentuckians in need of some help on their heating bills can apply for assistance through Community Action agencies around the Commonwealth. The price of everything seems to be going up and up. This time of the year, with cold weather up on us, losing your heat because of missed payments can be disastrous.
KYEM Director Col. Jeremy Slinker talks battling arctic blast with flood survivors in travel trailers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Disaster is not new to Kentuckians. Sub-zero temperatures, however, that was a new story. “So, we did have travel trailers in western Kentucky last winter, but we did not have experience with any major issues on any large scale, and I think that just speaks to the level of this storm that came in and the temperatures that came in,” Kentucky Emergency Management Director Col. Jeremy Slinker said.
WATCH | SEARCH CONTINUES FOR WOMAN MISSING SINCE HISTORIC FLOODS

