iPhone exports from India double to surpass $2.5 billion
Apple exported more than $2.5 billion of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous fiscal year's total, underscoring how the U.S. tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise. Foxconn Technology Group and Wistron Corp. have each shipped more than...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
GE HealthCare expects organic revenue growth of 5%-7% in 2023
Jan 10 (Reuters) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC.O) expects 2023 organic revenue growth to be in the range of 5% to 7%, the company said on Tuesday, citing robust customer demand, fulfillment of older orders, and improved pricing.
Southwest crisis shines light on clubby world of airline leaders
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The operational chaos that engulfed Southwest Airlines over the busy holiday period was a crisis decades in the making. In the aftermath of a meltdown that led to 16,700 flight cancellations and may cost the airline more than $800...
Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening
BEIJING (AP) — After two years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure to be among the first in line following the reopening of border crossing points Sunday. The ability of residents of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city to cross over...
AstraZeneca to buy CinCor Pharma for up to $1.8 billion
AstraZeneca agreed to buy U.S. biotech CinCor Pharma for as much as $1.8 billion to gain a promising new treatment for hypertension and kidney disease. The deal is the first sizable one for Astra since the $39 billion takeover of rare-disease specialist Alexion Pharmaceuticals in 2021, and it's in keeping with Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot's strategy to beef up the U.K. drugmaker's pipeline.
Wells Fargo Fires Employee After Air India Flight Incident
(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. said it fired an employee after an incident in November aboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The US bank didn’t provide details behind the act that led to the dismissal, but Indian media reported a top executive was drunk and allegedly urinated on a co-passenger during the flight.
Study finds potential in extracting lithium from produced water
Permian Basin operators working to manage the water produced alongside their oil and natural gas have the possibility of turning that water into a significant revenue stream. Enverus Intelligence Research, a subsidiary of energy-dedicated Software as a Service platform Enverus, found the potential for as much as 225,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year, an untapped industry that could be work as much as $19 billion.
London at risk of more Tube strikes in row over pensions
Workers on the London Underground will be balloted over whether to hold more strikes as soon as March in the latest sign of industrial strife in Britain. The union Aslef said Monday it would ballot its members from Jan. 18 to Feb. 15 as part of a dispute over working conditions and pensions. If Tube workers decide to strike, Aslef could announce specific dates from a fortnight later.
This Week: KB Home earns, consumer prices, Delta earns
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. KB Home delivers its fiscal fourth-quarter results Wednesday. Wall Street predicts the Los Angeles-based homebuilder will report that its earnings and revenue improved in the September-November period compared to the same quarter in 2021. That would echo the company’s results in the first three quarters of its last fiscal year. In September, the builder touted record third-quarter profits, but also noted a shortfall in delivered homes due partly to supply chain constraints.
Behind FTX's turbocharged push to attract small crypto savers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Early last year, cryptocurrency exchange FTX US was setting its sights on a vast pool of money: individual retirement accounts, or IRAs. "We have IRAs trading on FTX today, and are making a push to serve this segment," Nate...
Zhao Lijian: China demotes ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomat
Zhao Lijian, a senior Chinese diplomat associated with the country’s foreign ministry, has been demoted to a department that manages the country’s land and sea borders.Mr Zhao, 50, gained prominence as one of China’s most vocal “Wolf Warrior” diplomats in tune with the Communist regime’s shift in governance in recent years. The nickname comes from the highly-popular nationalist film about a Chinese special forces soldier.He was named deputy director of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, although it remains unclear when the high-profile diplomat will take charge of his new role.The foreign ministry currently has three spokespersons, Hua...
Crypto exchange Coinbase to cut nearly 1,000 jobs
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) said on Tuesday it will reduce its workforce by about 950 employees as part of a restructuring plan, in a third round of layoffs for the cryptocurrency exchange since last year.
U.S. corporations are still lining up to buy back their own shares
The rising threat of an economic recession has done nothing to dissuade Corporate America from spending big on its own shares. American firms announced a record $1.26 trillion of share buybacks in 2022, up 3% from a year ago, according to data compiled by Birinyi Associates. By the firm's estimate, companies executed on 82% of that total, spending $1.03 trillion. And the outlays aren't just to offset employee stock grants that would otherwise dilute ownership, Birinyi found. The number of shares outstanding has shrunk for the top buyers in recent years, a sign that those repurchases have bolstered equity prices, or in the case of 2022's bear market prevented losses from snowballing.
Putin's energy gambit fizzles as warm winter saves Europe
Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to squeeze Europe by weaponizing energy look to be fizzling at least for now. Mild weather, a wider array of suppliers and efforts to reduce demand are helping, with gas reserves still nearly full and prices tumbling to pre-war levels. After the sharp turnaround over the past month, Europe is likely already through the worst of the crisis.
Brazil's Petrobras to cut natural gas prices by 11.1%
SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) will cut natural gas prices by an average 11.1% starting Feb. 1, it said on Tuesday on its website.
