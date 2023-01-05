ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MySanAntonio

iPhone exports from India double to surpass $2.5 billion

Apple exported more than $2.5 billion of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous fiscal year's total, underscoring how the U.S. tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise. Foxconn Technology Group and Wistron Corp. have each shipped more than...
MySanAntonio

Southwest crisis shines light on clubby world of airline leaders

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The operational chaos that engulfed Southwest Airlines over the busy holiday period was a crisis decades in the making. In the aftermath of a meltdown that led to 16,700 flight cancellations and may cost the airline more than $800...
MySanAntonio

Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening

BEIJING (AP) — After two years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure to be among the first in line following the reopening of border crossing points Sunday. The ability of residents of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city to cross over...
MySanAntonio

AstraZeneca to buy CinCor Pharma for up to $1.8 billion

AstraZeneca agreed to buy U.S. biotech CinCor Pharma for as much as $1.8 billion to gain a promising new treatment for hypertension and kidney disease. The deal is the first sizable one for Astra since the $39 billion takeover of rare-disease specialist Alexion Pharmaceuticals in 2021, and it's in keeping with Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot's strategy to beef up the U.K. drugmaker's pipeline.
MySanAntonio

Wells Fargo Fires Employee After Air India Flight Incident

(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. said it fired an employee after an incident in November aboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The US bank didn’t provide details behind the act that led to the dismissal, but Indian media reported a top executive was drunk and allegedly urinated on a co-passenger during the flight.
MySanAntonio

Study finds potential in extracting lithium from produced water

Permian Basin operators working to manage the water produced alongside their oil and natural gas have the possibility of turning that water into a significant revenue stream. Enverus Intelligence Research, a subsidiary of energy-dedicated Software as a Service platform Enverus, found the potential for as much as 225,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year, an untapped industry that could be work as much as $19 billion.
MySanAntonio

London at risk of more Tube strikes in row over pensions

Workers on the London Underground will be balloted over whether to hold more strikes as soon as March in the latest sign of industrial strife in Britain. The union Aslef said Monday it would ballot its members from Jan. 18 to Feb. 15 as part of a dispute over working conditions and pensions. If Tube workers decide to strike, Aslef could announce specific dates from a fortnight later.
MySanAntonio

This Week: KB Home earns, consumer prices, Delta earns

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. KB Home delivers its fiscal fourth-quarter results Wednesday. Wall Street predicts the Los Angeles-based homebuilder will report that its earnings and revenue improved in the September-November period compared to the same quarter in 2021. That would echo the company’s results in the first three quarters of its last fiscal year. In September, the builder touted record third-quarter profits, but also noted a shortfall in delivered homes due partly to supply chain constraints.
MySanAntonio

Behind FTX's turbocharged push to attract small crypto savers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Early last year, cryptocurrency exchange FTX US was setting its sights on a vast pool of money: individual retirement accounts, or IRAs. "We have IRAs trading on FTX today, and are making a push to serve this segment," Nate...
The Independent

Zhao Lijian: China demotes ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomat

Zhao Lijian, a senior Chinese diplomat associated with the country’s foreign ministry, has been demoted to a department that manages the country’s land and sea borders.Mr Zhao, 50, gained prominence as one of China’s most vocal “Wolf Warrior” diplomats in tune with the Communist regime’s shift in governance in recent years. The nickname comes from the highly-popular nationalist film about a Chinese special forces soldier.He was named deputy director of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, although it remains unclear when the high-profile diplomat will take charge of his new role.The foreign ministry currently has three spokespersons, Hua...
Reuters

Crypto exchange Coinbase to cut nearly 1,000 jobs

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) said on Tuesday it will reduce its workforce by about 950 employees as part of a restructuring plan, in a third round of layoffs for the cryptocurrency exchange since last year.
MySanAntonio

U.S. corporations are still lining up to buy back their own shares

The rising threat of an economic recession has done nothing to dissuade Corporate America from spending big on its own shares. American firms announced a record $1.26 trillion of share buybacks in 2022, up 3% from a year ago, according to data compiled by Birinyi Associates. By the firm's estimate, companies executed on 82% of that total, spending $1.03 trillion. And the outlays aren't just to offset employee stock grants that would otherwise dilute ownership, Birinyi found. The number of shares outstanding has shrunk for the top buyers in recent years, a sign that those repurchases have bolstered equity prices, or in the case of 2022's bear market prevented losses from snowballing.
MySanAntonio

Putin's energy gambit fizzles as warm winter saves Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to squeeze Europe by weaponizing energy look to be fizzling at least for now. Mild weather, a wider array of suppliers and efforts to reduce demand are helping, with gas reserves still nearly full and prices tumbling to pre-war levels. After the sharp turnaround over the past month, Europe is likely already through the worst of the crisis.

