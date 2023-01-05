Read full article on original website
Related
Adams County residents could see increase in water bills
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County residents could see a spike in their water bills if they are serviced by Great River, formally known as Oakland Water Works. The Natchez Democrat reported Great River is proposing a rate hike throughout its markets. Around 200 people who use the services could affected by the rate hike. […]
Mississippi woman has decided to run for office to work with same supervisors who fired her as county administrator
A Mississippi woman fired as county administrator has decided to run for chancery clerk and work beside the same supervisors who fired her. Angie King, who was ousted on Tuesday from her job as county administrator in Adams County, has qualified as a candidate for Adams County Chancery Clerk. Brandi...
After 90 years, Mississippi club goes in new direction, splits from Pilgrimage tradition
The Natchez Garden Club is breaking from tradition and going its own way this spring by beginning its own Spring Pilgrimage of Historic Homes. Donna Sessions, president of the Natchez Garden Club, said members wanted to make changes to the typical Pilgrimage experience, offering more homes on tour and more things to do for tourists to the city, as well as extending Pilgrimage from the typical one-month time frame into May.
theadvocate.com
A school board member missed 11 of 12 meetings. Prosecutors say that's payroll fraud.
A former East Feliciana School Board member was arraigned Tuesday on one felony count of public payroll fraud for missing 11 of 12 meetings last year, according to court documents. Derald Spears Sr. of Ethel, a two-term school board member with no party affiliation, is accused of collecting payments from...
Leading discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in Mississippi
A leading discount supermarket chain is hosting a grand opening event for another new store location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the well-known and rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be holding a grand opening event for its new Mississippi supermarket location in McComb, according to the company's website.
This Hike In Mississippi Leads To Stunning Waterfalls & You Can Stand Underneath Them
The Gulf Coast of the United States is filled with so many beautiful bayous, lakes, and rivers you can explore. However, if you're looking for more of an adventure and want to find a few waterfalls, a road trip to Mississippi will make it. Clark Creek Natural Area, located about...
Youth held at Angola allege violence from guards, extended lockdown in lawsuit
An incarcerated youth said guards at a controversial juvenile justice facility recently opened on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola have hit young people and used mace multiple times to restrain them. The building has also gone into lockdown for days at a time, where young people are only let out of their […] The post Youth held at Angola allege violence from guards, extended lockdown in lawsuit appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Drug sting leads to seizure of drugs, stolen weapons and cash by Mississippi agents
Agents discovered a large amount of narcotics — including more than 1,000 pills — stolen guns and cash after a year-long investigation of a rural Mississippi property. Narcotics agents and uniformed deputies from the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at 1047 Bob Road near Hazlehurst following a year-long investigation.
Comments / 0