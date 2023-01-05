The Natchez Garden Club is breaking from tradition and going its own way this spring by beginning its own Spring Pilgrimage of Historic Homes. Donna Sessions, president of the Natchez Garden Club, said members wanted to make changes to the typical Pilgrimage experience, offering more homes on tour and more things to do for tourists to the city, as well as extending Pilgrimage from the typical one-month time frame into May.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO