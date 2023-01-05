ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

WJTV 12

Adams County residents could see increase in water bills

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County residents could see a spike in their water bills if they are serviced by Great River, formally known as Oakland Water Works. The Natchez Democrat reported Great River is proposing a rate hike throughout its markets. Around 200 people who use the services could affected by the rate hike. […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

After 90 years, Mississippi club goes in new direction, splits from Pilgrimage tradition

The Natchez Garden Club is breaking from tradition and going its own way this spring by beginning its own Spring Pilgrimage of Historic Homes. Donna Sessions, president of the Natchez Garden Club, said members wanted to make changes to the typical Pilgrimage experience, offering more homes on tour and more things to do for tourists to the city, as well as extending Pilgrimage from the typical one-month time frame into May.
NATCHEZ, MS
Kristen Walters

Leading discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in Mississippi

A leading discount supermarket chain is hosting a grand opening event for another new store location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the well-known and rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be holding a grand opening event for its new Mississippi supermarket location in McComb, according to the company's website.
MCCOMB, MS
Louisiana Illuminator

Youth held at Angola allege violence from guards, extended lockdown in lawsuit

An incarcerated youth said guards at a controversial juvenile justice facility recently opened on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola have hit young people and used mace multiple times to restrain them. The building has also gone into lockdown for days at a time, where young people are only let out of their […] The post Youth held at Angola allege violence from guards, extended lockdown in lawsuit appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ANGOLA, LA

