CNBC

Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction

The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
Fortune

We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data

Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
NASDAQ

3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January

Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
Reuters

Fed's 'inclusive' jobs promise hits inflation control reality

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Aiming to fortify broad labor market gains among U.S. minority groups over the previous decade, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in 2020 engineered a historic promise to try to maintain that progress by giving "broad-based and inclusive" employment a status equal if not superior to the central bank's pledge of low inflation.
Deadline

U.S. Added 223,000 Jobs In December As Unemployment Rate Ticks Down To 3.5%

The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December, slower than previous months but still robust, while the unemployment rate edged lower to 3.5% The figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics were generally in line with expectations, as economists look for signs that the Federal Reserves aggressive interest rate hikes, meant to curb inflation, will slow the broader economy and the job market. The BLS said that there were significant gains in construction, leisure and hospitality, health care and social assistance. The big question is whether the economy can avoid recession as the Federal Reserve raises rates. Mark Zandi, chief economist...
CNBC

Market expectations for a soft landing are growing after latest batch of economic reports

The soft landing crowd is back. The consensus for 2023 has been extremely bearish going into the new year. But data is starting to accumulate that inflation is moderating and job growth as noted by the nonfarm payrolls report, the ADP private payrolls count, and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, may slow but is still strong. Longer-term bond yields are declining, the dollar is again in a downtrend.
NASDAQ

3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

Tech stocks had as difficult a year as any sector in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 tech index falling more than 39% over the past year. It's hard to find tech stocks, which are known for their growth, that weren't hit by falling share prices. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT), Oracle (NYSE:...

