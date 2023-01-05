Read full article on original website
Something big is happening in the U.S. housing market—here’s where 27 leading research firms think it’ll take home prices in 2023
Among the nation's 27 leading housing researchers, 23 expect U.S. home prices to fall further in 2023.
Tech stocks headed for ‘bloodbath’ in 2023, more ‘job threats’ expected
Tech stocks are positioned to fall again in 2023 as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues interest rate hikes to slow inflation
The next recession might hit the wealthy more — and a 'richcession' could be good news for low-wage workers
WSJ said a "richcession" could be on the way, as the wealthy get hit with layoffs and stock losses. Meanwhile, wages for poorer Americans are rising.
December jobs report expected to show hiring cooled last month but remained strong
The Labor Department's December jobs report will shed light on the health of the labor market in the final month of 2022 when it is released on Friday.
Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction
The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data
Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
Moody’s Mark Zandi Predicts a ‘Slowcession’ for 2023 – What Is It & What Does it Mean for Your Wallet?
Even the most optimistic economists expect the U.S. economy to feel some pain in 2023, but there is also a half-glass-full theory making the rounds: Instead of the recession many fear, the economy...
US job growth cools slightly in December as economy adds 223,000 new positions
The Labor Department's December jobs report provided a key snapshot of the labor market's health amid growing fears the U.S. is headed for a recession.
European markets clock best week since November as investors digest U.S. jobs report
LONDON — European markets climbed on Friday as investors digested key euro zone inflation data and December's U.S. jobs report. All sectors were in the green. Basic resources led gains with a 2.5% rise, as chemicals and energy stocks both rose around 1.9%. Inflation in the euro zone dropped...
The latest jobs report showed hiring was still strong but wage growth slowed. Here's what that means for stocks and the Fed.
US stocks climbed after the December payrolls report, but analysts said hurdles remain for the market. Inflation is moving in the right direction with monthly wage growth slowing. But the Fed is likely to keep pushing back on expectations that it will cut interest rates this year. The mixed bag...
Jim Cramer's top 8 things to watch in the market Monday: Stocks up, guidance trims, possible job cuts coming
Finished the first trading week of the new year higher. Last Friday saw a strong rally on hopes for a soft landing after a so-called Goldilocks jobs report. In my Sunday commentary, the market is split in two: tech and everything else. Listen to "The Homestretch," a brand-new daily audio...
3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January
Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
Job growth and wages slip in December but remain above Fed target
The economy added 223,000 jobs in December, a slight decrease from the previous month. Here's what that means for you.
Americans got smaller raises in December — and it could be exactly what we need to avoid a 2023 recession
With the December data on employment, you get the best of both worlds: a good labor market and a reduced chance of a recession.
Here's where Invesco's global market strategist says to put your cash in 2023 and why stocks look poised to stage a rally
Happy Saturday, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Today's newsletter features my conversation with Invesco's global market strategist, Brian Levitt. He broke down his predictions for the new year and where to put your cash as the Fed's policy approach begins to shift. After that, I've rounded up some of...
Fed's 'inclusive' jobs promise hits inflation control reality
WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Aiming to fortify broad labor market gains among U.S. minority groups over the previous decade, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in 2020 engineered a historic promise to try to maintain that progress by giving "broad-based and inclusive" employment a status equal if not superior to the central bank's pledge of low inflation.
U.S. Added 223,000 Jobs In December As Unemployment Rate Ticks Down To 3.5%
The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December, slower than previous months but still robust, while the unemployment rate edged lower to 3.5% The figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics were generally in line with expectations, as economists look for signs that the Federal Reserves aggressive interest rate hikes, meant to curb inflation, will slow the broader economy and the job market. The BLS said that there were significant gains in construction, leisure and hospitality, health care and social assistance. The big question is whether the economy can avoid recession as the Federal Reserve raises rates. Mark Zandi, chief economist...
Market expectations for a soft landing are growing after latest batch of economic reports
The soft landing crowd is back. The consensus for 2023 has been extremely bearish going into the new year. But data is starting to accumulate that inflation is moderating and job growth as noted by the nonfarm payrolls report, the ADP private payrolls count, and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, may slow but is still strong. Longer-term bond yields are declining, the dollar is again in a downtrend.
3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement
Tech stocks had as difficult a year as any sector in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 tech index falling more than 39% over the past year. It's hard to find tech stocks, which are known for their growth, that weren't hit by falling share prices. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT), Oracle (NYSE:...
